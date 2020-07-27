The It List: 'Sky High' turns 15, Beyoncé drops 'Black Is King,' Katie Holmes stars in 'The Secret: Dare to Dream' and the best in pop culture the week of July 27, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for July 27 - Aug. 2, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Enjoy a performance from the late Kelly Preston on the 15th anniversary of Sky High

The late Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer at 57 on July 12, starred alongside Kurt Russell, Michael Angarano and Danielle Panabaker in this 2005 family action flick. She plays Josie, who’s known as the superhero Jetstream to the masses and just plain mom to her teenage son Will (played by This Is Us actor Angarano). He’s navigating a world where someone wearing a cape and flying through the sky is no big deal, questioning whether he can — or even wants to — live up to the legends that are his parents. Preston even did her own stunts, even though wearing a harness was tricky. “It’s completely a fantasy to be able to fly on your own,” she said while promoting it. And she was proud of how Sky High turned out. “It’s such a great family film and so much fun and it brings everybody together,” said Preston. — Raechal Shewfelt

Sky High is currently streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

STREAM IT: The Secret: Dare to Dream dares to hit video on demand (plus watch Katie Holmes in an exclusive clip)

It was an insanely popular 2006 documentary, then a 2006 self-help book that sold 30 million copies worldwide, so it’s no surprise that a feature film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne’s global sensation will now dole out wisdom on your nearest streaming service. (Of course the original source of The Secret dates back over a century; it was inspired by the 1910 book The Secret of Getting Rich). In The Secret: Dare to Dream, Katie Holmes plays a struggling widow and mother of three children re-energized by the arrival of a positive-thinking handyman (Josh Lucas). There should be at least 30 million people interested in this one, assuming they’re keeping their beliefs alive. Check out an exclusive clip from the film featuring Holmes above. — Kevin Polowy

The Secret: Dare to Dream premieres Friday, July 31 on VOD services including FandangoNOW.

STREAM IT: Queen B is back with Black Is King

The Lion King is the gift that keeps on giving. Following The Lion King: The Gift, a Beyoncé-curated album tied to the 2019 remake of that film, Bey is back with the multimedia companion Black Is King, an upcoming film and visual album directed, written and executive-produced for Disney+ by the superstar. The film — the story of young African king on a journey to reclaim his throne, told through the voices of present-day Black people — features an Oscar- and Grammy-worthy cast, including Lupita Nyong'o, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Jessie Reyez and, to keep it in the family, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter,and Tina Knowles-Lawson. — Lyndsey Parker

Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album premieres Friday, July 31 on Disney+.

HEAR IT: Catch up with the Obamas on The Michelle Obama Podcast

The former first lady and author of bestselling memoir Becoming has taken to the air waves, and she’s brought some VIPs with her. Obama will sit down with guests including Valerie Jarrett, a close friend who was senior advisor to President Barack Obama while he was in the White House; Washington Post journalist Michele Norris; the host’s mom and brother, Marian and Craig Robinson; and late night talk show host Conan O’Brien. In the premiere, her husband will take a seat next to her to discuss the importance of people’s relationship to their communities, something the former community organizer has considered for years. In the intro, the host explains that she hopes the project will spark ideas and conversations among loved ones. “I just want it to feel like we’re sitting together on a park bench or in the booth of a restaurant with the jukebox playing,” she says. — R.S.

The Michelle Obama Podcast is available Wednesday, July 29 on Spotify.

Story continues