The It List: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play married couple in 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883,' your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is back in 'No Way Home,' HBO Max looks for next great male stripper on 'Finding Magic Mike' and the best in pop culture the week of Dec. 13, 2021

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 13-19

STREAM IT: Married country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play husband and wife on 1883

It's finally time to meet a whole other generation of the Duttons in this Yellowstone prequel series, which, like the original — the most-watched series on all of television in 2021 — was created by Taylor Sheridan. The cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott and country music royals Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who are married in real life, playing a married couple on screen for the first time. They take on the roles of James and Margaret Dutton, the grandparents of John Dutton, who's played by Kevin Costner on Yellowstone. Filled with even more horses and guns than its predecessor, 1883 depicts the family in the days of covered wagons, steam trains and more violent confrontations with Native Americans, as they make their way to Montana and establish their own ranch. As Hill explained to People, there's also a bathtub scene starring her and McGraw, which was actually awkward to shoot at first. "I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different," Hill said. "For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us." After Sheridan closed the set, though, it "turned out to be beautiful." — Raechal Shewfelt

1883 premieres Sunday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+.

WATCH IT: Sundance-approved Sesame Street documentary Street Gang makes its HBO debut

Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and a springtime theatrical release, the acclaimed Sesame Street documentary Street Gang finds its way to HBO, where fresh episodes of Jim Henson’s beloved children’s television series also reside. Working from TV journalist Michael Davis’s comprehensive 2009 book of the same name, director Marilyn Argelo takes a deep dive into the show’s early years, when Henson and his collaborators — including Frank Oz and Caroll Spinney — worked overtime to make magic happen on limited budgets and production schedules. Street Gang features fresh interviews with past and present cast and crew members, who share details about some of the show’s successes and stumbles, most notably the negative reaction to Sesame Street’s first Black Muppet, Roosevelt Franklin. This exclusive clip from the documentary shines the spotlight on members of the show’s songwriting team, as they craft a letter-perfect musical ode to the Beatles. Get back, indeed. — Ethan Alter

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street premieres Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

WATCH IT: Spider-Man: No Way Home brings Tom Holland's Spidey trilogy home

The box office has clawed back to business this year after theaters were shut down for much of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while there have been some nice hits (Shang-Chi, No Time to Die), all things considered, business is still far from normal. Enter Spider-Man: No Way Home. No other movie has drummed up so much pre-release hype in 2021 — in part driven by the fact that Spidey remains one of the most popular supes working today, other parts because of the endless speculation over whether former big-screen webcrawlers Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will join our current Peter Parker, Tom Holland. The film also wraps up what’s been an incredibly fun trilogy so far for Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and company. With the multiverse opening up in No Way Home, something tells us they saved the best for last. — Kevin Polowy

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens Friday, Dec. 17. Get tickets on Fandango.

WATCH IT: The Affleckaissance continues with George Clooney's The Tender Bar

In case reigniting his romance with J.Lo and stealing scenes from both Matt Damon and Adam Driver in The Last Duel didn't convince you, Ben Affleck's entertaining performance in The Tender Bar proves that 2021 was the actor's comeback year. Directed by George Clooney and adapted from J.R. Moehringer's '70s era coming-of-age memoir, the film hands Affleck the plum supporting role of the author's unlikely mentor — local barkeep and expert advice-giver, Uncle Charlie. In this exclusive clip from the film, Charlie teaches the young J.R. (Daniel Ranieri) about the puzzle game "Wordy Gurdy" and takes no small amount of pride in watching his nephew's brain catch fire as he masters Gurdy's rhyme schemes. No wonder why Affleck just scored a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. — E.A.

The Tender Bar premieres Dec. 17 in New York and L.A. theaters, and opens wide on Dec. 22. Visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Finding Magic Mike helps men find their spark

Two of the people behind the hit 2012 film about Magic Mike and its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, about male strippers, are now bringing fans a reality show about ordinary Joes — make that Mikes — who have lost their spark, and they're out to help them find it. There are guys who are feeling insecure, whether it's because they're going through a divorce or are out of shape, and they're prepared to train as dancers for the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas. A winner will perform as part of the show and take home a cash prize. But it won't be easy! "Does being sexy always hurt this much?," one contestant asks. (And at least one of the men will end up injured before the series is over.) Of course, most of them — and viewers, too — will finish the show inspired. Adam Rodriguez, who starred in the films, hosts, while comedians Nikki Glaser and Whitney Cummings and singer Nicole Scherzinger stop in for the fun, too. — R.S.

Finding Magic Mike premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 on HBO Max.

WATCH IT: England's royal family remembers one of their own in Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers

Originally intended to celebrate Prince Philip's 100th birthday this past June, Faye Hamilton and Matthew Hill's documentary is instead a memorial for the British royal patriarch, who died in April. Premiering stateside on Discovery+, the film features interviews with other members of the royal family, as well as the prince's longtime staff, that were recorded both before and after his passing. Philip's son, Charles, Prince of Wales — and Charles's current wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — are featured in this exclusive clip from the documentary, reflecting on what they learned about royal life from his example. — E.A.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers premieres Dec. 16 on Discovery+

WATCH IT: Venture — if you dare — down Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley

The only monsters in Guillermo del Toro’s latest film are of the human variety. Freely adapted from the 1946 novel, and its 1947 film adaptation, Nightmare Alley spins a lengthy yarn that gathers intensity and focus as the noose tightens around its main character: drifter-turned-mentalist, Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper). After mastering the deceptive tricks of his new trade at a small-time carnival, the ambitious grifter decides to parlay them into bigger paydays. Enter Cate Blanchett as an icy high society psychiatrist who is basically Frankenstein’s monster in femme fatale form. While the first hour of Nightmare Alley is a slow burn, Del Toro expertly lays the groundwork for a truly edge of your seat final half that unleashes one nightmarish noir-ish twist after another. — E.A.

Nightmare Alley premieres Friday, Dec. 17 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

READ IT: Tech Noir takes you deep inside James Cameron’s brain

James Cameron's artwork featured in Tech Noir. (Images by James Cameron, courtesy of Insight Editions)

This eye-popping volume proves that if the whole blockbuster-ing thing didn’t pan out, James Cameron would have had a stellar career as a comic-book artist or movie-poster illustrator to fall back on. Stuffed with never-before-seen design snippets, sketches, paintings, storyboards, posters and other artwork dating back to the filmmaker’s adolescence and accompanied by his detailed notes, Tech Noir offers a unprecedented peek into Cameron’s creative process, from the pulp fiction and pop culture that inspired him to the cheeky first drawing of a proto-Sarah Connor to the dizzying, dazzling concept art behind his greatest sci-fi hits, from Aliens to the Terminators to Avatar — even a tantalizing glimpse at the Spider-Man movie he never made. — Marcus Errico

Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron is available Tuesday, Dec. 14 via Amazon and other booksellers.

WATCH IT: Juice WRLD documentary paints a lucid picture of a hip-hop wunderkind

Tommy Oliver’s AFI Fest Documentary Audience Award-winning documentary explores the brief, fascinating life of hip-hop superstar Juice WRLD, who tragically died at age 21 of a drug overdose in 2019. Utilizing rare footage of the “Lucid Dreams” rapper’s final years and interviews with his protégé the Kid Laroi, girlfriend Ally Lotti, manager Lil Bibby, video director Cole Bennett and collaborators Trippie Redd, Polo G, G Herbo, Benny Blanco, Rex Kudo and Hit-Boy, the film coincides with the release of Juice's aptly titled fourth studio album (and second posthumous album), Fighting Demons. The documentary’s television debut, as the sixth and final installment in HBO’s series Music Box, follows its exclusive in-person preview at the Juice WRLD Day event in Chicago last week. — Lyndsey Parker

Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. on HBO.

WATCH IT: Menace II Society makes its way II to The Criterion Collection

Any conversation about the rush of superb inner-city, Black-lead dramas that landed in theaters in the late-'80s and early-'90s usually begins with Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing (1989) and John Singleton’s Boyz N the Hood (1991), with films like New Jack City (1991) and Juice (1992) not too far behind. But let us never forget the Hughes’ Brothers’ stunning debut Menace II Society (1993), which followed the hard-scrabble lives of a group of friends in Watts, Los Angeles and marked the film debut of Jada Pinkett Smith. Menace now gets easier to remember with a new Criterion Collection release, which features a 4K restoration of the film, two audio commentaries, new conversations, deleted scenes and more. — K.P.

Menace II Society: The Criterion Collection is now available. Buy it on Amazon.

READ IT: Explore the magical Marvel multiverse with Doctor Strange: The Book of Vishanti as your guide

(Image: Abrams Books)

The Doctor Strange movie introduced magic into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way, but Marvel’s comic book multiverse has spent decades dabbling in the supernatural. Ahead of Sam Raimi’s highly-anticipated 2022 sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Abrams Books drops The Book of Vishanti, a beautifully illustrated and richly detailed index of the magical beings and objects you’ll definitely want to know about. Named after the trio of eternal entities that communicate with the Sorcerer Supreme, the book covers pesky demons like Chthon and Demonicus, as well as key spells like Colodor’s Reversal Spell and the Crytorryk Spell of Invisibility. There’s also a cameo by that newly famous mischief maker, Agatha Harkness. We should have known it was her all along. — E.A.

Doctor Strange: The Book of Vishanti is available Tuesday, Dec. 14 at most major booksellers, including Amazon.

WATCH IT: iHeartRadio’s got stars that jingle jangle jingle

You’ll be seeing stars this not-so-silent night, as pop’s biggest A-listers give the gift of music. The CW’s 90-minute iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 television special, shot live earlier this month during the famous annual holiday tour, features BTS, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, the Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio, all bringing tidings of good cheer. — L.P.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 airs Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

WATCH IT: Book your tickets early for the 2022 edition of the TCM Big Screen Classics series

Clockwise from top left: Casablanca, Lady Sings the Blues, It's a Wonderful Life, To Kill a Mockingbird, Poltergeist and Smokey and the Bandit. (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

A new year means a new opportunity to see some of your favorite films back on the big screen thanks to the TCM Big Screen Classics series, organized by Fathom Events and TCM. And the 2022 lineup consists of some major movie anniversaries from decades past. Raise a glass to Bogie and Bergman when Casablanca graces theaters on Jan. 23 and 26, ringing in the timeless drama’s 80th birthday. Other notable screenings include the 70th anniversary of Singin’ in the Rain; the 55th anniversary of In the Heat of the Night; the 45th anniversary of Smokey and the Bandit; and the 40th anniversaries of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Poltergeist. Each showing will be preceded by followed by cameos from some of your favorite TCM hosts, who will share expert insights into how these motion pictures got made. — E.A.

Visit Fathom Events to purchase tickets for the 2022 TCM Big Screen Classics series.

BUY IT: Funko POP! has Christmas characters galore

(Photo: Marvel/Funko)

Sure, Elf on the Shelf is cool and all — and it remains impressive how he can continue to move around the house with no parental involvement whatsoever. But if you follow Yahoo Entertainment you know what big fans we are of Funko, and the popular collectible makers can easily add some Christmas cheer to your mantle this year with its scores of new holiday arrivals. Some recommended new picks for this year include DC Holiday Heroes like Harley Quinn, Holiday Eeyore, Clark Griswold (now with sled) and Marvel’s tasty collection of gingerbread superheroes. Get to poppin’. — K.P.

Buy holiday Funko POP! collectibles on Amazon.

