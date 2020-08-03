The It List: Shark Week kicks off with Mike Tyson fighting a Great White, Luke Bryan drops new album, Seth Rogen teams with Seth Rogen in 'American Pickle' and the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 3, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Aug. 3-9, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Tyson vs. Jaws adds some new spice to Shark Week

We would’ve loved to been flies on the wall in the production offices of Discovery Channel as executives dreamt up ways to freshen up Shark Week, the cable outfit’s annual celebration of the sea-dwelling predators. “Just hear me out,” we imagine one producer piping up. “Mike Tyson boxes a shark.” OK, OK, so Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, a real thing actually coming to Discovery this week, is likely not a man-vs.-killer fish boxing match, as much we would’ve dropped everything to watch that — and as much as its vague marketing would lead you to believe. One clear telltale to that is the press release we received for the stunt, which clarifies that “no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.” So who knows how exactly Iron Mike is going to square off with a shark underwater — and yes, they do at least promise the now-54-year-old will be underwater. Either way, it’s all weird enough to tune in to out of utter curiosity. — Kevin Polowy

Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef airs Sunday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. on Discovery.

STREAM IT: Rob Lowe crosses the pond in the British cop series, Wild Bill, now streaming on Britbox

This is literally the greatest idea for a cop show ever. Parks and Recreation star, Rob Lowe, joins the British police force in Wild Bill, which arrives on Britbox after airing in England last year. This exclusive clip from the first episode sets up the pond-hopping premise: Lowe’s Bill Hixon has relocated from Florida to East Lincolnshire to protect and serve as the new chief constable, a job that no one else wanted. “My teeth are my greatest asset,” Hixon jokes to the local press, adding that — just like another famous American globetrotter — snakes are his greatest fear. Sadly, ITV canceled Wild Bill after one season, but here’s hoping we get an Avengers-style Britbox original team-up movie where Bill Hixon hangs out and cracks cases with the Midsomer Murders crew. — Ethan Alter

Wild Bill debuts on Britbox on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

WATCH IT: Jack (Ryan) is Back as Season 2 of Amazon series hits home entertainment

John Krasinski’s YouTube sensation Some Good News fell short in its bid to land an Emmy nomination last week, but at least The Office alum has a fresh reminder of how well his career is going. Season 2 of his popular Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan lands on DVD and Blu-ray this week (watch a deleted scene from the release above), with the CIA analyst on a globe-trotting tour to foil the president of Venezuela’s nefarious plot. Maybe most notable at this juncture: With two seasons and 17 episodes under his belt (plus a third season on the way), Krasinski has now played the character longer than Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine combined. That’s something to feel good about. — K.P.

Buy Jack Ryan: Season 2 on Blu-ray or DVD (out Aug. 4) on Amazon.

STREAM IT: A double dose of Seth Rogen in American Pickle

Dual characters: Everyone is doing them. Fresh on the heels of Paul Rudd’s HBO series Living With Yourself and Mark Ruffalo’s HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True, non-Avenger Seth Rogen is getting in on the action. The popular comedic actor stars in this film as both a 1920s Jewish immigrant preserved in a pickle vat for 100 years and the only living relative he finds when he finally emerges, his great grandson, a unambitious Brooklyn computer programmer. Expect lots of fish-out-of-water — er, man-out-of-pickle-vat — hijinks, with a Rogenian(s) twist. — K.P.

American Pickle premieres Thursday, Aug. 6 on HBO Max.

