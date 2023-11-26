Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Went to Drastic Financial Lengths to Start Their New Lives

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the Trump administration left the White House, it was clear that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seemingly wanted to get back to their old lives, more or less. While Kushner has talked about politics throughout the past couple of years, Ivanka has stayed out of it; but both seem to want to change into a new era of their lives. And new reports show that the pair went to great financial lengths to get their new lives in Miami started.

More from SheKnows

In documents obtained by DailyMail via MSN, many discovered that Donald’s three eldest children, and their respective partners, took out a bunch of loans to get lavish homes. Specifically, Ivanka, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr took massive mortgages at around the same time in 2021, which totaled over $22 million. But the bulk of those mortgage loans were from the Trump Card author and Kushner, who took out $15 million for their swanky, newly-renovated $24 million Miami mansion.

Because of this, it’s reported that they will pay around $111,000 per month for 15 years for their mansion at Indian Creek Island, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Entrepreneur and socialite Ivanka Trump and businessman Jared Kushner attend the Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry Collection Launch Benefitting The United Nations Foundation at Trump Park Avenue on March 1, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The pair have spent the past couple of years heavily renovating the 1.3-acre estate that contains six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and just finished the remodeling this past month.

Many have wondered what Ivanka will be doing with this new era: will she try to be a fashion-based socialite again? Steer clear of the family and stick to her role as a mom of three? Not much is known, but many now know how much she and Kushner spent to get their new lives started, and it’s as hefty as everyone would expect.

undefined

Ivanka Trump

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.