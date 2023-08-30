Ivanka & Tiffany Trump's Relationship Has Reportedly Taken a Drastic Turn After Donald’s Indictments

Despite their father, former US President Donald Trump’s, intense legal battles, insiders say the family is doing just fine, and not “worried” at all about the four indictments and multiple lawsuits. Insiders even claim his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump is just living a carefree life in Florida, and it turns out, she’s not the only one.

There has been a plethora of speculation and details regarding Tiffany Trump trying to become the new “First Daughter” in lieu of Ivanka’s absence from politics. In light of this, people are convinced there has been an ongoing feud between the half-siblings, but insiders are saying that their relationship has taken a rather unexpected turn amid Donald’s legal issues.

Allegedly, the Trump Card author and Tiffany are closer than ever. “They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” the insider said to People. “Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks.”

They added, “They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami.”

Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, born in Dec 1977, Ivanka, born in Oct 1981, and Eric, born in Jan 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born in Oct 1993, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born in March 2006, with his current wife Melania Trump.

There have been insiders claiming that Tiffany has been “angling” to be the go-to daughter in the family if Donald gets re-elected, and Ivanka has been seen supporting Donald when his poll numbers were rising. However, both have, for the most part, stayed out of the spotlight in the political world throughout 2023.

