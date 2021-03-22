The It List: Wild world of competitive pig showing featured in 'Pig Royalty,' Carrie Underwood debuts album of gospel hymns, 'News of the World' hits Blu-ray and the best in pop culture the week of March 22, 2021

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for March 22-28, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Competition for the blue ribbon is fierce on Pig Royalty

Imagine a country version of the Real Housewives, throw in a little Dance Moms, and you’ve got this docuseries, which follows two families in the extreme world of pig competitions. And, yes, it is extreme. “Pig people are very different,” a woman says early on in the trailer. “It’s like a totally different society.” The show is reminiscent of Tiger King — minus the murder charges — in that way. The stars are from two families in Helotes, Tex., where the pig shows are as fierce as football in Friday Night Lights. We meet the Baleros, whose daughters have earned enough money with their livestock to pay for college, and the Rihns, who want nothing more than to take over the spot and become the next pig dynasty. Both will spend hours practicing with their animals to land not just the cold, hard cash but also the shiny belt buckles and the sense of knowing that they’re winners in the competitions. Discovery promises betrayal, tears and triumph as they travel all over the Lonestar state. — Raechal Shewfelt

Pig Royalty premieres Tuesday, March 23 at 9 p.m. on Discovery; it begins streaming on discovery+ the same day.

WATCH IT: Bob Odenkirk kicks ass and takes names in Nobody

Keanu Reeves does it. Liam Neeson does it (a lot). Now it’s Bob Odenkirk’s turn to enter the "Men Over 50 Kick Ass in Extremely Violent Ways" subgenre. The Mr. Show alum and Better Call Saul star got into the shape of his lifetime to play Hutch Mansell, a seemingly mild-mannered Average Joe family man who draws on his secretive (super violent) past after his wife and son express disappointment in him barely reacting when robbers infiltrate their house. Let’s just say he more than makes up for it. You can get a tease for the action in the tense exclusive clip above — which doesn’t actually feature any action, but it doesn’t need to… you know exactly where this one’s heading. — Kevin Polowy

Nobody opens in theaters Friday, March 26; get tickets on Fandango.

WATCH IT: It’s Training Day for exorcists in the new horror film The Seventh Day

When it comes to exorcists, King Kong ain’t got nothing on Guy Pearce. At least, that’s the takeaway from The Seventh Day, the sophomore feature from writer/director Justin P. Lange. The Memento star plays Father Peter Costello, who suffered a traumatic exorcism experience in his early days on the job and remains haunted by that devilish encounter to this day. But he still takes the time to train the next generation — like newbie Father Daniel Garcia (Vadhir Derbez). In this exclusive clip from early in the film, Costello gives Garcia the rundown on why that formative experience made the paranormal personal for him. “I have a score to settle,” he tells his pupil, before asking the younger priest, “Why are you here?” Garcia’s silence tells you that he has a long Training Day ahead. — Ethan Alter

The Seventh Day opens in theaters Friday, March 26; get tickets on Atom Tickets.

WATCH IT: News of the World travels onto Blu-ray

Patience rewards in this slow-building Western drama about a traveling news reader and battle vet (Tom Hanks) who must transport a young girl (Helena Zengel) across a treacherous frontier in post-Civil War Texas. Once the bond forms between our two travelers and the stakes rise higher, it’s an increasingly emotionally rich and agonizingly taut tale from Bourne, United 93 and Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass. News of the World didn’t turn into the Oscars vehicle its strong pedigree and critical acclaim suggested it might (it did earn four nominations, but all in the crafts categories), but it’s still well worth spreading the word about. The Blu-ray/4K arrives this week with bonus features including deleted scenes (watch one of them exclusively above), featurettes and director’s commentary from Greengrass. — K.P.

News of the World is now on digital and arrives Tuesday, March 23 on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Freddie Highmore teams up with the Onion Knight for the Ocean’s Eleven-style heist movie The Vault

Move over, Ocean’s Eleven: Here comes Seaworth’s Six. The new heist film The Vault features former Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham, aka Davos Seaworth aka the Onion Knight, assembling a crack crew to crack the ultimate bank vault. Their target is the Bank of Spain’s super-secure underground vault, and their various challenges include a top-notch security chief, the ongoing World Cup celebrations and a gauntlet of tricks and traps leading to their target. Good thing that Ser Davos knows how to pick the right teammates, including a young engineering expert played by The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore. This exclusive clip from the film introduces Highmore — and the audience — to the rest of Seaworth’s Six, and if you know your heist movies, you know that a great “meet the crew” scene always heralds a good time to come. — E.A.

The Vault premieres Friday, March 26 in theaters (get tickets on Atom Tickets), on digital and on demand.

STREAM IT: John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise reexamines his crimes

A jail interview with the late serial killer — who was convicted in 1980 of murdering 33 boys and young men — that has gone largely unseen, is the basis of this six-part documentary series. There’s also commentary from people who were at the heart of the investigation, including a man who recalls Gacy’s suspicious behavior in a clip exclusive to Yahoo Entertainment (watch above). Peacock's first unscripted, true crime project also raises the possibility of whether Gacy killed more people than previously believed during his horrific crimes of the ‘70s. A retired Illinois police detective says that Gacy, who was executed in 1994, once alluded to having disposed of at least one more body. — R.S.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise premieres Thursday, March 25 on Peacock.

WATCH IT: Shoplifters of the World is a feature-length ode to a beloved British rock band

The music world quaked in 1987 when the members of the influential rock outfit The Smiths — Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce — went their separate ways. Shoplifters of the World picks up in the wake of the group’s disbanding, and uses over 20 tracks from the band’s back catalogue as it follows a group of teenagers over one wild night in Denver, Colo. When Dean (Ellar Coltrane) finds that he doesn’t have the words to express to Cleo (Helena Howard) how he really feels about her, he decides to use song instead. Forcefully commanding a heavy metal radio station manned by Full Metal Mickey (Joe Manganiello), he forces the burly DJ to play an all-Smiths lineup, which Cleo hears while she’s party-hopping around the Mile High City. This exclusive clip from the film features and early meeting between Dean and Cleo that’s scored to the classic Smiths track that gives the movie its title. Like the kids say these days, it’s a bop. — E.A.

Shoplifters of the World premieres Friday, March 26 in theaters (get tickets on Atom Tickets), on digital and on demand.

HEAR IT: Carrie Underwood keeps the faith

Following her 2020 holiday album My Gift, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” star is releasing her first official faith-based record, My Savior. The collection of gospel covers is the album the American Idol “always wanted to make,” and includes beloved hymns like “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” “How Great Thou Art,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.” Bear Rinehart of Needtobreathe and the great CeCe Winans provide guest vocals. — Lyndsey Parker

My Savior by Carrie Underwood is available on Friday, March 26 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: Nailed It: Double Trouble doubles the fun of Netflix’s hit competitive baking series

For its fifth season — and the first edition produced under pandemic conditions — the blockbuster Netflix backing series Nailed It has decided to offer twice the competition, twice the challenge… and twice the crazy-looking cakes. Each episode features three pairs of teams trying, and mostly failing, to replicate the show’s elaborate baked concoctions while hosts Nicole Byer and Jacque Torres provide moral support and light ridicule. Themes this season include state fairs, ocean trips and global travel… which is needed more than ever after a year stuck inside. — E.A.

Nailed It: Double Trouble premieres Friday, March 26 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Olympia shines a spotlight on the Oscar winner

When Olympia Dukakis was a girl, she remembers with amusement, her late mother would sometimes scold her. “You have no shame,” is what she would tell her daughter. “I was rebellious. I was independent. I was all these different things, and it scared her.” The actress from Moonstruck, Steel Magnolias, Tales of the City and dozens more movies and TV shows over the past six decades shares her stories from childhood but also Hollywood in this often delightful — though sometimes surprisingly dark — documentary. Director Harry Mavromichalis follows Dukakis, who’s now 89, as actor Ed Asner flirts with her at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony, confronts the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival about why her film wasn’t selected, and offers intimate details of her relationship with actor husband Louis Zorich, who died in 2018. The camera is also there at more somber times, like when she discusses her struggles with drug addiction and depression, including her attempts at suicide, throughout her life. Family movies and stories, told by her and those who know her best, such as Whoopi Goldberg; actor brother Apollo Dukakis; politician cousin Michael Dukakis; Laura Linney; and more offer further insight. — R.S.

Olympia is available Tuesday, March 23 on Apple TV.

WATCH IT: Gattaca lives up to futuristic premise with newly remastered 4K Ultra HD release

“How do you hide, when we all shed 500 million cells a day?” Has there ever been a more educational moment in movie trailers than when Gattaca’s explains DNA shedding? Before cloning became the sci-fi obsession du jour came this beloved 1997 thriller about a futuristic society where one’s status is pre-determined by their DNA, and the determined rebel (Ethan Hawke) who attempts to scam his way to space travel. The film, on which Hawke met his ex-wife Uma Thurman, now gets a futuristic upgrade with a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook release featuring a newly remastered version from the original camera negative, not to mention deleted scenes, a blooper reel and featurettes. — K.P.

Gattaca on 4K Ultra HD is available Tuesday, March 23 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Amy Lee brings Evanescence back to life

Amy Lee returns with Evanescence’s first album in three and a half years, as well as the band’s first collection of all-new material since 2011. The girl-powered record boasts cameos by Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Lindsey Stirling, Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless, Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel and Veridia’s Deena Jakoub, and the extended edition even features bonus-track covers of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” — L.P.

The Bitter Truth by Evanescence is available Friday, March 26 to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: Paramount flaunts its Best Picture cred with new Blu-ray collection

Paramount does not have any films in this year’s Best Picture lineup at the Oscars — not after selling off The Trial of the Chicago 7 to Netflix. In a year ravaged by COVID-19, only one major theatrical studio does: Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah. Yet as a new Blu-ray collection reminds us, the studio known for its snow-capped mountain peak logo has had plenty of champs, historically. Paramount’s Best Picture Essentials 10-Movie Collection bundles classics Wings (the first ever Best Picture winner), My Fair Lady, The Godfather, Terms of Endearment, Forrest Gump, The English Patient, Titanic, American Beauty, Gladiator and No Country for Old Men into one very attractive collection. Some of these were originally released under DreamWorks and Miramax banners — but still, that’s a nice haul. — K.P.

Best Picture Essentials 10-Movie Collection is available Tuesday, March 23 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Suzi Quatro revs up her devil gate drive

Following her acclaimed documentary Suzi Q — which saw Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Clem Burke, Alice Cooper, the Go-Go’s’ Kathy Valentine, Fishbone’s Norwood Fisher, Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth, KT Tunstall, L7’s Donita Sparks and Cherie Currie, Joan Jett and Lita Ford of the Runaways all singing her praises — the 70-years-young rock ‘n’ roll Wild One and former “Leather Tuscadero” actress is back with what she considers her best album yet, The Devil in Me. Let’s hope that rumored Quatro biopic starring Miley Cyrus will be next. — L.P.

The Devil in Me by Suzi Quatro is available Friday, March 26 to download/stream on Apple Music .

READ IT: A classic movie monster gets the Marvel Comics treatment with Alien #1

Thanks to Walt Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Mouse House now has a Xenomorph in it. The Alien franchise’s new home is quickly putting the dormant franchise into production with a planned Hulu series overseen by Legion’s Noah Hawley and a new Marvel Comics title written by Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and celebrated artist Salvador Larroca. Set in the wake of James Cameron’s Aliens, the comic follows former Weyland-Yutani employee Gabriel Cruz after his own up close and personal encounter with one of those acid-dripping extraterrestrials. — E.A.

Alien #1 hits comic book stands on Wednesday, March 24.

The critically acclaimed psych-folk duo’s ambitious fifth album, Sketchy, is a bold and timely manifesto, partially inspired by the Beastie Boys Book and Questlove’s Creative Quest. Lead single “Hold Yourself” is described as “a moment of self-realization,” with frontwoman Merrill Garbus elaborating, “This song is about feeling really betrayed by my parents’ generation, and, at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future.”

sketchy. by Tune-Yards is available Friday, March 26 to download/stream on Apple Music .

