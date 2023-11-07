Ivana Trump's $22.5 Million NYC Townhouse Has No Buyers & Donald Trump Might Be the Problem



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivana Trump ’s Upper East Side townhouse needs a buyer, and no one seems to want to touch it. Her children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr., put the six-story, 8,800-square-foot residence on the market last November, four months after her sudden passing. And even with a $4 million price cut — it’s still for sale.

More from SheKnows

There might be a few issues going on with the place, including the fact that Ivana passed away after falling down the staircase in the home — that might spook out some potential buyers. But it’s hard not to overlook the Donald Trump connection in the situation. In the 1980s and 1990s, New York City was Donald Trump’s oyster. He and Ivana were the toast of the town and on every socialite’s invite list.

Ivana Trump’s New York City townhouse is on the market at $22.5 million.

The perception of him began to shift after his very public divorce with Ivana and his Marla Maples affair that he flaunted every chance he got. Nothing was ever the same for him in Manhattan once he became president — and Ivana felt the chill in the air from her former friends even though she was no longer married to him.

Ivana Trump’s New York City townhouse is on the market at $22.5 million.

Click here to read the full article.

Ivana’s children, who listed the home, made no effort to professionally stage it for potential buyers. Instead, it’s filled with decor that realtor J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman says was the late matriarch’s vision. “Ivana said that, ‘The house is as Louis the 16th would have lived if he had money,’ and that sums it up perfectly in her own words,” he told CNBC. It’s dripping in gold fixtures, leopard-print furniture, and photos of the Trump family on the walls. They even kept a copy of her book, Raising Trump, on the coffee table in the living room, per the media outlet.

Buy Now 'Raising Trump' $15.49

Perhaps Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric should invest in de-contenting the home of the Trump family mementos and make it a blank slate for a new family to envision living there. If they want to sell the townhouse sooner versus later, they need to realize that many people don’t want a reminder of the Donald Trump era, especially in Manhattan.

Before you go, click here to see all of the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes!

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.