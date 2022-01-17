The It List: Mickey Rourke stars in WWII fantasy horror movie 'Warhunt,' Picabo Street doc launches ahead of Beijing Olympics, Kiefer Sutherland drops 3rd album and the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 17, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Jan. 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Mickey Rourke wrestles with supernatural forces in the World War II thriller Warhunt

Mickey Rourke made his big-screen debut in Steven Spielberg’s 1979 World War II-set comedy 1941. Four decades later, the Oscar-nominated star of The Wrestler is headed back to the front in Warhunt, a supernatural-laced WWII movie that follows a squad of commandos as they embark on a behind enemy lines search for a mystical force that could change the balance of the war. Rourke plays Major Johnson, who sends the men — led by Prison Break fan favorite Robert Knepper — on their doomed mission before Hitler’s forces acquire this dangerous weapon first. This exclusive clip features Rourke and Knepper’s first encounter, which makes it clear that there’s no love lost between their two veteran soldiers. But Johnson isn’t afraid to pull rank, threatening a court martial if his orders aren’t followed. Go ahead: You tell Mickey Rourke to change his mind. — Ethan Alter

Warhunt premieres Friday, Jan. 21 in theaters and on most digital and on demand services, including Apple TV.

WATCH IT: Last Night in Soho is a pure Anya Taylor-Joy horror-fest

It will be hard for Edgar Wright to top Shaun of the Dead in any kind of horror movie he ever makes, but the twisty, more straightforward thriller Last Night in Soho is a good start. If you haven’t seen it yet, the less you read about it, the better, but it’s one of the better cautionary tales about romanticizing the past we’ve ever seen, and yet another great vehicle for Anya Taylor-Joy, who has made slaying habitual now. In an exclusive clip from the Blu-ray bonus features (watch above), Wright reveals Taylor-Joy was the first person he ever told about Soho, even before he’d written the script (and before she’d become a major star from The Queen’s Gambit and such). — Kevin Polowy

Last Night in Soho releases on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Jan. 18 on Amazon.

STREAM IT: Jeff Goldblum continues to drop knowledge in new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The world’s always a little cooler when seen through Jeff Goldblum’s eyes. The beloved actor’s Disney+ documentary series returns for the second half of its second season on Jan. 19, and this new batch of episodes finds Goldblum continuing to explore the topics that fascinate his distinctive imagination — topics like puzzles. In this exclusive clip, the Jurassic Park star’s attempts to solve the puzzle of creativity leads to a close encounter with Shimon the Robot, an A.I.-enabled musician that can write its own music and lyrics. A well-known jazz pianist himself, Goldblum decides to rock out alongside Shimon … although his new friend’s choice of genre isn’t exactly his speed. — E.A.

New episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum premiere Wednesday, Jan. 19 on Disney+.

STREAM IT: Lindsey Vonn honors her childhood hero in Picabo

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has credited a world-class athlete who came before her, gold medalist Picabo Street, with inspiring her to claim her own gold. They met when Vonn, now 37, was 10. "It makes you realize how much of an impression you can make on a person's life in just one meeting,” Street says in an undated video for the International Olympic Committee. "I think that all I did was give Lindsey the confidence that what she already had, in her heart and in her tummy, that she already had as a dream, was a reality for her." In this new documentary co-produced by Frank Marshall, and part of NBC's lead-up to next month's games in Beijing, Vonn pays tribute to her idol and all that she accomplished in the sport. The production turns the lens, too, on all Street has dealt with off the slopes, including a December 2015 arrest, after her father briefly claimed that she had attacked him in their shared home. Street has always maintained that she was acting in self-defense, and the charges were later dismissed. — Raechal Shewfelt

Picabo premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Peacock.

WATCH IT: Summer House Season 6 features some familiar, southern faces

OGs Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke and Amanda Batula return to the Hamptons for another summer of drunken escapades. This season captures more relationship drama between Cooke and Batula ahead of their nuptials, while some old flames (cough Hubbard and Radke) give love another shot. Paige DeSorbo and Luke Gulbranson, who joined the cast in 2019 and 2020 respectively, will also be in the house along with last season's newbie, Ciara Miller. Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, who appeared on the spinoff Winter House, make appearances as viewers learn how Conover and DeSorbo's relationship really began. Oh, and we might just learn if he ever hooked up with Kristin Cavallari! Let the drama begin. — Taryn Ryder

Summer House Season 6 premieres Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

STREAM IT: Jason Katims’s new series As We See It depicts life on the autism spectrum

Parenthood producer Jason Katims uses a storyline from his own life, as well has his popular NBC drama, as the jumping off point for his new Amazon Prime Video series. Adapted from an Israeli show, As We See It follows a trio of roommates in their early 20s who are all on the autism spectrum — as are the actors who play them: Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien — which affects everything from their work lives to their romantic prospects. Meanwhile, their aide (Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) faces her own personal and professional frustrations. "I think the show affords us a window into the hearts and souls of three-dimensional, loving, beautiful, complicated human beings who happen to be on the autistic spectrum, played by actors who identify as being autistic," Katims wrote in a note to journalists. "It shouldn’t be revolutionary. But it sort of is." — E.A.

As We See It premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

HEAR IT: Kiefer Sutherland is a Nashville star

In 2019, when he released his sophomore album Reckless & Me, Sutherland told Yahoo Entertainment that he was “very aware of the stigma of an actor doing music” and “never really had any intention of making a record,” assuming he’d stay behind the scenes and just give his batch of deeply personal, self-penned country songs to other recording artists. But against all odds, he has managed to carve out a credible career as an Americana singer-songwriter, and now he returns with his third album, Bloor Street, on Cooking Vinyl (label home to the likes of Billy Bragg, Del Amitri, Fantastic Negrito, Suzanne Vega and Ron Sexsmith). A 22-date U.K./European concert trek — Sutherland’s biggest tour to date — launches next week, along with an upcoming a performance at Nashville’s AmericanaFest, proving that this is more than just a hobby or side hustle for the multi-hyphenate entertainer. — Lyndsey Parker

Bloor Street by Kiefer Sutherland is available Friday, Jan. 21 to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: Former teen idol Ally Sheedy plays the mom in Single Drunk Female

A twentysomething alcoholic's public breakdown sends her back home to live with her "smother," as she calls her, in this comedy created by The Conners writer Simone Finch and executive-produced by former Girls producer Jenni Konner. The overbearing character is played by none other than former Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy. Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Mick) plays her daughter, who struggles with this new, sober chapter of her life, especially after she finds out her best friend is dating her ex. "Did you just talk about me the whole time?” Sheedy's character asks as she picks up her daughter. "Yes, mother, it's all about you," she answers sarcastically. After a beat, she adds, "But, yeah, basically." — R.S.

Single Drunk Female premieres Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. on Freeform and streams on Hulu the following day.

STREAM IT: Asghar Farhadi drops another international sensation with A Hero

In 2012, Asghar Farhadi’s spellbinding family drama The Separation capped off a year full of accolades by winning Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards, where it was also the first non-English film in five years nominated for Best Original Screenplay. Farhadi has made a few films since, but critics have loudly dubbed his latest, A Hero, as his best work since The Separation. The morally complex story follows a good man on leave from jail (that’s a thing in Iran) for unpaid debts who happens upon a bag of someone else’s money. And like The Separation, A Hero will likely score a spot on the Oscars ballot come February. — K.P.

A Hero premieres Friday, Jan. 21. on Amazon Prime Video.

READ IT: Valerie Bertinelli says goodbye to Eddie Van Halen in Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today

Valerie Bertinelli looks lovely as ever, but she's also really, really tired, after decades of fighting the scale, wishing that she could make her body do this or that, mostly to be smaller, and the emotions that came with it. In this new book of essays, the 60-year-old actress, Food Network personality and author of New York Times bestseller Losing It, writes about the new approach to life that she's adopted: self-acceptance. It includes emotional stories about the loss of her parents as well as her decades-long relationship with ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. Despite their split in 2001, the two had remained close over the years, as they co-parented son Wolfgang, and the rocker's October 2020 death affected her deeply. "'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me," she wrote in an excerpt published this month in People, "and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing." — R.S.

Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today is available Tuesday, Jan. 18 at bookstores, including Barnes and Noble.

STREAM IT: Get an early look at the year’s buzziest indie films as the 2022 Sundance Film Festival goes virtual (again)

This was supposed to be the year where movie lovers returned to the streets and screening rooms of Park City, Utah for the world-famous Sundance Film Festival after last year’s virtual edition. But then the ongoing Omicron surge scuttled those in-person plans, and the festival will once again play out online. The upside is that it’s now easier for indie film fans around the country to discover the next Coda from the comfort of their couches. Sundance’s 2022 lineup boasts a number of hot ticket premieres, including Sharp Stick, Lena Dunham’s first directorial effort since the end of Girls; Phoenix Rising, Amy Berg’s intimate portrait of Evan Rachel Wood’s experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse; and 892, which features John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams in one of his final film roles. — E.A.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 20-30; visit the official festival website for ticket information.

READ IT: The savagely sensational She-Hulk returns to Marvel Comics ahead of her live-action Disney+ debut

She-Hulk returns in an all-new Marvel Comics series. (Image: Marvel Comics)

Move over Bruce Banner: 2022 is She-Hulk’s year to shine. Before Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany hulks out in the eagerly anticipated Disney+ series, Jennifer Walters and her green-skinned alter ego are returning to Marvel Comics in an all-new solo series. Penned by Runaways scribe, Rainbow Rowell, the latest She-Hulk comic finds Walters getting her comic groove back after a traumatic stint with the Avengers — a journey that will lead her to an unexpected destination. — E.A.

She-Hulk #1 is available Wednesday, Jan. 19 at most major comics retailers, including Comixology.

HEAR IT: John Mellencamp’s story of Jack and… Bruce

On his 24th studio album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, Mellencamp teams with fellow veteran heartland rocker Bruce Springsteen for three tracks: “Wasted Days,” “Did You Say Such a Thing” and “A Life Full of Rain.” The Indiana singer-songwriter recently told SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, “I think [Springsteen] and I relate to each other because we’ve had similar experiences of growing up in a small town. … He’s like my big brother now.” It’s a historic collaboration that Billboard describes as “two of the nation’s most beloved chroniclers… like a pair of old friends sitting around a fire.” —L.P.

Strictly a One-Eyed Jack by John Mellencamp is available Friday, Jan. 21 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: See Stanley Tucci as a treasure hunting Indiana Jones in La Fortuna

Harrison who? Instagram's favorite cocktail-making heartthrob, Stanley Tucci, plays a less-virtuous Indiana Jones in La Fortuna, a six-episode international thriller helmed by Alejandro Amenábar, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Others and The Sea Inside. Tucci's alter ego, Frank Wild, is a well-known and not especially well-liked seafaring treasure hunter who sells the cultural artifacts he recovers from the deep sea to the highest bidders. Enter Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel), a young Spanish diplomat who tries to recover Frank's latest find — gold and silver from the titular 19th century ship — in a court of law. We're always betting on the Tooch. — E.A.

La Fortuna premieres Thursday, Jan. 20 on AMC+.

HEAR IT: Years & Years heeds a new call

With the trailblazing LGBTQ+ dance-pop band now slimmed down to a solo project — serving as the stage name for frontman and It’s a Sin actor Olly Alexander — Years & Years evolves with third studio album Night Call, the followup to 2018’s acclaimed Palo Santo. Alexander explained in a statement: “I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.” Alexander’s new collaborators include pop icon Kylie Minogue (who appears on “A Second to Midnight” and a remix of the single “Starstruck”), Swedish DJ duo Galantis and super-producers Stuart Price and Greg Kurstin. The album also features an intense, slowed-down cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ “It's a Sin” with Elton John, as featured during a breakout performance at last year’s Brit Awards. — L.P.

Night Call by Years & Years is available Friday, Jan. 21 to download/stream on Apple Music

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by Jimmie Rhee