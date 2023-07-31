Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Want Back Into Donald’s Inner Circle After This New Report Came Out



Despite desperately trying hard to distance themselves from former US President Donald Trump, it seems Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner may have had a recent change of heart — all allegedly because of one report.

In a recent op-ed from Vanity Fair, it melded author Gabriel Sherman’s opinion and new reports that have shed a major light on the family. Allegedly, the Trump Card author and Kushner “have been more visible lately, stoking speculation that the pair could take an active role in Trump’s 2024 campaign.”

This comes as quite a shock considering Ivanka made a public announcement that she would be distancing herself from the Trumps and politics to focus on her own family. However, a former Trump administration official told Vanity Fair that the latest poll numbers have made Ivanka and Kushner rethink their original choice.

“Now that the president is 40 points ahead, of course, Jared is pretending he’s involved. If he’s president again, Jared needs to protect his turf, especially in the Middle East,” they said.

However, another source said that while this may be the case, Kushner is still focused on his own business. They claimed, “Jared thinks the team running the campaign is doing a terrific job and has zero intention to get involved. He is laser-focused on his family and on growing his business.”

While it seems they’re still remaining strong on the no-politics lifestyle, recent reports and accounts of Ivanka popping into meetings say otherwise. In fact, people are convinced that there may still be wiggle room for Ivanka and Kushner to be back, front and center alongside the Home Alone 2 star come election time.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:



