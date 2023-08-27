Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Latest Outing Shows Where Their Focus Truly Is Amid Donald’s Legal Woes

Soon after former US President Donald Trump was getting his mugshot taken in the Fulton County jail, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were seen out and about in a setting that proves they’re truly focused on their future outside of politics.

While almost all of the Trump family has been MIA (except Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle trying to go into the Republican GOP debate), it seems Ivanka and Kushner are still out and about, but for very different reasons. In photos obtained by DailyMail, the pair were seen making more renovations to their dream home.

For those that don’t know, the Trump Card author and Kushner bought a $24 million mansion in 2021 after leaving the Trump administration. While they have yet to move into the property on Indian Creek Island, also known as “Billionaire Bunker,” in Miami, they’ve been making renovations ever since they bought it.

And in these newly obtained photos, we see that they look quite giddy as they talk to their team about executing plans for the last of their renovations to the property.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner with their kids walk from the synagogue to their new house being built on Indian Creek Island in Surfside, Florida. 10 Dec 2022 Pictured: Ivanka Trump; Jared Kushner; Arabella Kushner; Theodore Kushner; Joseph Kushner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 63.

People have been quite confused about where Ivanka and Kushner’s priorities lie, from their subtle appearances for Donald after favorable poll numbers and their family-oriented outings soon after Donald’s legal news.

It’s been a bit of a guessing game when it comes to the couple, but these photos show that, right now, they seem to be solely focusing on themselves and their family of five’s future.

