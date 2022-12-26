The It List: Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair reveals all in new doc, TLC explores most recent developments surrounding Hillsong Church, ring in 2023 with Miley Cyrus and all the best in pop culture the week of Dec. 26, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 26 - Jan. 1 the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links n this page.)

STREAM IT: Ric Flair opens up about his storied career, inside and outside of the ring, in Peacock doc

There may not be a professional wrestler more influential than Ric Flair. The 73-year-old, 16-time world champion, and pop-culture symbol is the subject of the new Peacock documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair. Five years after Flair nearly died due to organ failure, the two-hour film promises an “in-depth and often raw look” at his legendary career in the ring as well as his trials and tribulations outside of it. Interviews from Flair himself, his daughter, WWE star Charlotte Flair, Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson and many others will offer insight into how Richard Fliehr became one of wrestling’s “most controversial icons.” — Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair premieres Monday, Dec. 26 on Peacock.

WATCH IT: Hillsong: The Newest Revelations picks up where the docuseries left off

Since March, when Discovery+ debuted the three-part docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, which examined the celebrity favorite once attended by the likes of Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Chris Pratt, there have been very real repercussions for its members. "I started to kind of panic — I was starting to worry I was in a cult,” one woman says. Their comments and those of experts are featured in a new fourth episode of the series, which will premiere after a re-airing of the original ones, which looked at the church's scandals, especially the unexpected 2020 departure of pastor Carl Lentz, who was once close to Bieber, after the clergyman had an extramarital affair. — Raechal Shewfelt

Hillsong: The Newest Revelations premieres Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

WATCH IT: Parasite star Song Kang-ho delivers another winning performance in Broker

Black market adoptions might not sound like fodder for a heartwarming road movie, but that's a trick that the new South Korean drama, Broker, deftly pulls off. Bong Joon-ho's regular leading man, Song Kang-ho, plays an adoption broker who sells abandoned babies to childless couples for a sizable profit. But the latest child in his care comes as a package deal with the infant's mother, who wants to have a say in which home her son grows up in. Also in the mix are a pair of undercover cops looking to shut down this illegal operation, as well as Song's business partner, played by Gang Dong-won, who has mixed emotions about this line of work. Broker is the latest film from Cannes-winning filmmaker, Hirokazu Kore-eda, who has demonstrated a knack for creating unlikely families out of eccentric characters in his past work. — Ethan Alter

Broker premieres Monday, Dec. 26 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Whoa! The new documentary Wildcat stars the second-cutest Keanu around

Keanu Reeves... meet Keanu the baby ocelot. The pint-sized wildcat is the breakout star of Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost's Oscar-hopeful documentary, which transports viewers to a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center deep in the Amazon. That's where young military veteran Harry Tuner heads after returning home from the front feeling that his life is adrift. Enter animal lover Samantha Zwicker, who puts Harry in charge of young Keanu's upbringing and the duo help each other grow and change. This exclusive clip from the moving film reveals Keanu's earliest days of life, and is guaranteed to make you go: Awwww! — E.A.

Wildcat premieres Friday, Dec. 30 on Prime Video.

WATCH IT: Ring in 2023 with Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus or Elle King

Experience three flavors of New Year's Eve programming courtesy of the Big Three networks. Over on ABC, Ryan Seacrest continues to hold down the fort that the late, great Dick Clark built as the host of New Year's Rockin' Eve, aired live from Times Square in Manhattan. This year's lineup of musical performers include Duran Duran, New Edition and Wiz Khalifa, who will be beamed in from L.A. Meanwhile, CBS will be broadcasting from the seat of country music in Nashville, Tenn., with a Big Bash hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King and featuring such down home crooners as Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band. Finally, Miley Cyrus is throwing a big bash on NBC and invited her godmother, Dolly Parton, along to chaperone. Talk about workin' 9 to midnight... what a way to make a living. — E.A.

Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC; New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+; Miley's New Year's Eve Party airs Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.

WATCH IT: Anyone who had a heart will love Dionne Warwick’s story

Five years in the making, the documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over celebrates the life and legacy of the beloved pop/Twitter queen. Filmmaker Dave Wooley, who also co-authored Warwick’s autobiography My Life As I See It, reverently focuses not just on Warwick’s many musical achievements, but on her activism — whether it be during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s or the AIDS crisis of the '80s and '90s. The doc also features Warwick admirers like Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Bill Clinton, Snoop Dogg, Burt Bacharach, Carlos Santana and Alicia Keys — because, after all, that’s what friends are for. — Lyndsey Parker.

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over premieres Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on CNN.

WATCH IT: See the very best in entertainment at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors recognize luminaries of the arts, so they're always entertaining, showcasing not only beloved celebrities but showing other familiar faces paying tribute to them. In 2022, for instance, Julia Roberts, LL Cool J, Sean Penn and Garth Brooks were some of the celebrities who feted this year's honorees: actor and director George Clooney, Christian singer Amy Grant, soul singer Gladys Knight, conductor and composer Tania León, and the rock band U2's members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. During one sweet moment at the ceremony held Dec. 4, Roberts described her Ticket to Paradise co-star Clooney — whom she also worked with on-screen in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean's 11, Ocean's 12 and Money Monster — as "profoundly present and attentive to the world around him." Meanwhile, LL Cool J beautifully praised Knight: "I once heard Gladys sing the ABCs and I thought I was in church, true story." — R.S.

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors air Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

WATCH IT: Ring in 'bad bitch o'clock' with Lizzo

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” was the celebratory anthem of 2022, so what better way to ring in NYE at midnight (or “bad bitch o’clock,” or “thicc-thirty”) than with Lizzo: Live in Concert? Filmed during a Nov. 2022 “The Special Tour” stop at Los Angeles’s Fabulous Forum, the concert movie is being billed as “the culmination” of the diva’s recent documentary, Love, Lizzo, and will feature A-list guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott. A very Special special, indeed. — L.P.

Lizzo: Live in Concert premieres Saturday, Dec. 31 on HBO Max.

WATCH IT: Get bookish with the new Robert Caro documentary, Turn Every Page

Author, author! Bookworms and history buffs alike can put their tomes down for a few hours to check out Turn Every Page, a new documentary about the longtime professional relationship between author Robert Caro and editor Robert Gottlieb. Directed by the latter's daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb, the film explores how this dynamic duo began with Caro's first major work, The Power Broker — a mammoth exploration of New York City urban planner, Robert Moses, that's become a must-read for anyone that's even a little bit interested in public service. The writer then embarked on his multi-volume account of Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency, with Gottlieb helping him to shape the final work. Turn Every Page is a thoughtful depiction of the relationship between writer and editor, as well as behind-the-scenes look at the creation of some of the most important books of our times. — E.A.

Turn Every Page premieres Friday, Dec. 30 in theaters.

STREAM IT: Leonor Will Never Die is the Last Action Hero of our times

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Arnold Schwarzenegger's eternally underrated meta-comedy, Last Action Hero. So it's only appropriate to ring in 2023 by checking out the Sundance-approved Filipino mindbender Leonor Will Never Die, which also blurs the line between the real world and the reel world. After aging filmmaker Leonor Reyes is injured in a bizarre "TV falling on your head" incident, she becomes a character in her never-filmed unfinished screenplay. Fusing comedy, action and wild plot twists, director Martika Ramirez Escobar creates an anything-can-happen atmosphere that ensures Leonor Will Never Die will live on forever on the cult movie circuit. — E.A.

Leonor Will Never Die premieres Tuesday, Dec. 27 on most VOD services.