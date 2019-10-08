The It List: Old Will Smith battles young Will Smith in 'Gemini Man,' 'Riverdale' honors Luke Perry with 'In Memoriam' tribute episode and the best in pop culture the week of October 7, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 7-13, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Will Smith fights “young” Will Smith in Ang Lee’s heady thriller Gemini Man

Now this is the story all about how Henry Brogan’s life got flipped-turned upside down, and we’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, we’ll tell you how this ace assassin got a younger clone with the same intense stare.

After a decades-long stint in development hell — where it attracted the attention of such directors as Tony Scott and Joe Carnahan, who envisioned it as a vehicle for stars like Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford — the Gemini Man script finally arrives on the big screen courtesy of Ang Lee and Will Smith. The lengthy wait actually worked in Lee’s favor as technology has finally caught up to the script’s central conceit: What if an aging killer discovered that he had been marked for death by… his younger self? Instead of being forced to rely on flashbacks to earlier movies or, even worse, late ‘90s CGI, the tech-savvy director of Life of Pi and Hulk, creates a de-aged digital version of his leading man that’s pretty darn convincing.

After playing the older Henry opposite a body double on set, Smith performed the young Brogan on a soundstage where motion-capture cameras recorded his line readings and facial expressions. Animators then blended that footage with reference imagery borrowed from vintage ‘90s Fresh Prince vehicles like Bad Boys and Six Degrees of Separation. “No one has done it in this way,” Lee told a group of journalists following a screening of the finished film last month. “We did [Will’s] whole body, not just the face. We go into details probably nobody did ... [and] we did it from scratch. That’s why I don’t like to call it de-aging; it’s not just a brush-up. Age does more mysterious things than just the wrinkles.”

Gemini Man is produced by action maestro, Jerry Bruckheimer, but make no mistake — this is an Ang Lee film through and through. That means that the narrative often leans heavily on metaphors and thematically-fraught relationships that don’t necessarily translate into the kind of slam-bang storytelling audiences expect from a big-budget Will Smith picture. (Be forewarned that the movie is closer in tone and pace to Lee’s divisive 2003 interpretation of Hulk rather than Bad Boys.) When the fists do start flying, though, the choreography is often crisp and inventive, particularly in the Smith vs. Smith rumble that serves as the movie’s centerpiece. That sequence looks even better when projected in the high-frame format that Lee is eager to see go mainstream, but for now is only available in a limited number of theaters. While Gemini Man may not fit the mold of a contemporary action blockbuster, it does provide a fascinating glimpse of a potential moviegoing future from one of our foremost forward-thinking filmmakers. — Ethan Alter

Gemini Man opens in theaters on Friday, Oct. 11; visit Fandango or Atom Tickets for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Riverdale remembers Luke Perry

The cast of the CW show pays tribute to the late actor, who died of a stroke in March, and his character in the show's fourth season premiere. Molly Ringwald, who plays the ex-wife of Perry’s character, and had most of her scenes with him, remembers crying through much of filming. “For me, it was like getting to say goodbye to him,” she said during a visit to BUILD. “I didn’t get to go to his memorial in Los Angeles, so it was all real for me.” Cast member Mark Consuelos said the episode, "Chapter 58: In Memoriam," was "so beautifully written and such a nice send off." Fans should keep an eye out for Perry’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty, who makes a brief special appearance. — Raechal Shewfelt

Riverdale Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

HEAR IT: Fantasia’s makes a soulful return this fall with Sketchbook

The Season 3 American Idol diva’s genre-hopping seventh studio album boasts a bold “rock-soul” sound and guest appearances by Meghan Trainor, T-Pain, T.I., Jazmine Sullivan and Brandy.

Download it on iTunes; buy it on CD at Amazon.