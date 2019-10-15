The It List: HBO's 'Watchmen' series debuts, Angelina Jolie rocks Maleficent’s razor-sharp cheekbones again, 'Pulp Fiction' turns 25 and the best in pop culture the week of October 14, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 14-20, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: HBO is about to find out who watches the Watchmen series

In its original comic-book incarnation, Alan Moore’s seminal 1986 graphic novel, Watchmen, offered a superhero yarn that doubled as an up-to-the-minute sociopolitical statement. Set in a version of the 1980s where caped crusaders are outlawed, a seemingly simple murder mystery expands outward to encompass cosmic proportions. Moving back and forth in time, Moore’s story depicts the world’s gradual slide towards nuclear armageddon, fueled by corporate interests, paranoid politicians and an all-powerful blue being created from the same energy that may destroy the world. Damon Lindelof’s sequel series — made without Moore’s involvement — picks up 30 years after the world-changing event that concludes the comic, and continues the source material’s attempt to reflect current issues through the lens of a grounded superhero story. (Those who primarily know Watchmen via Zack Snyder’s divisive 2009 movie version should be aware that the show hews closer to the comic book than the film.)

Yahoo Entertainment saw the pilot episode of the series at New York Comic Con, and can report that Lindelof makes room for a number of visual and verbal callbacks to events that occurred three decades ago within this universe. (And yes, certain characters from the comic recur in the series, including Jean Smart as an older version of Laurie Blake a.k.a. the second Silk Spectre, and Jeremy Irons as a character whose identity fans will instantly decipher.) But he’s also moving the story forward, centering events around Regina King’s Tulsa-based police detective, Angela Abar, who leads a double life as the vigilante Sister Night. Her fellow officers are caught up in a skirmish with the Seventh Calvary, a white supremacist group that has adopted the teachings (and image) of Rorschach — a disturbed, violence-prone loner who is either a domestic terrorist or freedom fighter depending on what you see in his ever-shifting mask. Moore himself never intended for Watchmen to have a sequel (wishes that DC Comics has notably ignored) and Lindelof has already suggested that his nine-episode show might similarly be a one-and-done situation. If he continues to follow Moore’s example, you can be sure it’ll go out with a bang. — Ethan Alter

Watchmen premieres Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

WATCH IT: Angelina Jolie is razor-sharp in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Before she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of The Eternals, Angelina Jolie flies again as Maleficent, the Dark Fae anti-hero at the center of Disney’s Sleeping Beauty-inspired fractured fairy tale. Picking up five years after the events of the first film, Mistress of Evil wrings a lot of drama from a supposedly happy event: the marriage of Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) and Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson). Maleficent’s uncertainty about the match hardens into distaste when she meets her mother-in-law to be, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer). The Jolie/Pfeiffer showdown is worth the price of admission, but Maleficent’s true legacy is the epic cosplay it inspires at genre conventions the world over. Jolie’s own transformation was originally overseen by visual effects icon, Rick Baker, and reportedly involves cutting cheekbones that are modeled after Lady Gaga’s forehead horns, goat-eye contact lenses, and ears and teeth designed to come to an extra-sharp point. All in all, it’s a lewk that every other Disney villain wishes they could pull off. — E.A.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in theaters on Friday, Oct. 18; visit Fandango or Atom Tickets for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Grab a Royale with cheese and settle in for a 25th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction

Roger Ebert called Pulp Fiction the most influential movie of the 1990s — a claim often echoed — but Quentin Tarantino's contemporary classic, which turned 25 on Monday, might be the most influential film of the past quarter-century, period. The movie not only triggered countless copycats and cemented the word "Tarantinian" as its own subgenre, it laid waste to traditional ideas of structure, narrative and chronology in American films. Above all, though, Pulp Fiction is entertaining as hell — full of dynamite performances, killer music, shocking moments and one of the greatest monologues ever committed to celluloid. In other words, Pulp Fiction is endlessly watchable, which is why we suggest giving it yet another spin in celebration of its silver anniversary. — Kevin Polowy