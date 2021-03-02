  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The It List: Charming 'Truffle Hunters' doc is for foodies and dog lovers, 'Raya and the Last Dragon' debuts, original 'Real World' cast reunites and the best in pop culture the week of March 1, 2021

Yahoo Entertainment Staff
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for March 1-7, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Italophiles, foodies and dog lovers will savor the new documentary The Truffle Hunters

Many of us have seen restaurant menus boasting entrees with white truffle shavings. Here, we get the intriguing backstory: a group of men and their dogs in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, who make those dishes possible. After traveling the film festival circuit throughout 2020 — from Sundance to New York — Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s charming documentary arrives in general release. Filmed on location, the movie profiles the region’s veteran truffle hunters, and their furry, four-legged sidekicks, as they dig up the rugged countryside searching for the elusive white Alba truffle. Their race to find this valuable prize is also a race against time: The Truffle Hunters depicts the way that their once-lucrative trade is changing, from the increasing scarcity of gourmet fungus to the demanding economics of a now-global food industry. Fortunately, these guys can always rely on man’s best friend to lift their spirits. The movie’s adorable canine cast is filled with top-notch scene-stealers who are worth their weight in truffle treats. "The camera's literally mounted right above the eyes," Dweck told Variety in January. "But for us, it was also a way of capturing the exhilaration that the truffle hunters feel when they're going through the woods. There's a certain ecstasy that you experience when you're around them when they find a truffle. And really, I think that the dog's perspective brought you into their heads more than anything else." — Ethan Alter and Raechal Shewfelt

The Truffle Hunters opens in theaters Friday, March 5; visit Atom Tickets for showtimes and ticketing information.

STREAM IT: Get a dog’s eye view of the Istanbul streets courtesy of Stray

The Truffle Hunters isn’t the only dog-friendly documentary you can watch this week. Elizabeth Lo’s Stray transports viewers to Istanbul, Turkey, where local laws allow stray canines and felines to roam free without fear of being captured or killed. Out of the city’s thousands of homeless dogs, the filmmaker’s camera zeroes in on three specific characters: the tan loner Zeytin; the eager-for-attention, Nazar; and the sweet, shy puppy, Kartal. Lo allows each dog to be her guide, filming them as they criss-cross Istanbul looking for food, shelter and friendship. This exclusive clip from the movie shows Zeytin hunting for stray bones on a public sidewalk, as admiring humans look on. “The tan one is beautiful,” one of them says. Lo felt the same way about her star: “In Zeytin I saw a character who could fully envelop us within her own nonhuman will,” the first-time feature filmmaker writes in a moving director’s note. You might say she wins Best in Show… Business. — E.A.

Stray debuts Friday, March 5 in theaters (get tickets at Atom Tickets) and on VOD services including FandangoNOW and Redbox.

STREAM IT: Rave party turns deadly in horror-thriller Dreamcatcher

This Dreamcatcher won’t easily be confused with the Stephen King-based 2003 horror film of the same name that starred Morgan Freeman. We never really pictured King as the raver type, after all. A group of friends get caught up in a web of murder (from the looks of the trailer, via a lot of stabbing) after attending an underground dance party and befriending a masked (possibly psychotic) DJ. Written and directed by longtime Marvel visual development producer Jacob Johnston, the thriller stars Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Lou Ferrigno Jr. and Nazanin Mandi. Check out an exclusive clip above. — Kevin Polowy

Dreamcatcher premieres Friday, March 5 on digital and on-demand services including FandangoNOW.

STREAM IT: Relive your childhood with Crackle’s five-part Nintendo documentary, Playing With Power

Anyone who grew up in the 1880s, the 1980s and, inevitably, the 2080s will have their own Nintendo story. The Japanese toy giant has been around since the 19th century, but found its biggest success when it conquered the video game world on the back of a mushroom-chomping plumber named Mario. Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story distills the company’s past, present and future into five information-packed episodes, featuring interviews with industry executives and gaming experts and fans — including Sean Astin, who serves as the series’ narrator — as well as plenty of game footage from the NES to the Switch and every console in between. (‘90s kids will particularly enjoy the N64 portion of this Nintendo history lesson.) This exclusive clip provides a recap of how Nintendo scored its first major arcade success with a little game called Donkey Kong, starring characters who are still part of its various video game realms today. — E.A.

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story premieres Monday, March 1 on Crackle.

STREAM IT: Raya and the Last Dragon is Disney's most action-packed animated film yet

There is a lot to love about Disney’s latest animated adventure. One, the barrier-breaking film is the studio’s first to introduce a Southeast Asian heroine, the eponymous warrior Raya, voiced by Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran. Two, the film might be the most action-stuffed Disney Animation entry to date, playing like an Indiana Jones adventure for families. And three, joining Tran’s Raya as the titular dragon is Awkwafina, who brings laughs by the caseload in a hilarious voice performance. Four — and we can keep going — it’s absolutely visually stunning, with gorgeous, almost hyper real animation. One Mouse House’s best in years. — K.P.

Raya and the Last Dragon premieres Friday, March 5 in theaters (get tickets at Fandango) and on Disney+ premier access.

WATCH IT: The Real World starts getting real, all over again

This is the true story of seven people — who aren’t exactly strangers — picked to return to a loft and resume getting real. Yes, nearly 30 years after Season 1 of MTV’s The Real World redefined television (and, for better or worse, defined the reality TV genre), all of the original cast members — Eric, Kevin, Julie, Heather, Norman, Becky and Andre — are moving back into the very same New York City loft where it all began. How long will it take for them to stop being polite? Will Eric and Julie rekindle their spark? Will Kevin and Julie revisit their infamous argument? Will Andre get Reigndance back together? Find out what happens on The Real World Homecoming: New York. — Lyndsey Parker

The Real World Homecoming: New York premieres Thursday, March 4 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: Prince Akeem, Semmi and friends return 33 years later with Coming 2 America

Action fans have been clamoring for Black Widow, F9 and No Time to Die. But for classic '80s comedy lovers, it’s hard to imagine a more highly anticipated movie this year than Coming 2 America — Eddie Murphy’s follow-up to his 1988 classic about an African prince who looks to find his queen in… Queens, of course. Murphy and Arsenio Hall return as Akeem and Semmi, respectively, not to mention their various alter egos, with a new star-studded supporting cast that includes Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones and Jermaine Fowler as the American son Akeem never knew he had. — K.P.

Coming 2 America premieres Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime.

WATCH IT: RGB takes you on a tour of her life

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of metastatic breast cancer in September, speaks through court cases, interviews and speeches about the obstacles she faced in her career in this touching documentary, which was released in theaters earlier this month. In one scene, Ginsburg recounts to fifth-graders touring Washington, D.C., that, after earning her degree, she received zero invitations for job interviews in all of New York City, despite her impeccable work as a law student at two of the country’s top universities, Harvard and Columbia. "In those days, I had three strikes against me," she tells them. "One is, I was Jewish. Another, I was a woman. And then the one that I thought really did me in was I had a 4-year-old daughter." (That daughter, Jane Ginsburg, is now a professor at Columbia Law School.) The audience also sees her reflecting on some of her most significant cases, from even before she was a justice, and we hear heartwarming stories from people who've been affected by her work. Freida Lee-Mock, whose work includes the 2013 Anita Hill doc, Anita: Speaking Truth to Power, wrote, directed and produced. — R.S.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words premieres Monday, March 1 at 9 p.m. on Starz.

STREAM IT: After 35 years, there's still only one (good) Highlander movie

Christophe Lambert joue Robert Heart dans &#39;Highlander&#39;, en juin 1985, Royaume-Uni. (Photo by Georges DE KEERLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Christopher Lambert in Highlander. (Photo: Georges DE KEERLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Only in the ‘80s could a movie about a centuries-old Scottish warrior who decapitates other immortals to stay alive become a cult sensation and spawn an ongoing franchise. Released on March 8, 1986, Russell Mulcahy’s Highlander endures not in spite of its kooky excesses, but because of them. From the ingenious casting of the recently-departed Sean Connery as a Scottish-accented Egyptian swordsman to star Christopher Lambert’s ever-changing hairstyles to repeatedly blasting Queen on the soundtrack, the film remains an eccentric delight 35 years later. In the ensuing decades, a wave of misbegotten sequels and TV shows have attempted to recapture the peculiar magic of the original, but the first Highlander will always be in a class by itself. Just ask Clancy Brown, who plays Lambert’s rival for ultimate immortality. When we caught up with the actor during a recent press day for the latest Spongebob Squarepants movie, we discussed his standout sword-fight with Connery, which enshrines him as one of the few actors who can boast to killing James Bond onscreen. “What can I say about Sean Connery? There can be only one!” Brown says, chuckling. “You’d follow him anywhere. It was fun to sword-fight him. We followed the script, so no Sean Connerys were actually hurt in the production of the film.” — E.A.

Highlander is currently streaming on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Black women tell their own story in (In) Visible Portraits

It was only this month that the pancake brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima, whose logo was once a caricature of the Black mammy stereotype, changed its name. But, of course, hurtful stereotypes still exist. In this powerful and timely documentary, Black women, many of them renowned scholars, reflect on how the preconceived notions about and the treatment of Black women for generations has affected them, alongside examples, such as vintage commercials that show a Black woman. We see Aunt Jemima, for example, happily caring for a white family, with no regards for her own welfare. “I mean, I have yet to meet a woman who loved being a Mammy,” author Patricia Hill Collins says. Black women also movingly and often upsettingly address issues including the sexualization of them, their fears of police brutality against their children and the lingering effects of slavery in the project, which is written and directed by Loving producer Oge Egbuonu. — R.S.

OWN Spotlight: (In) Visible Portraits airs Tuesday, March 2 at 9 p.m. on OWN.

HEAR IT: Kings of Leon reclaim their rock throne

The Followills finally are back with When You See Yourself, their first studio LP in almost five years — their longest gap between albums. As was the case with the Southern indie-rockers’ previous album, Walls, their eighth effort was produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Björk, Brian Eno, Mumford & Sons, Florence + the Machine). And when the band is able to resume touring again, resulting twangy anthems like “Echoing,” “The Bandit” and “100,000 People” are going to sound amazing in stadiums. — L.P.

When You See Yourself by Kings of Leon is available to download/stream Friday, March 5 on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Wyonna Earp rides off into the sunset as the final six episodes arrive on Syfy

The wild saga of Wynonna Earp comes to a sad conclusion as the cult Syfy series prepares to sign off with the remaining six episodes of its COVID-interrupted final season. That delay followed a nearly two-year gap between Seasons 3 and 4, due to the production company’s behind-the-scenes financial problems. But you can bet that Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and her posse — including Tim Rozon’s Doc Holliday and Tumblr’s favorite couple, Waverly and Officer Haught aka “Wayhaught” (Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell) — are going to go out with all guns blazing. And just like the Ghost River Triangle’s population of revenants, the series could easily be resurrected one day, as its fanbase has definitely proven itself to be ride or die. — E.A.

Wynonna Earp returns Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

WATCH IT: The Voice turns 10, gets a Jonas bonus

After Gwen Stefani stepped in last season — and finally had her first win as a coach on The Voice — she’s vacating that big red rotating chair for the return of Nick Jonas. Nick made his Voice debut last year, but his run was derailed when the show had to switch to remote filming mid-season due to COVID-19, so he’s definitely due for a do-over. Will he follow Gwen’s lead and score his first victory? Not if the hyper-competitive Blake Shelton — the only coach who’s appeared on all 20 Voice seasons, as the series celebrates its 10th anniversary — has anything to do with it. — L.P.

The Voice Season 20 premieres Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

READ IT: Release the Snyder Cut reveals the story behind the (re)making of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

When Zack Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon behind the camera of 2017’s Justice League, no one ever expected to see his original vision for DC’s all-star team-up movie make it to the screen — least of all Snyder himself. Jump ahead to 2021, and the four-hour #SnyderCut is set to hit HBO Max on Mach 19, with a wealth of new footage, and none of Whedon’s scenes from the theatrical version. Sean O’Connell’s comprehensive new tome, Release the Snyder Cut, tracks how we got from there to here, with new interviews from Snyder as well as the many die-hard fans who campaigned for Warner Bros. to… well, you saw the title of the book, right? — E.A.

Release the Snyder Cut: The Crazy True Story Behind the Fight That Saved Zack Snyder's Justice League is available Monday, March 1 on Amazon.

— Video produced by Jon San and edited by John Santo

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ Trailer: Matthew Modine Leads Netflix’s College Admissions Scandal Doc

    The team behind "Fyre" and "Tiger King" present a deep dive into the misconduct that led to Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's arrests.

  • Judge Judy says her feelings are not 'necessarily PC and kumbaya'

    "Are my feelings necessarily PC and kumbaya? No. They are realistic," Sheindlin told The Guardian.

  • Bella Thorne talks directing and starring in controversial new video with Abella Danger: 'My perfect idea for a woman'

    Thorne says breaking away from her Disney image was "very, very hard."

  • Golden Globes TV Analysis: Netflix Takes More Than Half Of Awards As Streamers Translate Nominations Into Wins

    Netflix had a storming night at the Golden Globes with The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit helping the streamer translate its record nominations haul into TV wins. Netflix won six of the 11 television awards on offer, with Amazon and Apple winning one apiece to see the streamers dominate with 73% of the wins in […]

  • Anya Taylor-Joy Wins Best Actress in Limited Series for Queen's Gambit — Golden Globes 2021

    Your move, Emmy. At Sunday’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy captured the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series trophy for her work in Netflix’s chess drama The Queen’s Gambit. The 24-year-old actress’ formidable competition in the category included Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Nicole Kidman (The […]

  • Disney+'s Obi-Wan Star Wars Series Adds Game of Thrones' Indira Varma

    A former Game of Thrones badass is headed to a galaxy far, far away. Indira Varma, known to Thrones fans as Sand Snake mama Ellaria Sand, has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff, our sister site Deadline reports. No word yet on who Varma will play in the series, which is set between the […]

  • Ratings: Golden Globes Take Expected Plunge With Virtual Broadcast

    In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s bicoastal and mostly virtual broadcast of the 78th Golden Globes on Sunday night not at all surprisingly delivered one of the gala’s smallest audiences in … well, a while. Averaging 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating in preliminary numbers, the Globes were down more than […]

  • Lionel Richie brought to tears over mother/daughter 'American Idol' audition

    On American Idol Sunday night, Lionel Richie was brought to tears over 19-year-old contestant Ronda Felton and her story. Felton herself was emotional from the moment she walked into the audition room as she shared the hardships her and her mother have been through leading up to her Idol moment, which included being homeless often and living in shelters all over the country.&nbsp; Ronda said of her mother’s sacrifice: “I know that at times she felt she liked she failed as a parent, but she did anything that helped us survive and just keep on going.” After Richie handed her a tissue to dab at her tears, Felton composed herself and belted the ballad version of Dreamgirls’ “One Night Only" and, within seconds, Richie's eyes were watering. "“I was doing really well, until you came in and did something that no one has done tonight – which is touch me to the point of making me cry,” Richie told Felton. Moved by Felton's backstory as well as by her raw talent, Richie continued: “Every once in a while, life happens and then you figure, ‘How do I get out of this situation?’ And God provides a crack in the wall. Just a crack. Just like every other crack, it's been there forever, but that crack is just enough for you to get through. And my dear, you just found that crack – because that was the moment that will change your life.” Felton barely heard the judges’ three subsequent enthusiastic yeses, before she impulsively ran outside to grab her mother by the hand and pull her into the room to hear the good news. The moment then got even more emotional and special, when Felton's mother Juretha Jones joined her side, which eventually led to an impromptu singalong to the Commodores' "Zoom" between the mother daughter duo and Richie. “I never thought I’d get on this show and start revealing my side. You know, when I wrote that song I was deeply troubled, because I didn’t know where I was going,” Lionel confessed to Ronda and Juretha. “So, if I touched you in any way, you’ve given me the greatest gift ever. Thank you. Whoa. That got me messed up.”

  • We Did The Research & These Are The Best Golden Globe Looks Of All Time

    On Sunday, millions of people are leaving Netflix on read for a few hours to watch the first virtual Golden Globes. The 78th Annual Golden Globes, which is being hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from two separate coasts — Fey at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan and Poehler at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles — doesn't have guests, and therefore, doesn't include a true red carpet. That said, fashion is still playing a role, even if it's mostly on Instagram. In lieu of an in-person red carpet this year, we're looking back 32 years, from 2021 to 1989, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each — that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event canceled. From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for Sunday night's festivities (or lack thereof).So sit back, relax, and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 32 years).2021Kaley Cuoco looked every bit a princess in this embellished, silver Oscar de la Renta gown.Photo Credit: Brad Goreski.2020Though we're sad that red carpets are on permanent pause, at least we got to see Cynthia Erivo in this black-and-white custom Thom Browne gown at the 2020 Golden Globes first. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2019Regina King is showing us how to do sequins after New Year's Eve in this custom bubblegum-pink body-con by Alberta Ferretti.Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti.Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2018Hands down, 2018 was Saoirse Ronan's year. Not only did she win her very first Golden Globe for a stunning performance in Lady Bird, but she also shut the red carpet down in this stunning black and silver Atelier Versace gown.Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace.Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.2017Draped in Chanel Couture, Riley Keough might have been new to the Golden Globes in 2017, but she looked anything but out of place on the red carpet.Riley Keough in Chanel Couture.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2016Anyone can do Old Hollywood, but no one, and we mean no one, does it quite like Lady Gaga. With a Marilyn Monroe 'do that rivals Ms. Monroe herself, this off-the-shoulder Versace gown and 10-inch Brian Atwood heels, we find ourselves wondering, is there anything Gaga can't do?Lady Gaga in Versace.Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.2015Wearing black on the red carpet is hardly groundbreaking, but Amal Clooney has a way of standing out in a crowd, especially when she's donning head-to-toe Dior Haute Couture.Amal Clooney in Dior Haute Couture.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2014For a Golden Globes first-timer, Lupita Nyong'o walked this red carpet like a seasoned pro — or rather, a superhero, in this cape-like gown by Ralph Lauren.Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2013Patchwork has never looked better than it did in 2013 on Zoe Saldana in this Prabal Gurung strapless frock.Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2012We've yet to spot Angelina Jolie looking anything short of fabulous on the red carpet circuit, but this show-stopping Atelier Versace gown is hands down her best.Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2011Low back! Sequins! Long sleeves! All boxes were checked when Anne Hathaway stepped foot on the red carpet in this Armani Privé gown.Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé.Photo: Evan Agostini/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.2010A few showers couldn't stop Cameron Diaz (and that dazzling smile) from showing up her competition in this drapey Alexander McQueen gown.Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2009Admittedly, lavender in January seems more 2018 than 2009, but when it's Olivia Wilde underneath this Reem Acra gown, all bets are off.Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2007Not that there's anything Queen Bey doesn't look stunning in, but even she outdid herself with this gold, sequined Elie Saab number.Beyonce Knowles in Elie Saab.Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2006Looking back on 2006 style, it hardly seems possible that Keira Knightley's strapless Valentino dress came out of the same year as chunky belts and low-rise cargo pants.Keira Knightley in Valentino.Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage.2005As the mastermind behind Poise magazine (calling all 13 Going on 30 fans!), it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Garner (with the help of this vintage Valentino gown) would beat out any and all competition on the red carpet.Jennifer Garner in vintage Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2004While this look might not have garnered very much appreciation back in '04, in 2019, we're tipping our hats to the master of menswear, Diane Keaton, for showing up to the Golden Globes donning a collared white coat, itty bitty sunglasses and sequin boots.Diane Keaton in Nehru-collared white coat. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.2003Fact: Kim Cattrall can make anything look sexy — and this red hot Valentino number is no exception.Kim Cattrall in Valentino. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2002Only Halle Berry could pull off arguably the hardest color on the red carpet: chocolate brown. Then again, we're still looking for something Halle Berry doesn't look perfect in.Halle Berry in Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2001A slip dress to the Golden Globes? Normally we'd say no way, but there's just something about Kate Hudson in Vera Wang that has us tossing normal red carpet rules out the window.Kate Hudson in Vera Wang.Photo: KMazur/WireImage.2000At the height of Sex And The City's prime, it hardly comes as a surprise that fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker, would show up looking fabulous on the red carpet. We only wish she'd give us a hint to what shoes she's wearing underneath this Richard Tyler tulle gown.Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Tyler.Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.1999Typically we'd shudder at the thought of a two-piece ensemble on the red carpet, but this Pamela Dennis black-and-white duo on Calista Flockhart has us making a special exception.Calista Flockhart in Pamela Dennis.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.1998What is it everyone says? Dress for the award you want? That's exactly what Alfre Woodard did in this statuesque bronze gown.Alfre Woodard in a bronze dress. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1997Courtney Love has had her fair share of fashion faux pas moments. But after seeing her in this navy blue garb, we're reminded that this grunge goddess often cleans up real good. Courtney Love in a navy blue dress. Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1996It's official: Sharon Stone strutting onto the red carpet in this Vera Wang black and white ensemble (sweater around the shoulders included!) is 2019 #stylegoals.Sharon Stone in Vera Wang.Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1995We're always keen on a red carpet look that goes against the grain, so naturally, Uma Thurman showing up to the Golden Globes in this classic satin coat instead of a dress has us bowing our hats.Uma Thurman in a white coat. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.1994Is it just us, or is Angela Bassett absolutely glowing in this all-black Golden Globes ensemble?Angela Bassett in a black dress.Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.1993In a sea of little black dresses and sequin shoulder pads, Janine Turner shines in this red, fitted gown.Janine Turner in a red dress.Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage.1992 She may not have been able to beat Bette Midler for the Golden Globe, but Michelle Pfeiffer was no doubt the best-dressed nominee of the night.Michelle Pfeiffer in a black gown. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1991Ahh, the skirt suit. It's no surprise this two-piece trend is making a major comeback when you look at Julia Roberts in this navy blue pinstripe style.Julia Roberts in a navy blue suit. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1990Simply put, Audrey Hepburn could do no wrong — a fact proven by this remarkable ensemble.Audrey Hepburn in a white satin gown. Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.1989The 1989 Golden Globes had some rather interesting fashion moments (it was the ‘80s after all). But this long-sleeved red gown on Hotel star Connie Selleca is just as chic now as it was back then. Connie Sellecca in a red gown.Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images.Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Bridgerton's Globes Shutout Is Worse Than A SnubGolden Globes Just Made History In This CategoryThe Golden Globes Were Full Of Fashion Moments

  • 31 Empowering Ways to Celebrate Women's History Month

    March is Women’s History Month, and there’s no better month to make a difference than this one. Although it can sometimes feel like we’re going backward politically, women have made remarkable strides coming together and demanding action throughout history, and this year has been no different. From electing the first-ever female Vice President to female-driven […]

  • Chadwick Boseman’s Wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, Tearfully Accepts His Posthumous Golden Globe

    Chadwick Boseman picked up the best actor in a motion picture-drama prize for his performance as a talented jazz musician in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, becoming only the second posthumous winner in the category’s history. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, gave an emotional acceptance speech on the late […]

  • Angela Bassett Says the Late Chadwick Boseman's ‘Spirit Still Lives On’ at 2021 Golden Globes

    The actress discussed her Black Panther costar's legacy ahead of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday

  • Ballet Flats Aren't Just for Audrey Hepburn

    Try one of our favorite pointed-toe styles.From Marie Claire

  • ‘Gateway to Gastonia’? SNL sketch on LaMelo Ball, dad LaVar pokes fun at Charlotte

    Once the Hornets rookie wins NBA MVP, he’s going to create a monster that could take on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong.

  • 'Coronation Street' actor Johnny Briggs, who played Mike Baldwin, dies aged 85

    Johnny Briggs played Mike Baldwin on the ITV soap for 30 years.