The It List: New special explores Lucille Ball's death and the fight over her estate, Chip and Joanna Gaines make their long-awaited return in 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' and the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 25, 2021

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we're going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Jan. 25-31.

WATCH IT: Lucille Ball: Life, Death & Money spotlights the drama that happened after the TV icon died

The story of how Lucille Ball’s jewelry, love letters to second husband Gary Morton, a lifetime achievement award and other personal effects ended up in the center of a battle between Morton’s second wife and Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is told in this new special. It explains how, when Ball died of a ruptured abdominal aorta in April 1989, at the age of 77, her $40 million estate fell to her children and Morton, who had been her husband in the last three decades of her life. After Morton himself died in 1999, Ball’s belongings went to a woman he had married three years earlier, pro golfer Susie McAllister Morton. The new Mrs. Morton decided to auction the items off for financial gain, which didn’t sit well with Lucy and Desi’s adult children. Even those familiar with the legal saga, because it played out very publicly, can appreciate this refresher of the complicated events.

Ball’s overall financial history is explored here, too, from her early days sending home the salary she earned as a chorus girl, to the thousands she spent decorating the nursery at her Beverly Hills estate and the millions that Ball’s estate continues to earn. The controversy over the casting of Nicole Kidman to play Ball in an upcoming movie has proven that there’s still a lot of interest. — Raechal Shewfelt

Lucille Ball: Life, Death & Money airs Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. on Reelz.

WATCH IT: A Muay Thai fighter falls for transgender performer in Haymaker

Call it the anti-Crying Game. As beloved as Neil Jordan’s 1992 film remains, its big twist hasn’t aged particularly well as society’s views on gender fluidity and sexuality have dramatically evolved in the nearly three decades since. Enter Haymaker, writer-director Nick Sasso’s intriguing drama about a retired Muay Thai fighter (also Sasso) who falls for a transgender performer (Nomi Ruiz), though he is initially unaware of her transition. Couple the film’s touching relationship arc with some kick-ass action in the ring and you’ve got an indie worth checking out. You can start with the exclusive clip above. — Kevin Polowy

Haymaker premieres in theaters (get tickets at Fandango) and on-demand Friday, Jan. 29.

STREAM IT: Succession star Brian Cox is one of the many famous faces you’ll see when you binge the complete run of Red Dwarf on Britbox

Since its maiden voyage in 1988, Red Dwarf has earned its place on the Mount Rushmore of British sci-fi television alongside Doctor Who and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Now, the entire 74-episode run is available to stream on Britbox in newly remastered versions, allowing fans old and new to experience the crazy adventures of the titular mining spacecraft from the beginning. Along the way, they’ll spot vintage cameos by such thespians as future Succession star, Brian Cox, who played a medieval British king in the 1997 episode, “Stoke Me a Clipper.” Here’s an exclusive clip of the actor’s appearance, in which he allows Red Dwarf technician Lister (Craig Charles) to challenge one of the kingdom’s best knights to a duel. Too bad it wasn’t a round of “Boar on the Floor.” — Ethan Alter

Red Dwarf premieres Tuesday, Jan. 26 on Britbox.

WATCH IT: Colman Domingo hosts Bottomless Brunch on Sundance TV and AMC.com

Ah, bottomless brunches, remember those? Colman Domingo does. As most of us have been quarantined now for close to a year (!), one of our favorite actors in the biz (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) found a way to keep them alive with his virtual Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s on Sundance TV. The booze-soaked series has found him candidly conversing with the likes of Barry Jenkins, Common, Daveed Diggs and Julia Stiles. Domingo now kicks off Season 3 with 40-Year-Old Version breakout Radha Blank, where we can only expect that between Netflix’s Ma Rainey and Version they’ll be talking about how they made two of the best films of the year. Check out an exclusive clip from the episode above. — K.P.

Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s Season 3 premieres Sunday, Jan. 31 on Sundance TV and AMC.com.

STREAM IT: Fixer Upper 2.0 debuts

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back! The beloved home renovation stars return to television with Magnolia Network’s Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. While they are no longer at HGTV, the Gaines’ haven’t lost their touch as they turn outdated homes into gorgeous living spaces. But there are a few more Gaines’s to go around this time as the couple expanded both their business and family over the last few years. The first four episodes of the revival drop at once, with new episodes available weekly through Feb. 19. — Taryn Ryder

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home premieres Friday, Jan. 29 on discovery+.

WATCH IT: Sundance Film Festival goes virtual — and across the country

Be a part of the first ever virtual #Sundance audience! Tickets are now on sale and for the first time you can experience film premieres and more from anywhere you are in the US. Tix are limited, so get yours while you can! Buy here: https://t.co/O4NSJAmATl pic.twitter.com/pitkffU02F — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 7, 2021

Following on the heels of major film festivals in Toronto and New York, Sundance is the latest high profile cinema showcase to go mainly virtual (there will still be some screenings in the snowy streets of Park City, Utah) — but there’s a twist. The famed fest will also screen its offerings in arthouses and drive-ins around the country, in cities like San Francisco, Atlanta and Austin as well as less traditional film hubs like Tulsa, Birmingham and Tucson. Highlights of this year’s lighter slate include the highly anticipated Fred Hampton story Judas and the Black Messiah, Questlove’s directorial debut Summer of Soul, Robin Wright’s The Land, Jerrod Carmichael’s On the Count of Three and Room 237 director Rodney Ascher’s A Glitch in the Matrix. Look for our full preview to come later this week. — K.P.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival kicks off Saturday, Jan. 28.

WATCH IT: Horror fans, prepare to worship at the altar of the breakout British scary movie Saint Maud

Originally scheduled for an Easter 2020 release, U.K. filmmaker Rose Glass’s striking directorial debut finally arrives stateside after a prolonged coronavirus-caused delay. Launching in theaters on Jan. 29 — with an EPIX premiere to follow on Feb. 12 — the movie embeds viewers in the troubled mind of Maud (Morfydd Clark), a devoutly religious live-in nurse whose latest patient Amanda (Jennifer Ehle) happens to be a devout atheist. Afraid for Amanda’s eternal soul, Maud sets about trying to ensure her place in heaven… a mission from God that inevitably takes a devilish turn. Drawing on such disparate films as The Passion of Joan of Arc, Repulsion and Audition, Glass crafts an unnerving portrait of religious extremism punctuated by short, sharp shocks that will linger with you after the credits roll. — E.A.

Saint Maud opens Friday, Jan. 29 in theaters (get tickets at Fandango) and Friday, Feb. 12 on EPIX.

WATCH IT: The original Teen Mom stars return

Before it was a successful franchise, MTV’s docuseries about the often harsh reality of teen pregnancy was just one show following four young mothers. Over eight seasons, one of the moms, Farrah Abraham, has left the show, but the other three — Maci Bookout, Catelyn Lowell and Amber Portwood — and their growing kids are still there. Two new cast members, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie Mckee, have since joined them. In the latest batch of episodes, viewers will see the women dealing with motherhood during the COVID-19 pandemic. All the while, they’re also struggling with the unique problem of parenting when you’re famous. For instance, what do you do when your child’s grandparent — your ex’s dad — talks to the tabloids? — R.S.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

STREAM IT: Down and Out in Beverly Hills celebrates 35 years of hilarious class-based comedy

After spending the ‘70s helming such memorable character-based comedies as Harry and Tonto and An Unmarried Woman, writer/director Paul Marzursky scored his biggest box-office success with 1986’s star-powered Down and Out in Beverly Hills. Based on the French satire, Bondu Saved From Drowning, the film relocates the story to Reagan-era California, where estranged Beverly Hills couple — played by Richard Dreyfuss and Bette Midler — welcome a homeless man (Nick Nolte) into their lush estate after he tries to end his life in their swimming pool. What ensues is a spot-on satire of social class and mid-‘80s excess enhanced by the central trio’s terrific comic performances and Mazursky’s wry wit. If you’re coming to his work for the first time with Down and Out in Beverly Hills, plenty of great movies await you. — E.A.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills is currently streaming on HBO Max.

WATCH IT: Anything goes with Axl Rose

Axl Rose performs during the Vive Latino 2020 festival at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, on March 14, 2020. (Photo: Alejandro MELENDEZ / AFP) (Photo by ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Axl Rose is one of the most mercurial and misunderstood rock stars of all time, but Axl Rose: Guns N' Roses Frontman attempts to unravel the mysteries behind his traumatic childhood, rise to fame, seemingly insatiable appetite for destruction, decade-long disappearance from the spotlight, bizarre Chinese Democracy project and triumphant return to the stadium circuit with the reunited GNR. Welcome to the jungle, Reelz viewers. — Lyndsey Parker

Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses Frontman airs Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Reelz.

READ IT: Subscribe to DC Universe Infinite and access an infinite number of DC Comics titles

Launched to great fanfare in 2018, the DC Universe streaming service sought to be a one-stop shop for comics, TV shows and movies based on the publishing giant’s iconic stable of characters. But then HBO Max came along, and DC Universe’s days were numbered. Fortunately, cult shows like Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol have since migrated over to the Max, and now the company’s vast catalogue of comics are available digitally through DC Universe Infinite. Launched on Jan. 21, the service grants subscribers access to both DC’s back catalogue and current books, along with several exclusive titles. DC Universe subscribers are already signed up for Infinite, while newcomers can enroll and instantly start downloading comics to their various devices. Subscribe and start reading… in a Flash. — E.A.

DC Universe Infinite is available now.

WATCH IT: Relive all 9 lives of Aerosmith

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform onstage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Aerosmith: Breaking the Band looks at one of the most successful rock bands, and one of the greatest comeback stories, in music history. The TV special chronicles everything from the “Bad Boys From Boston’s” struggling club days to their descent into drug addiction, from “Toxic Twins” Steven Tyler and Joe Perry’s acrimonious split to their against-all-odds reinvention as MTV crossover superstars. Just push play and watch. — L.P.

Aerosmith: Breaking the Band airs Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. on Reelz.

PLAY IT: Hit the road without leaving your home with Playmobil’s new line of classic Volkswagen sets

Playmobil has previously satisfied fans of vintage movie cars with lovingly-crafted recreations of Back to the Future’s DeLorean and Ghostbusters’s Ecto-1. Now, they’re appealing to vintage car lovers with a new line of toys modeled after classic Volkswagen vehicles — starting with the 1963 Beetle that remains a pop culture favorite thanks to Disney’s Herbie movies. (Here’s hoping a Herbie model will drive onto the Playmobil lot any day now.) You can also upgrade to more legroom with the T1 Camper Van, which can seat a road-tripping family. Both cars come with a variety of era-specific accessories that’ll make you eager to hit the open road post-pandemic. — E.A.

Playmobil’s Volkswagen sets are available on the Playmobil store.

