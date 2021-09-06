The It List: ‘LuLaRich’ docuseries spotlights alleged scam behind leggings company, Kacey Musgraves drops ‘star-crossed,’ Disney reboots ‘Doogie Howser’ and the best in pop culture the week of Sept. 6, 2021

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 6-12, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: LuLaRich recounts the rise and fall of a pyramid scheme

LuLaRoe co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham appear in LuLa Rich. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

From the creators of Fyre Fraud, the Hulu documentary on the epically disastrous Fyre Festival of 2017, comes this look at the lawsuit-plagued LuLaRoe clothing company, which has been slammed as a pyramid scheme and accused in lawsuits of everything from suggesting its salespeople hawk their breast milk to buy additional inventory to overcharging customers to selling defective products. The four-part series delves into the wild stories about how the women who bought into LuLaRoe were affected, but it also offers a platform for co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, who met with filmmakers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason for six hours in order to succeed at what Furst describes as "360-degree storytelling." She adds, "If the villain isn't sitting there and telling us their point of view, we don't think that that's a full story." — Raechal Shewfelt

LuLaRich premieres Friday, Sept. 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

STREAM IT: Doogie Kamealoha is the new Doogie Howser on Disney+

If you didn’t already know the ‘90s were back with a passion, this should about seal it. The ABC medical drama that introduced Neil Patrick Harris to the world as brilliant teen doctor Doogie Howser, M.D. gets a gender-flipped reboot in the form of a weekly Disney+ series. Created by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. stars Andi Mack alum Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular 16-year-old Hawaiian teen juggling her patients list and social life. Check out an exclusive clip from the series, which runs new episodes every Wednesday starting this week, — above. — Kevin Polowy

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.

STREAM IT: Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith play peeping toms in the Rear Window-influenced thriller The Voyeurs

This is why your parents always told you that it’s not polite to stare. Writer/director Michael Mohan’s new thriller casts The White Lotus’s Sydney Sweeney and Jurassic World’s Justice Smith as a cohabitating couple who become fascinated with the equally attractive lovers who live in the apartment across the street. Sweeney’s Pippa finds herself particularly obsessed with the disturbing (and sexy) events — including adultery and possible murder — unfolding in their neighbors’ pad, to the point where she puts her own relationship in jeopardy. While Rear Window is an obvious vintage voyeuristic inspiration for The Voyeurs, Mohan’s script also channels ‘90s-era Joe Eszterhas thrillers like Basic Instinct and Sliver, bringing that genre into the 21st century smartphone age. This exclusive clip features Sweeney and Smith arguing over the ethics of spying on their neighbors when one of them may be in jeopardy. “I have the moral responsibility to do the right thing,” Pippa insists, making it clear she’s not putting down the binoculars anytime soon. — Ethan Alter

The Voyeurs premieres Friday, Sept. 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

STREAM IT: Ayo the Wu is back with Season 2 of Hulu’s An American Saga

If Season 1 of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga — a fictionalized retelling of the formation of the seminal New York rap ensemble — was the series’ Enter the Wu-Tang, we will be more than happy if Season 2 is its Wu-Tang Forever. After laying the groundwork across 10 episodes in 2019, a new set of chapters finds Bobby, aka The RZA (Ashton Sanders), trying to get his feuding crewmates like Dennis/Ghostface Killah (Siddiq Saunderson), Sha/Raekwon (Shameik Moore), Divine (Julian Elijah Martinez) and Power (Marcus Callender) to bury some hatchets and unite. Check out an exclusive clip of Bobby in action above. — K.P.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 8 on Hulu.

WATCH IT: Everyone’s favorite tank engine gets a makeover in the new animated series, Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

Thomas the Tank Engine has been chug-chugging into kids’ hearts since 1984 — but even the best trains need routine maintenance now and then. For the beloved franchise’s 37th year, Mattel has given Thomas and his pals a 2D refresh for the all-new animated series Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, which premieres Sept. 13 as part of Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito block. Yahoo Entertainment is exclusively premiering the complete All Engines Go theme song, which shows off the show’s brightly-colored visuals, lively character animation and kid-friendly tunes. “The all-new Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go animated series has been crafted to appeal to contemporary, young audience's sensibilities while keeping true to the timeless ethos of the Thomas brand,” executive producer Christopher Keenan tells Yahoo Entertainment via e-mail. “The show features a brand new animation style, a never-before-seen art direction and much more physical and visual comedy than ever before. Music has always been a key element of Thomas & Friends and we’re continuing in that tradition with new songs representing a wide variety of genres, as well as an all-new theme song. So climb aboard and sing along with Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go!” — E.A.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go premieres Sept. 13 on Cartoon Network.

WATCH IT: The eye-popping climbing documentary The Alpinist scales dramatic heights

Head into the wild with Marc-André Leclerc, the subject of Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen’s new documentary, The Alpinist. A world-renowned free soloist and famously eccentric personality, the Canadian-born climber scaled some of the world’s most perilous cliff faces on adventures that made him a hero amongst his tight-knight climbing community. Filmed over the course of two years, The Alpinist — with one prolonged delay due to Leclerc’s decision to go off the grid for an extended period of time — The Alpinist is an engaging companion piece to the Oscar-winning Free Solo, offering the same mixture of breath-taking scenery and dramatic storytelling. This exclusive clip from the documentary features Leclerc navigating an ascent up an ice wall at the Canmore mountains in Alberta, Canada, while Free Solo subject, Alex Honnold, speaks about his admiration for his fellow climber. — E.A.

The Alpinist premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7 for a one-night-only Fathom Events experience, and opens in general release on Friday, Sept. 10. Visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: No Responders Left Behind chronicles the fight to secure health benefits for 9/11 first responders

Twenty years after the World Trade Center towers fell, the physical and emotional scars of 9/11 are still being felt by the first responders on the scene. Rob Lindsay’s new documentary, No Responders Left Behind, details the lengths that many of those men and women have had to go through to ensure that they’re still being properly compensated by the state and federal government. Fortunately, their cause was taken up by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who has been using his celebrity to regularly force the issue in front of Congress. Stewart is featured extensively in Lindsay’s film alongside former FDNY firefighter Ray Pfeifer who has been a tireless activist for the continuation of first responder health benefits. This exclusive clip from the documentary depicts Pfeifer and Stewart campaigning to revive the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which Congress allowed to expire in 2015. — E.A.

No Responders Left Behind premieres Sept. 9 on Discovery+.

WATCH IT: Impeachment: American Crime Story turns its nostalgic lens to the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal

After looking back at the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of designer Gianni Versace, the Ryan Murphy drama recreates another infamous occurrence from the '90s: President Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and all the fallout, political and otherwise. Beanie Feldstein, who plays Lewinsky, has defended her while promoting the series. "Monica and I are cut from the same cloth in so many ways," Feldstein told W Magazine last month. "We're both Jewish girls from L.A. who listen to show tunes on the treadmill! But still, I never felt less in my comfort place than when I was playing Monica. Obviously, I'm queer, so I don't know if I'd flirt with the president, but who knows? When Clinton shined his light on you, there was no better feeling in the world. It wouldn't matter if you were male, female, nonbinary, queer. When that man put his spotlight on you, the world fell away. And if I was 22 and the most powerful person in the world focused his high beams on me, I would probably do the exact same thing as Monica." Lewinsky herself is also credited as a producer in the sure-to-be-talked-about series. — R.S.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. on FX.

STREAM IT: Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass share deep virtual connection in Language Lessons

After spending the past 18 months or so on Zoom you don’t think you want to watch a movie set entirely on computer and phone screens. But then along comes Language Lessons, the feature film directorial debut of Parks and Rec and The Grinder actress Natalie Morales, who co-wrote and co-stars with indie stalwart Mark Duplass. The virtual two-hander centers around a wealthy gay Bay Area man (Duplass) who strikes up a friendship with his Costa Rican Spanish tutor (Morales) as tragedy hits his home and she deals with her own more mysterious strife. Morales and Duplass have cooked up something really special here, a COVID-captured, constraint-breeds-creativity story that is heartbreaking, funny and sweet all at once. — K.P.

Language Lessons opens in select theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 10. Get tickets on Fandango.

STREAM IT: Kacey Musgraves’s stars realign

Finally following up her Album of the Year Grammy-winner and pop crossover smash Golden Hour, Americana superstar Kacey Musgraves continues to shatter boundaries in country music with star-crossed, which is influenced by everyone from Bill Withers and Sade to the Eagles and even Daft Punk. The singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album is a self-described “three-act modern-day tragedy” inspired by her recent divorce from fellow alt-country musician Ruston Kelly, and is accompanied by a Bardia Zeinali-directed 50-minute film that will run exclusively on Paramount+. — Lyndsey Parker

star-crossed the album by Kacey Musgraves is available Friday, Sept. 10 to download/stream on Apple Music. Her film by same title is available on Paramount+ that same day.

PLAY IT: Throw punches like Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Think you’ve got what it takes to go 10 rounds with Clubber Lang or Viktor Drago? Creed Champions puts your skills — and your love for the extended Rocky universe — to the test with a lineup of heavyweights plucked from every entry in the beloved boxing movie franchise. Lace up your gloves as the Italian Stallion, Apollo Creed or Adonis Creed (or, for one, box as one of the so-called “villains”) and step into the ring for head-to-head matches, intense training sessions and mini-games. Be warned: You’ll get so engrossed in the action, you won’t hear no bell. — E.A.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is available on Amazon for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

HEAR IT: Donny Osmond gets a fresh start

Pop icon Donny Osmond returns with his first studio album in seven years (and 65th release overall!), and it’s clear that he’s more than just a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. The album — whose title is a nod to his constant reinvention throughout his six-decade career — features collaborations with Charlie Wilson, Ant Clemons, Ne-Yo, and more, and it’s his first album to be entirely co-written and produced by Osmond himself. The record’s release also coincides with his new solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. — L.P.

Start Again by Donny Osmond is available Friday, Sept. 10 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: The Capote Tapes capture the writer's downfall

Writer Truman Capote, who famously penned Breakfast at Tiffany's and the "nonfiction novel" In Cold Blood and hobnobbed with everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham and To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee, was intensely dramatic. So it's only fitting that he spectacularly crashed and burned with what was supposed to be his masterpiece, Answered Prayers, a book billed as a tell-all about his (thinly disguised) famous friends. The first few chapters, which were published separately in the '70s, caused a scandal and left Capote without a social life. This documentary recounts that downfall with archival audio and interviews from some of those who knew him, including Dick Cavett, Lauren Bacall, André Leon Talley, Norman Mailer and more bold-faced names. It's a part of the life of Capote, who died in 1984, that's been less examined in film than the writing of his most famous work and yet one well worth exploring. — R.S.

The Capote Tapes premieres in theaters in Los Angeles, New York City and Portland on Friday, Sept. 10, with more cities to come.

HEAR IT: James Blake and friends are bringing on the heartbreak

English singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer and Best New Artist Grammy nominee James Blake’s fifth studio album, Friends That Break Your Heart, finds him collaborating with Finneas, SZA, buzzy American rappers JID and SwaVay, Monica Martin of the Wisconsin indie-folk band PHOX and production duo Take a Daytrip (known for their work on Lil Nas X’s Montero). Always expect the unexpected when it comes to this genre-defying artist. — L.P.

Friends That Break Your Heart by James Blake is available Friday, Sept. 10 to download/stream on Apple Music.

PLAY IT: Playmobil boldly goes to the final frontier with a deluxe model of Star Trek’s signature spacecraft

Playmobil's model of the U.S.S. Enterprise from Star Trek comes with a removable roof. (Photo: Playmobil)

Just in time for Star Trek’s 55th anniversary, Playmobil is launching its maiden model based on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Based on the version of the ship seen in The Original Series, which premiered on Sept. 8, 1966, this 150-piece playset captures the Federation starship in all its 23rd century glory. All of the original bridge crew members — including Kirk, Spock and Bones — are present and accounted for as well, and you can place them in their appropriate stations thanks to the removable roof. This Enterprise also boasts sound and lighting effects that you can activate, plus an AR tie-in app available for your mobile or tablet devices. Look for this alliance between Star Trek and Playmboil to live long and prosper. — E.A.

Playmobil’s U.S.S. Enterprise model is available Wednesday, Sept. 8 at most major retailers, including Amazon.

HEAR IT: Andrew W.K. parties harder than ever

From the man who brought us such perennial classics as “Party Hard,” “Party Till You Puke,” “It’s Time to Party” and “The Party Never Dies” comes his sixth collection of in-your-bloody-face apocalyptic anthems, God Is Partying. How much you wanna bet that Andrew’s forthcoming wedding to actress Kat Dennings is going to be the party of the millennium? — L.P.

God Is Partying by Andrew W.K. is available Friday, Sept. 10 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: Come From Away will restore your faith in humanity

The power of human kindness was magnified in one of the most celebrated stories to hit Broadway in years. Now, the smash hit musical Come From Away is flying into your living rooms exclusively on Apple TV+. Telling the true story of how 7,000 flyers were stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights in the United States had to be grounded on the day of the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center, Come From Away highlights the accounts of passengers and locals alike as they were stranded together for days on end while the world continued to grasp the magnitude of 9/11. In the process, they find love, laughter, personal discoveries and a surprising new hope in the unlikeliest of places. To make it even more poignant, the live performance was filmed during the pandemic for an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers. A true gem, Come From Away is one of those musicals that reminds you how important human connection is in the midst of transitions and crisis. — David Artavia

Come From Away premieres Friday, Sept. 10 on Apple TV+.

WATCH IT: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story is being told in the most riveting way imaginable

It’s been quite the year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Leave it to Lifetime to quickly turn perhaps one of the most tumultuous eras in the British royal family’s history into an epic show-stopping movie. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace gives us an inside peek into what really happened behind palace walls that drove the royal couple to leave everything behind for a future as a family and as activists. The film promises to detail Markle’s (Sydney Morton) experiences with depression and isolation as she fought against the press’s attacks while “The Firm” (the royal family’s PR henchmen) allegedly did nothing to stop it. It also examines the family’s dynamics between Harry (Jordan Dean) and Prince William and Kate as well as all the drama that ultimately lead them to break ties and move to the United States. And yes, Lifetime even recreates the couple’s iconic interview with Oprah. That alone is worth the watch! — D.A.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premieres Monday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by Jimmie Rhee