Ivana Trump, Businesswoman and Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, businesswoman, fashion designer and first wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73.

The former president announced her death in a post on his social media site Truth Social Thursday afternoon, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

Trump shared three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — with the former president, whom she was married to from 1977 to 1992.

"Her pride and joy were her three children," the post announcing her death read. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!"

Eric posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram shortly after his father made the announcement, remembering her as "a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."

"She fled from communism and embraced this country," her youngest child, 38, wrote. "She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Trump reportedly passed away in her New York City home, though more details about her death have not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.