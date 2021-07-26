The It List: 'The Wedding of the Century' recounts the fairy tale ceremony of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, 'Behind the Music' returns and the best in pop culture the week of July 26, 2021

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 26-Aug. 1, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Relive Charles and Diana's royal wedding, 40 years later in The Wedding of the Century

July 1 marked what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. Now, as the month comes to a close, it's the 40th anniversary of her lavish wedding to Prince Charles at St. Paul's Cathedral, which took place on July 29, 1981. While there's no fairy tale ending here, the spectacle of that day — watched by a staggering 750 million people in 74 countries — remains transfixing, as evidenced by the impeccably restored 4K-quality footage found in the new documentary, The Wedding of the Century. Watch the memorable moments unfold as those who made it all happen — from bakers and photographers to florists and music directors — share their insider accounts on every last dazzling detail. In this exclusive clip, chief royal florist David Longman divulges the "charming" Diana's secret request in a break from Queen Elizabeth's own bridal experience. — Erin Donnelly

The Wedding of the Century premieres Thursday, July 29 on BritBox.

WATCH IT: Behind the Music returns to the forefront

Back in the '90s and aughts, VH1's pioneering docuseries Behind the Music was must-see TV for music geeks. Now the franchise is back on Paramount+, to fascinate a new generation with the rise/fall/redemption story arcs of pop's greatest legends. The reboot premieres with two updated BTMs, on Latin music/LGBTQ+ trailblazer Ricky Martin (with new commentary from Bad Bunny) and Class of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J (featuring Eminem); future weekly episodes will focus on Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez. Now we're just hoping that the executives over at Paramount+ will reboot two other classic VH1 shows: Flavor of Love and Rock of Love! In the meantime, former Rock of Love bachelor Bret Michaels's new Behind the Music will air Sept. 2. — Lyndsey Parker

Behind the Music's episodes on Ricky Martin and LL Cool J premiere Thursday, July 29 on Paramount+.

WATCH IT: New Girl star Jake Johnson tries to become a new guy in Ride the Eagle

New Girl reunion alert! Jake Johnson and Trent O'Donnell — respectively, the star and frequent director of the late, great Fox comedy — reteam for the gentle indie comedy Ride the Eagle, which is based on a script they co-wrote. When his mother (Susan Sarandon) dies, Peter Pan-ish slacker Leif (Johnson) learns that he'll inherit her treasured cabin in the woods. But there's a catch: first he has to complete a to-do list she's left behind — one that's designed to make him finally grow up. The bucket list items she pencilled down before shuffling off this mortal coil include mastering the art of wilderness living and reconnecting with his former flame, Audrey, played by breakout Good Place star D'Arcy Caden. In this exclusive clip from the film, Johnson and Caden show off their comic (and romantic) chemistry in a phone call that reveals the couples' past… and potential future. — Ethan Alter

Ride the Eagle premieres Friday, July 30 in theaters and on digital and on-demand services, including FandangoNow.

WATCH IT: Selma Blair helps an FBI agent through some serious trauma in the psychological thriller A Dark Foe

Even amidst her own battle with M.S. — which was recently depicted in a moving documentary — Selma Blair hasn't stopped acting. The Cruel Intentions star has a supporting role in the new thriller A Dark Foe, as a psychiatrist assigned to aid FBI agent Tony Cruz (Oscar Cardenas) as he recovers from a traumatic encounter with a serial killer who kidnapped his sister years ago. Directed by Maria Gabriela Cardenas, the movie also features Dances With Wolves star Graham Greene and comedian Bill Bellamy, in a deadly serious part. This exclusive clip features Blair counseling Cardenas through a difficult memory that haunts him to this day. — E.A.

A Dark Foe premieres Friday, July 30 in theaters and on-demand services, including FandangoNow.

WATCH IT: Missing Insecure? Get to know Bounce's addictive dramedy, Johnson

Not just one, but two Original Kings of Comedy are involved in the new Bounce series Johnson, which takes ingredients that were previously mixed into Sex and the City and Insecure and adds its own special sauce. Cedric the Entertainer is an executive producer, and D.L. Hughley has a recurring role on the Atlanta-set show, which follows the personal and professional misadventures of four now-grown childhood pals who happen to share the same last name. The 10-episode first season follows the formerly tight-knight crew — played by creator Deji Laray, Thomas Q. Jones, Philip A. Smithey and Derrex Brady — as their bonds begin to fray due to relationship troubles, workplace dramas and the various micro and macro-aggressions that accompany being Black men in contemporary America. This exclusive clips features some of the guys out at a poker night hosted by Hughley, where the stakes are high and no subject is off limits. — E.A.

Johnson premieres Sunday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. on Bounce.

HEAR IT: Billie Eilish harnesses her power

Few pop artists in recent memory have had as meteoric and rapid a rise as Billie Eilish. By age 19, she's already won seven Grammys (including a history-making "Big 4" sweep in 2020 and Record of the Year in 2021), recorded a James Bond theme, starred in an acclaimed documentary, sold 6 million copies of her first LP and established herself as the voice of her generation. Now, as she evolves from bedroom-pop tomboy to ice-blonde glamour girl, with a broader and more sophisticated sonic palette to match, Eilish and her producer/brother Finneas follow up the landmark debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with the wildly anticipated Happier Than Ever. Whatever happens next for Eilish, it's certain that the "Your Power" singer-songwriter will keep everyone watching, guessing and talking. — L.P.

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish is available Friday, July 30 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Matt Damon delivers Oscar-worthy performance in Stillwater

A scene from Stillwater. (Photo: Focus Features)

Much of the early attention surrounding the new film Stillwater has focused on Matt Damon's look and performance as a Trump-supporting Oklahoma "roughneck" who looks like a walking MAGA meme. And Damon does indeed deliver a great, transformative performance again as a fish-out-of-water in France trying to find evidence to free his imprisoned daughter (Abigail Breslin), one that ranks among his career best. But the film as a whole is fantastic, sweet at points like director Tom McCarthy's past work, like The Station Agent and The Visitor, and alternately as thrilling as his Oscar-winning Spotlight. Here's a midsummer Oscar contender not to miss. — Kevin Polowy

Stillwater opens in theaters Friday, July 30. Get tickets on Fandango.

STREAM IT: Robin Roberts sits down at her own table in new talk show

Much like Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk or most any Oprah's shows, Roberts's Turning Tables with Robin Roberts features the host sitting down with recognizable people for candid conversations. In the Good Morning America co-host's case, those faces include Debbie Allen, Raven-Symone, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mickey Guyton, Billie Jean King, Melissa Etheridge, Sofia Carson and more going deep, not one-on-one but in small groups. They talk about everything from breaking out of the role society thinks they should play to their struggles with racism to — in guest Josie Totah's case — being transgender. "Vulnerability is a strength," Roberts says in one episode. "It's not a weakness." — Raechal Shewfelt

Turning Tables with Robin Roberts premieres Wednesday, July 28 on Disney+.

READ IT: The Art of the National Parks is the next best thing to being there

The Art of the National Parks (Photo: Simon and Schuster)

Just in time for peak summer travel season, this stunning coffee-table book celebrates the breathtaking beauty of the country's most enduring destinations via contemporary artists' prints inspired by the iconic WPA illustrations. Spanning all 63 parks, from Acadia to Zion, this compilation is guaranteed to give you a newfound appreciation of our greatest natural treasures. — Marcus Errico

The Art of the National Parks is available at Amazon and other book sellers.

HEAR IT: Let John Stamos tell you the wild story of Frank Sinatra Jr.'s kidnapping

As if the voice of John Stamos, star of Full House back in the day and Big Shot at the moment, weren't reason enough to listen to this podcast from Wondery, listen for the fascinating subject: the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr. It's told from the perspective of the man who committed the crime, Barry Keenan, who happens to have become friends with Stamos, after being introduced by Dean Torrance, of music's Jan and Dean, decades ago. "I'm not here to glorify what Barry did, by any means," Stamos says in the first episode. "I'm a father now, and the thought of someone kidnapping my kid upsets me deeply. Still, though, Barry's story really gets my wheels turning." It's an odd story for many reasons — Stamos rightly refers to it as a "harebrained scheme" — not the least of which is that "Ol' Blue Eyes" offered them $1 million for his son's safe return, yet they would accept only what they were demanding: $240,000. At least no one was hurt. — R.S.

The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra is available Wednesday, July 27 on all major podcast platforms.

WATCH IT: A Quiet Place Part II lands on Blu-ray, and it's just as good as the first

'A Quiet Place Part II' (Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

A Quiet Place Part II was ready to go for so long that director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt completed a press junket a full 15 months before its release. That was just before their highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's sleeper hit became one of the first cinematic casualties of the coronavirus pandemic. The horror-thriller finally hit theaters in May, and was a business boon to struggling movie theaters reeling from COVID shutdowns. The sequel — which presents further evidence that Krasinski is a real-deal director — is just as intense and pulsating as the first film, if not more so, over a brisk 97 minutes that barely gives you time to breathe and sets up an inevitable third chapter. If you missed it on the big screen, the film now lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital, where bonus features include exclusive director diaries with Krasinski. — K.P.

A Quiet Place Part II is available Tuesday, July 27 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Yola is all fired up again

British singer-songwriter, Best New Artist Grammy nominee, and honorary Highwomen member Yolanda Quartey, a.k.a. Yola, returns with her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Stand for Myself. The passionate record, which like her 2019 debut Walk Through Fire was produced by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, features her trademark baroque blend of classic country, Southern soul and vintage R&B. Look for this unique roots music artist to blaze even more trails when she takes on the role of Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an Elvis Presley biopic next year. — L.P.

Stand for Myself by Yola is available Friday, July 30 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take a Jungle Cruise

Given the monster success of its Pirates of the Caribbean series, why wouldn't Disney movie-fy another one of its theme park attractions? With Jungle Cruise, they could do a lot worse than landing two of Hollywood's biggest charmers, Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as shipmates venturing the Amazon jungle in search of a petal with miraculous healing powers. Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and a CGI tiger co-star in what could be yet another franchise-starter for the Mouse House. — K.P.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on Friday, July 30. Get tickets on Fandango.

HEAR IT: Jack Antonoff goes once more into the Bleach(ers)

Jack Antonoff just may be the hardest-working man in music. The producer and songwriter, who first hit the scene with the band Steel Train and then exploded into the mainstream with Grammy-sweeping pop-rockers fun., has become to the go-to collaborator for A-listers like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent, Carly Rae Jepsen and the Chicks. And yet, Antonoff still somehow found time this year to record a third album by his current main band, Bleachers. Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night boasts the same feelgood, Springsteen-meets-John Hughes soundtrack vibes of the proud Jersey boy's best work, and in fact features the actual Bruce Springsteen on one especially anthemic track, "Chinatown." Del Rey and Annie "St. Vincent" Clark also join in on the fun. — L.P.

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night by Bleachers is available Friday, July 30 to download/stream on Apple Music.

BUY IT: The fate of the Nostromo — and the Gargoyles — is in your hands with Alien and Gargoyles tabletop games from Ravensburger

Alien: Fate of the Nostromo figures (Photo: Ravensburger)

Game over, man! Actually, the game's just getting started with Alien: Fate of the Nostromo, Ravensburger's tabletop version of Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi classic. As in the movie, there's an acid-bleeding Xenomorph loose on the USCSS Nostromo and the unlucky folks aboard the ship have to try and stay alive. Play as Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley or her doomed crewmates and work cooperatively to overcome obstacles, avoid alien attacks and also stay one step ahead of that mean old android, Ash. Alien isn't the only fan favorite franchise getting the Ravensburger treatment: the Disney animated series Gargoyles returns with Awakening, a strategy game that pits the title characters against their nemeses Xanatos and Demona — names that should chill the heart of any '90s latchkey kid. Both games come with beautifully illustrated boards and detailed player pieces that preserve the heroes (and villains!) you know and love. — E.A.

Alien: Fate of the Nostromo and Disney Gargoyles: Awakening are available Sunday, Aug. 1 at Target.

HEAR IT: Two thumbs up for the new Siskel and Ebert podcast, Gene and Roger

The late Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, who died in 1999 and 2013 respectively, once held so much power in cinema that Eddie Murphy said "a two-thumbs down verdict could kill a film," host Brian Raftery tells us in the first episode of this eight-part series. Their movie review shows, such as At the Movies, were exceedingly influential in pop culture, but why? It was really just two dudes sitting in a movie theater. And what was the real-life relationship between Siskel and Ebert, who sometimes — make that regularly — quibbled on air? Episodes try to get at the answers, through interviews with both of their widows, Marlene Iglitzen and Chaz Ebert, as well as fellow cinephiles Quentin Tarantino, Tom Shales, Richard Roeper and more. — R.S.

Gene and Roger is available now from Spotify.

BUY IT: Reebok Jurassic Park Collection

"Jurassic Park" footwear (Photo: Reebok)

Somehow Reebok found a way — to make sharp sneakers based on the Jurassic Park franchise. The shoe giant's dino-sized collection encompasses multiple pairs of kicks, ranging from men's basketball sneakers and an Ian Malcolm-inspired leather look to a T. rex Pump and a serious Jurassic Stomper. You'll roar… with delight. — E.A.

The Reebok Jurassic Park collection will be available Friday, July 30 at Reebok.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by Jimmie Rhee