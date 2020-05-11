The It List: TNT's Snowpiercer finally premieres following wild ride to the small screen, 'Survivor' crowns its first $2 million winner, 'Fame' celebrates 40th anniversary and the best in pop culture the week of May 11, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for May 11-17, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: The apocalypse comes to television with the belated arrival of TNT’s Snowpiercer

It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride for Snowpiercer — the TV adaptation of the 2013 thriller directed by recent Oscar-winner, Bong Joon-ho. After the original pilot was filmed in 2017, the series endured three years of behind-the-scenes drama, including crew departures, a network switch (from TNT to TBS and back to TNT) and various other delays. But Snowpiercer is finally on track to hit the airwaves, bringing a post-apocalyptic chill to the summer TV season. Set eight years before the events of the movie, the show takes place aboard the titular train, which runs long loops across a frozen Earth carrying humanity’s dwindling number of survivors, who are kept separate from each other by a rigidly-enforced class structure. While the poor are housed in Snowpiercer’s prison-like tail, the elite reside in more comfortable surroundings. Former detective — and currently one of the “tailies” — Layton Well (Daveed Diggs) hopes to better his family’s living situation by agreeing to investigate a murder further up the train. That brings him into contact with more well-off citizens, including the enigmatic Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), who keeps the train’s engine (and economy) running smoothly. Before boarding TNT’s Snowpiercer, be sure to check out the movie, currently streaming on Netflix. — Ethan Alter

Snowpiercer premieres Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

WATCH IT: Survivor crowns its first $2 million winner on the Winners at War finale

And then there were five… actually, make that six. In the season finale of Survivor: Winners at War, the exiled Edge of Extinction players will compete to rejoin the quintet of Tony, Sarah, Michele, Ben and Denise that’s gunning for that $2 million prize. Will Tyson win his way back into the game — only to be voted out again? Or is Boston Rob not going to let a second chance pass him by? And don’t forget about Natalie, who was the first to end up on Extinction and would love to come roaring back and win it all. The two-hour Season 40 finale will be followed by a virtual reunion with host Jeff Probst and the cast, which will have to have enough fireworks to tide us over through our Survivor-less fall. Production on Season 41 remains halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. — E.A.

The Survivor: Winners at War finale airs Wednesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

WATCH IT: The Happy Days of Garry Marshall takes you back

Nearly four years after the beloved producer/director/writer/actor died at 81, ABC is paying tribute to him in a two-hour special. Many of the stars he worked with in his storied 50-plus-year career, including Julia Roberts, Ron Howard and a deep bench of friends and family members, will remember him and his unforgettable work, from Happy Days and Laverne and Shirley to Pretty Woman and Overboard. His wife Barabara and their adult children will be on hand, too, to tell stories about how he got his start. — Raechal Shewfelt

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall airs Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

WATCH IT: The Photograph worth looking at on Blu-ray and DVD

It seems like eons ago that movies were opening in theaters — and while Hollywood's 2020 slate was grounded to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, there were still a few nice surprises to hit cineplexes the first 10 weeks of the year. One of those was The Photograph, Stella Meghie's quiet and poetical time-jumping romance about a New York art curator (Insecure's Issa Rae) who develops feelings for the journalist (Atlanta's LaKeith Stanfield) profiling her late mother. It's a major studio release so tender and subdued, in fact, that it feels far more like a Focus Feature than a Universal Picture, which speaks to the indie aesthetic Meghie has nurtured in previous work like Jean of the Joneses and The Weekend. Plus, this is the closest we'll probably ever get to an Insecure-Atlanta crossover episode. — Kevin Polowy

