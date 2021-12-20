The It List: 'Reno 911!' deputies reunite to take on QAnon, Keanu Reeves returns in 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Emily in Paris' kicks of Season 2 and the best in pop culture the week of Dec. 20, 2021

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 20-26, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Expect Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon to dive into the deep end of conspiracy-minded comedy

Like the song goes, watcha gonna do when they come for Q? The all-new Reno 911! special, The Hunt for QAnon, unleashes Reno’s notoriously incompetent sheriff’s department on the equally notorious conspiracy movement. All the major Reno players are back for this special Paramount+ event, including the three creators — Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney-Silver — and original cast members Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Niecy Nash. Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt and Brian Posehn pop up as some of the Q-following acolytes who are all aboard the cruise ship that Lt. Jim Dangle and his not-so-top cops infiltrate on their hunt for the person in charge. The trailer alone fires timely comic shots at MAGA, Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, so we can only imagine what other 2021 targets the Reno team will be aiming at. — Ethan Alter

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon premieres Thursday, Dec. 23 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: See Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucy and Desi in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos

You’ve seen the trailers: Now it’s time for you to make up your own mind about whether Nicole Kidman is a good Lucille Ball or a great Lucille Ball. The Oscar-winning actress plays the TV legend in Aaron Sorkin’s week-in-the-life biopic, Being the Ricardos, which depicts five pivotal days in the lives of Lucy and her husband, co-star and business partner, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). Filled with Sorkin’s trademark rapid-fire patter, the film traces the humble origins of their love story and their transformation into America’s first TV family. This exclusive clip finds Lucy and Desi in a behind-closed-doors meeting with the show’s producers as they seek to clear up confusion about leaked reports detailing Ball’s alleged Communist past. — E.A.

Story continues

Being the Ricardos premieres Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH IT: Sing along with The Masked Singer during its 2-hour holiday special

The Masked Singer Season 6 has come to an end, with Jewel, aka the Queen of Hearts, winning the Golden Mask. But this show is still the holiday gift that keeps on giving. The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong will feature festive, freaky performances from the show's contestants, as visions of Bulls, Queens, Ice Cream Splits and other stirring creatures dance in our heads. It's sure to be the most bonkers holiday special since Star Wars celebrated Life Day. — Lyndsey Parker

The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong airs Wednesday. Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

WATCH/STREAM IT: The Matrix is back with a new legacy crew

Pop culture fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the successful Matrix franchise. While the film’s stars have kept mum about specific plot lines, shrouding it in even more mystery, what viewers can expect is not just another layer into the epic story first created by writer-directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski, but a whole new legacy as well. Returning cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are welcoming additional players with Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jonathan Groff, adding to the ever-changing landscape of the franchise. What fans can expect, besides epic Kung Fu sequences, is a new perspective as we watch Reeves’s character, Neo, being slowly sucked back into the Matrix in spite of having portions of his memory wiped. The original received two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. While all sequels have received critical acclaim over the years, the fourth will clearly be taking an even bigger creative dive as they unfold more stories of those who, like Neo, have been sucked out of the Matrix. Get ready. — David Artavia

The Matrix Resurrections premieres Wednesday, Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.

WATCH IT: Parallel Mothers is another dynamic movie from the dynamic duo of Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz once again serves as master Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar's muse in Parallel Mothers, a moving drama that uses a classic soap opera narrative device as the jumping off point for a thematically-rich story about uncovering the sins of the past. When pregnant strangers Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit) meet in the hospital for their respective deliveries, little do they suspect that each will be going home with the other's baby. The ticking time bomb of that revelation runs underneath their subsequent relationship, and Janis's own attempts to confront the tragedy her family suffered during the Franco regime. Like the best Almodóvar and Cruz collaborations, Parallel Mothers unapologetically uses melodrama to dig deeply into emotional truth. — E.A.

Parallel Mothers premieres Friday, Dec. 24 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Mais oui, mon ami: Emily in Paris returns to Netflix for another season of Parisian misadventures

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) found herself in quite the mess as the first season of the Darren Star-created rom-com Emily in Paris drew to a close. And more messes — as well as some much-needed personal growth — awaits the Windy City transplant as she enters another season in the City of Lights. This fresh batch of 10 episodes features Emily trying to move on from her ill-fated dalliance with hunky chef, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), with the help of equally hunky British businessman, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Meanwhile, her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) approaches a professional crossroads as her marketing firm is pulled further into the orbit of its new American corporate owner. And in happier news, breakout star Ashley Park gets a season-long storyline that should cement her fan favorite status. — E.A.

Emily in Paris Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Reopening Night captures a snapshot in time

"To be able to do a show that's comedic and fun that, like, centers Black joy, after a time of experiencing so much Black pain is, like, very important to me," an interviewee says in the trailer for this new documentary. It follows the team at New York City's famed The Public Theater, as they prepare a live performance of their take on Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, after COVID-19 shut them — and all of the city's stages — down for a year. (Unfortunately, it seems to be happening all over again in the wake of the Omicron variant.) The hiatus also occurred at a time of national upheaval, which included widespread protests of racial inequality that followed the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. Cameras directed by Rudy Valdez (The Sentence) record the cast and crew initially coming together, rehearsing, building the set and everything else that goes into such a substantial production. — Raechal Shewfelt

Reopening Night premieres Monday, Dec. 20 on HBO Max.

WATCH IT: The Kennedy Center Honors return after skipping 2020 ceremony due to COVID-19

In a time when awards seem to mean less and less, the Kennedy Center Honors, a lifetime achievement accolade given in recognition of significant contributions to the culture, remain prestigious. This year's class of recipients includes Motown founder Berry Gordy, singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels, opera singer Justino Díaz and Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning star Bette Midler. The luminaries were actually celebrated earlier this month in an evening packed with tributes from their former colleagues and others they've influenced over the years. Funny man David Letterman hosted the soiree, which notably was attended by President Biden, after President Trump opted not to during his time in office. — R.S.

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

READ IT: Batman's war on crime gets extra dark in One Dark Knight

(Image: DC Comics)

The latest offering from DC Black Label — the comic giant's "For Mature Readers" only imprint — is a three-issue prestige series that springs from the mind and pen of celebrated comics creator, Jock. Conceived as a street-level Gotham City story, One Dark Knight finds the Caped Crusader slowly escorting a new addition to his rogue's gallery to Blackgate Prison over the course of one long, dark and hot summertime night. Things go from bad to worse as other evildoers emerge from the shadows to make Batman's life darker than it already is. — E.A.

Batman: One Dark Knight is available Tuesday, Dec. 21 on ComiXology.

WATCH IT: Ready, set... cake! with Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off

Get ready to deck the halls with the most epic war imaginable — with a thick side of icing! Holiday Wars is returning with the tastiest season ever with teams of lovable cake and sugar artists. But don’t be fooled: Their hunger for the top prize of $25,000 might turn their sweet tooth to fangs — it is a competition after all! Watch two teams conceptualize, bake and top off the most magical and delicious champagne-inspired cake flavor. They're also required to create their own mascot! Judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira determine which team of champions come out on top. With a payout like this, you can only imagine what kind of food fights are likely to happen. — D.A.

Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off premieres Sunday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by Jimmie Rhee