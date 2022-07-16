Ivana Trump cause of death: 'Blunt impact injuries' due to fall, medical examiner rules

Ivana Trump was 73. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

A day after Ivana Trump's death was announced by her ex-husband and former President Donald Trump, New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled that the the socialite died accidentally of blunt impact injuries to her torso as the result of a fall.

After responding to a call about a woman in cardiac arrest, paramedics discovered the 73-year-old at the bottom of staircase at her home on New York's Upper East Side, and she died on the scene.

Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992, when they began a bitter, high-profile divorce. (In a memorable cameo in the 1996 movie The First Wives Club, she quipped, "Don't get mad, get everything.") However, they shared three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — and had become friendly again over the years.

It was Donald Trump who announced her death in a statement on his Truth Social platform: "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," he wrote. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Her children mourned the strength and compassion of the the Czechoslovakian-born Trump, who was a businesswoman in her own right, with lines of clothing and beauty products, books and more to her name.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," they wrote. "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren."