ITV Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: Holywood takes a chance on finalist

Owen Johnston has his hometown's backing as he bids to win ITV's musical theatre show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

At his old school in Holywood, County Down, pupils have even swapped singing Christmas carols for Abba songs.

St Patrick's Primary is the same school that golfer Rory McIlroy attended.

"The 10-year-old boy who was scared to tell his mates in his classroom that he'd seen Mamma Mia! three times at the cinema would be beside himself," Owen said about his appearance on the show.

If the 25 year old wins Sunday's grand final, he could be destined for a glittering global career in theatre.

Four remaining contestants are battling it out in the hope of taking on the iconic roles of Sophie and Sky in the hit West End show, Mamma Mia!

The popular show features the music of Swedish pop band Abba.

The final will see both live solo performances from London and special group performances from Greece - where the show is set.

Up until now, a panel of celebrity judges which includes Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks and Amber Riley have been deciding which contestants go through each week.

But it will now be up to the UK public to decide which of the four finalists will take on the lead roles in the stage show.

'It means the world'

When Owen was a teenager, his mum Marie took him on a trip to London to see Phantom of the Opera. He fell in love with musical theatre and knew he wanted a career in the industry.

"It means the world for so many people to have backed me over the years," said Owen.

"I owe it not only to myself but all of them as well. It would be an incredible feeling to win."

Marie Johnston hopes the public will Take A Chance On Owen on Sunday night

His mum will be attending Sunday's live final.

"Yes, I'm nervous but whatever happens, Owen has done a wonderful job," she told BBC News NI.

"I'm incredibly proud of him and I know he's now on the platform to being discovered, hopefully in the future."

Pupils at Owen's former primary school all think he has what it takes to win

One of his former teachers at St Patrick's, Martin Sherlock, said: "As a young pupil, he was - and still is - a mannerly, intelligent, happy, fun character. A good guy."

Like Rory McIlroy, Owen also went to Sullivan Upper School in Holywood after St Patrick's.

Pupils there have been showing their support for the former pupil too.

Ceeva, Matthew and Aidan are among pupils at St Patrick's showing their support

Sullivan has also taken to social media to wish Owen luck.

Sunday's final will be staged in the Novello theatre in the heart of London's West End.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream the final will be shown on ITV1 on Sunday from 18:30 GMT.