Ivanka Trump’s Latest Appearance Has Everyone Confused About Her Relationship With Dad Donald

Just when you think you know what’s going on with the intricacies of former US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump, they throw another curveball. Most recently, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, along with her two sons, were seen having a wonderful time at a Mets game, and fueling the speculation that they’re doubling down on their new rule of focusing on family rather than politics. However, Ivanka and Kushner were just seen at another sporting event, but this one is truly confusing everyone.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, people saw Ivanka and Kushner made multiple appearances at the LIV golf tournament at Donald’s Club for the LIV Golf Bedminster. They were there both Saturday, Aug 12 and Sunday, Aug 13. And DailyMail noted that Donald came back on Sunday, and joined the couple.

So, this has left people confused again.

Ever since Ivanka announced her departure from politics, she’s worked to gain her persona back, along with potentially doubling down on being a Kushner wife.

However, some instances have made people question if that was sincere. A poll that was made between July 10-17 and released on the 17th from Reuters showed that Donald’s popularity was rising, and then Ivanka and Kushner were seen by Donald again. For instance, they showed up to a “recent screening of the child-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom that Trump hosted at his Bedminster golf club.”

And it’s been alleged that the Trump Card author and Kushner “have been more visible lately, stoking speculation that the pair could take an active role in Trump’s 2024 campaign.” Not to mention her subtly shouting him out in her Instagram story after her daughter Arabella’s bat mitzvah.

Now with this outing, people don’t know what to think about the father-daughter relationship.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

