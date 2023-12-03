Ivanka Trump’s Miami Mansion Goes to Extreme Measures for Safety, per Resurfaced Reports

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When people discovered that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner took out millions of dollars worth of loans to create their $24 million, many wondered what all the fuss was about. For starters, their mansion is located on Indian Creek Island, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” with neighbors such as Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos nearby. There are a lot of amenities to the joint, but there’s one that’s raised eyebrows: the security measures that are in place.

Per Daily Express US via MSN, the island the Trump Card author and Kushner are residing at with their three children has a “private police force for resident safety.” Talk about a major security system upgrade.

So, what goes into this security measure? Well, per Business Insider India, there’s a 13-person police force at the ready to guard and ensure the safety of the island’s residents. Along with that, the island is only accessible through a guarded outpost that ensures your name is on the list, and the island is only accessible through one road going through the outpost.

For those who don’t know, Trump and Kushner have spent the past couple of years heavily renovating the 1.3-acre Miami estate that contains six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms (along with a gym, screening room, and more).

They reportedly took out $15 million for their swanky, newly-renovated $24 million Miami mansion, and just finished remodeling this past month. It seems that the high-class amenities weren’t the only selling point for the exclusive island, because the security measures are definitely some of the most advanced we’ve heard of.

