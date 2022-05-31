The It List: 'Game of Thrones' star unrecognizable in Sex Pistols series, Netflix releases posthumous Norm Macdonald comedy special, Post Malone drops 'Twelve Carat Toothache' and all the best in pop culture the week of May 30, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for May 30 - June 5, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Maisie Williams is a real Pistol in FX on Hulu's new Britpunk limited series

From Westeros to the West London: Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams gets a wild makeover in Pistol, Danny Boyle's limited series that recreates the rise and fall of the anarchic '70s British band, the Sex Pistols. The former Arya Stark disappears into the role of Pamela Rooke, a trendsetting model and actress who popularized punk chic in England and abroad. Rooke was also on the ground floor of Sex Pistols fandom, watching many of the group's early gigs. And Williams isn't the only Thrones vet in the series: Thomas Brodie-Sangster aka Jojen Reed appears as Sex Pistols promoter, Malcolm McLaren. As for the Pistols themselves, Anson Boon and Louis Partridge play the two most famous members, Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious, respectively. Behind the camera, Boyle brings his signature visual pyrotechnics to the proceedings, plus the rocking soundtrack that's distinguished all of his films dating back to Trainspotting. — Ethan Alter

Pistol premieres Tuesday, May 31 on FX on Hulu.

STREAM IT: Laugh at Norm Macdonald one final time in the posthumous Nothing Special

Norm Macdonald's death in September came as a shock to the world, especially his fellow comedians, but the Saturday Night Live alum himself had long been planning for it. He'd kept the cancer diagnosis that he'd received in 2012 a secret, and he had been working on this set when he had to check into a hospital in the summer of 2020. "His test results were not good," longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told the Hollywood Reporter in May, "so during the heart of COVID-19 pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case — as he put it — things went south. It was his intention to have a special to share if something happened." Amid lockdowns, Macdonald delivered an hour of material in his living room, in a single take, intending to film it in front of an audience when conditions allowed. Of course, that time never came. The special, which Macdonald watched just before the end, comes packaged with clips of his fellow comedians, including Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Dave Chappelle, Conan O'Brien and David Letterman, mentioning Macdonald at the latest Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. — Raechal Shewfelt

Story continues

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special premieres Monday, May 30 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: See Guardians of the Galaxy star Will Poulter flex his singing muscles in The Score

Whether he's getting in superhero shape for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or spending time on an Ibiza beach with fellow Marvel star, Florence Pugh, Will Poulter has been on the internet's mind a lot lately. And expect his fandom to continue to blossom when folks realize he can sing, too. The actor carries several tunes in The Score, an eccentric crime drama about two ne'er-do-wells (Poulter and Johnny Flynn, who also wrote the music) stuck in a roadside diner while they wait for what could be their big score. As the minutes and hours tick by, Poulter finds himself drawn to a waitress, played by The Rise of Skywalker breakout star, Naomi Ackie — soon to be Whitney Houston in an upcoming biopic. This exclusive clip from The Score features a Poulter and Ackie duet that'll have you ready to buy the cast album. — E.A.

The Score premieres Friday, June 3 in theaters.

WATCH IT: Neptune Frost is a vibrant, visionary Afrofuturist fable from cinematic poet Saul Williams

Two decades ago, Saul Williams brought slam poetry to the big screen as the star of the 1998 indie sensation, Slam. For his directorial debut, Neptune Frost, the musician/actor/poet dives deep into Afrofuturism, a melting pot of aesthetic influences rooted in African history and next-gen sci-fi. Set in a dystopian future, the movie follows the titular intersex hero, played by Elvis Ngabo and Cheryl Isheja, as they flee a life of forced labor in cobalt mines, and join forces with a hacker collective to overthrow the paramilitary government. Neptune Frost's handcrafted world of tomorrow carries echos of cult genre favorites like The Road Warrior and A Boy and His Dog, while the musical interludes — like the one featured in this evocative exclusive clip — are firmly rooted in classic African traditions and myths. It's no wonder that Lin-Manuel Miranda lent his name to Williams's bold vision as an executive producer after the film's premiere on the festival circuit last year. — E.A.

Neptune Frost premieres Friday, June 3 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: The fifth season of Lucifer offers a devil of a good time

Leave it to the devil to come back from the dead. Canceled by Fox after three seasons, Lucifer was revived by Netflix for another three-year run, which wrapped up last September. The fifth season hits Blu-ray and DVD this week, allowing fans to relive their favorite episodes and watch deleted scenes featuring the show's beloved star, Tom Ellis. Check out this exclusive gag reel to see how much fun Ellis and his co-stars were having on set. — E.A.

Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, May 31 at most major retailers, including Amazon.

Neptune Frost premieres June 3 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

HEAR IT: Post Malone readies his post-pandemic opus

Rapper/singer Post Malone continues to explore genres and emotions on his much-anticipated fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, collaborating with Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes's Robin Pecknold, the Kid Laroi and the Weeknd. Post told Billboard that the songs on the record, created during the COVID-19 pandemic, “speak more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream”; he also told Complex that he wanted “to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out.” Judging from Malone’s recent vulnerable and passionate SNL performance of the Fleet Foxes collab “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” Twelve Carat Toothache promises to be his most confessional album yet. — Lyndsey Parker

Twelve Carat Toothache by Post Malone is available Friday, June 3 to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: The Boys are back in town for Season 3, while the first two seasons hit Blu-ray

Let’t hear it for The Boys. (Promise that’s the last Boys-related song pun.) Amazon’s sublimely dark superhero series starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and company has proven to be a major win for the streamer through its first two seasons, so they’re running (flying) it back for Season 3 this week, with a plot reportedly involving superhero orgy festivals (excited yet?) and new characters called Supersonic, Gunpowder and Blue Hawk. Haven’t caught The Boys yet? You can stream the first two seasons on Amazon Prime Video, or add them to your collection in the physical. Seasons 1 and 2 will hit Blu-ray this week in a six-disc combo pack that includes deleted scenes, blooper reels and more. — Kevin Polowy

The Boys: Seasons 1 & 2 Collection releases Tuesday, May 31 on Amazon before The Boys: Season 3 premieres Friday, June 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH IT: Guy Fieri and family brake for good eats on Guy's All-American Road Trip

Guy Fieri's son Hunter is following his dad into the food world. (Photo: Instagram)

The celebrity chef, nicknamed the "Mayor of Flavortown," is known for his willingness to travel for a scrumptious meal, but now he's bringing his family on his adventures in a four-episode reality series. His wife, Lori Fieri; their adult son, Hunter, who's following his dad into the world of food and has appeared on Fieri's other Food Network shows; and their 16-year-old son, Ryder, are all piling into their RV for a trek through northern California, Oregon and Washington. Along the way, not only will the gang be diving into some yummy meals, but they'll engage in some competitions, too, just to keep things spicy. The first episode shows the Fieris — and friends who are along for the ride — visiting a farm, where they race to milk the cows and collect chicken eggs faster than anyone else. Of course, the host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is "stoked" about it all. — R.S.

Guy's All-American Road Trip airs Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

WATCH IT: Bobby Brown retraces his steps

The complex and often tragic story of New Edition sensation-turned-New Jack Swing solo superstar Bobby Brown has been told before, in reality shows and two BET miniseries — but it has never been told like this. In the two-night, tell-all event Biography: Bobby Brown, the R&B icon confronts his demons and bares his soul, discussing the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, his struggles with teen stardom and addiction, his marriage to Whitney Houston and the deaths of two of his children. The documentary will lead into his much lighter new reality series for A&E, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, which stars Bobby and his wife/manager of 10 years, Alicia Etheredge. — L.P.

Biography: Bobby Brown premieres Monday, May 30 on A&E; Bobby Brown: Every Little Step airs the following night.

WATCH IT: Film noir classic Double Indemnity dazzles once again with Criterion edition

From Nocturnal Animals to Nightmare Alley, there’s been no shortage of quality neo-noir thrillers released in recent years. But every once in a while it’s well worth going back to the original film noir staples that influenced them. Those don’t get any more essential than Double Indemnity, Billy Wilder’s 1944 masterpiece about an insurance salesman (Fred McMurray) who gets more than he bargained for when he rings up a dissatisfied housewife (Barbara Stanwyck as the ultimate femme fatale). The timeless gem gets a 4K restoration from The Criterion Collection, with bonus features including a commentary from film critic Richard Schickel, a 2006 making-of documentary and more. — K.P.

Double Indemnity: The Criterion Collection releases Tuesday, May 31 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Fantastic Negrito explores a problematic past and present

Three-time Grammy-winner Fantastic Negrito seems poised to add more awards to his mantel with the unveiling of his most ambitious work yet, White Jesus Black Problems. The full-length concept album and accompanying short film are based on the true story of Negrito’s seventh-generation white Scottish grandmother, an indentured servant, living in a common-law marriage with his seventh-generation African American enslaved grandfather in open defiance of the separatist laws of 1750s colonial Virginia. The blues/folk/R&B artist describes the historic yet topical project as a cross between Lemonade and Hamilton. — L.P.

White Jesus Black Problems by Fantastic Negrito is available Friday, June 3 to download/stream on Apple Music .

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo