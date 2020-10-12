The It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream' gets 4K restoration and the best in pop culture the week of Oct. 12, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Oct. 12-18, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Get ready to fall in love with Rooting for Roona

The latest Netflix docs follows baby Roona, from rural India, who was born with the rare condition hydrocephalus (also known as “water on the brain”) that caused her to have an enlarged head, three times its normal size. Her parents, desperate to help their daughter but not sure of what to do or how to pay for it, shared Roona’s story publicly to try to find the kind of medical help she needed. And, in some ways, it worked. Her story attracted international attention in 2013, and some doctors in her home country agreed to operate on her at no cost. We watch Roona and her parents as she undergoes brain surgery and they try to make her life as normal as possible. “It’s a story about, you know, two people — one of whom is barely an adult himself, he was 17 when she was born — and how they have raised a child against what many would consider insurmountable odds,” journalist Ammu Kannampilly has summarized. It’s also one that forces us to look at a healthcare system and how families are affected — financially, emotionally and otherwise — when a loved one faces a life-threatening illness. — Raechal Shewfelt

Rooting for Roona premieres Thursday, Oct. 15 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Liam Neeson is a bad guy gone good in the new action movie Honest Thief

From Taken to Cold Pursuit, Liam Neeson specializes in playing good guys who occasionally do bad things to even worse people. The actor’s latest action movie, Honest Thief, flips that script by casting him as bank robber Tom Carter, who makes the choice to go straight after falling for Kate Walsh’s Annie Sumpter. Before they can settle down together, though, he voluntarily turns himself over to the FBI as a way of coming clean about his criminal past. Unfortunately, he picks the wrong FBI agents (Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos) to surrender to, and has to run for his life. Because this is Neeson we’re talking about, it isn’t long before he goes on the offensive with his very particular set of skills. Watch the exclusive clip above to see him channeling his Taken energy and promising to make all kinds of trouble for those who dare to cross him. — Ethan Alter

Honest Thief opens in theaters Friday, Oct. 16; check Fandango for ticket and showtime information.

WATCH IT: Requiem for a Dream, now 20, recurs with new 4K release

Darren Aronofsky’s hard-edged and feverish drama Requiem for a Dream looks as good as it ever did — if not somehow better — in a new 4K UHD Blu-ray release, though it’s also as hard as it ever was to watch its drug-addled characters amble around Brooklyn. “I’d say this is the biggest challenge I’ve ever encountered,” screen vet Ellen Burstyn, who earned an Oscar nomination for the film, says in behind-the-scenes interviews with Aronofsky and the cast found on the bonus features (watch an exclusive clip from them above). The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features something called Dolby Atmos, “which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them,” according to the press release. “Fans will feel like they’re inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.” Are we sure we can handle this? — Kevin Polowy

Requiem for a Dream is available on 4K UHD Blu-ray at Amazon.

WATCH IT: Shark Tank premieres its new socially distanced season

Season 12 of Shark Tank will look a little bit different this year. While longtime sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John return — with their chairs spaced six feet apart — there are some fresh faces, too. This year’s guest sharks include former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, Toms founder Blake Mycoskie, jewelry designer Kendra Scott and KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky. The popular entrepreneurial-themed reality show moved production to Las Vegas for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic where the cast and crew followed safety protocols in a quarantine bubble, according to Deadline. Expect Shark Tank to highlight the real impact COVID-19 has had on start-ups and small business. “Right now, people are going through really hard times. Really hard times,” Cuban says in the emotional trailer. “You guys are experiencing it, everybody’s experiencing it. And you’ve shown people you can fight through the worst of times.” — Taryn Ryder

Story continues