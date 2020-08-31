The It List: 'Tenet' opens in theaters, 'Mulan' goes direct to digital streaming, Pixar Fest kicks off, Billy Ocean drops first new album in more than a decade and the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 31, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Aug. 31 - Sept. 6, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Tenet is finally here to try to save movie theaters

Though we usually have the privilege of screening new movies in advance, it’s a new world we’re living in, and Warner Bros. has not been able to show media their highly anticipated Christopher Nolan mind-bender Tenet in New York and Los Angeles due to coronavirus restrictions. But the early word is out from critics elsewhere who have seen the film — which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in an enigmatic espionage thriller with world-saving stakes — and they say it’s just as eye-popping, slick, heady… and confusing as we’ve come to expect from the mastermind behind Inception. (Among early viewers has also been Tom Cruise.) As we reported in May, Tenet, which moved release dates multiple times, has long been counted on to be the film to save movie theaters crushed from the lockdown, but the film is finally barreling into theaters at a time when many Americans still feel unsafe about sitting in enclosed spaces. It's a cerebral dilemma in its own right: Is seeing Tenet now, and on the big screen, worth the risks? It’s something moviegoers must decide for themselves. — Kevin Polowy

Tenet opens in theaters Thursday, Sept. 3; check Fandango for ticket and showtime information.

WATCH IT: Make an appointment to watch Transplant

Imagine Grey’s Anatomy with less emphasis on the characters’ personal lives, and you’ve got an idea of the tone of the pilot of this addictive new medical drama, exported from Canada. In the heart-pounding first few minutes, we see a truck plow through the front of a restaurant. In the aftermath, we see a medically-trained Syrian refugee, Bashir Hamed, put his skills to work, even though he’s a line cook and not a working doctor in his new country. Shortly after, we see Dr. Jed Bishop (played by Sliding Doors actor John Hannah), who was injured in the crisis, being wheeled into the very hospital where he works, to the shock of colleagues who revere him. (Watch the moment it happens in the exclusive clip above.) The entire first episode of Transplant is twisty, dramatic and heart-wrenching — sometimes all at once. — Raechal Shewfelt

Transplant premieres Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

STREAM IT: Mulan is worth that hefty price tag

Disney’s live-action Mulan remake was so close to opening back in March before the world shut down as we know it that the film had both its press junket and its red carpet premiere. We saw it twice back then. It never made its March 27 bow, and the Mouse House has since announced it will go straight to streaming for a premium fee of $29.99, which has drawn some heat for consumers already subscribed to Disney+. We can safely say the wait — and even that hefty price tag, which makes sense considering its monster budget — is worth it. The film is Disney’s best live action reboot yet — beautiful and absorbing and rich and empowering, with a stellar cast (lead by the transformative Yifei Liu) and breathtaking lensing from Whale Rider director Niki Caro. It’s also Disney’s first battle epic, with hints of films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Hero — yet still impressively family friendly. — K.P.

Mulan is available to rent starting Friday, Sept. 4 on Disney+ Premier Access.

WATCH IT: Amazon’s anti-Avengers return in Season 2 of The Boys

If you thought the inaugural season of The Boys was a wild ride, get ready to strap in for a thoroughly amped-up Season 2. Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis, The Boys is set in a modern-day alternate reality where the corporatized, chemically enhanced superheroes, led by the Trumpian, nearly omnipotent Homelander (Anthony Starr) and social media-savvy newcomer Stormfront (Aya Cash), are the bad guys and it’s up to a misfit crew of vigilantes fronted by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the milquetoast Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) to take them down. But the show has lots more on its mind than capes and cowls — it’s a deft satire that grapples with Big Topics like systemic racism, fascism, sexism, sexuality, xenophobia and homophobia and even finds time to tackle cancel culture and Scientology. Profane, graphic and irreverent, The Boys has emerged as the best original drama on Amazon Prime. — Marcus Errico

Story continues