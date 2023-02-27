The It List: Kate Hudson navigates mistaken identities in rom-com 'A Little White Lie,' Chris Rock makes comedy history with global live streaming event, Tarek El Moussa teams up with Heather Rae Young for 'The Flipping El Moussas' and all the best in pop culture the week of Feb. 27, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Feb. 27-March 5, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Kate Hudson joins Michael Shannon in telling A Little White Lie

We cannot tell a lie: It’s great to have Kate Hudson back on the big screen. On the heels of her Glass Onion-inspired career renaissance, the Almost Famous star appears alongside Michael Shannon in the new comedy, A Little White Lie, about a handyman who tries to pass for a famous author at a prestigious college festival. Hudson is the English professor who gets duped by Shannon’s ruse, which threatens to fall apart when Zach Braff turns up as the real writer. This exclusive clip from the film features a late night conversation between Hudson and Shannon when she reveals the dreams that she let go of along the road to her current gig. Our pitch for an alternate title: How to Spot a Fake Author in Ten Days. — Ethan Alter

A Little White Lie premieres Friday, March 3 in theaters and on most Digital and On Demand services.

STREAM IT: Chris Rock has Selective Outrage in new, live stand-up special

The Saturday Night Live alum's latest comedy special is much anticipated for a few reasons, including that it's Netflix's first global livestream event ever and that it's the first time many of us will have seen Rock take the stage since he was infamously slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. (He's reportedly joked about the buzzed about moment regularly in his stand-up shows.) Not to mention that the Baltimore event will mark Rock's first special since 2018's Tamborine. Plus, you know, it's Chris Rock! — Raechal Shewfelt

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage airs live Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Tarek El Moussa and new wife, Heather Rae Young, team up for The Flipping El Moussas

Flip or Flop is over, as is Tarek El Moussa's marriage with Christina Hall, and now he and Heather Rae Young, his wife since 2021 and the mother of their newborn son, are presenting their very own cleverly named show about glamming up real estate. Young, an alum of Bravo reality series Selling Sunset, will pair her knowledge of the upscale real estate market with El Moussa's expertise on the renovation front. "We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family," he told the network about the new series. First up is a property in Los Angeles's hip Silver Lake neighborhood. — R.S.

Story continues

The Flipping El Moussas premieres Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

WATCH IT: Corey Stoll headlines tense morality tale What We Do Next

Corey Stoll admitted to us it was scary taking a leap of faith to play the goofy, big-headed, tiny-limbed M.O.D.O.K. in Marvel’s latest box office champ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His next film to hit theaters had to be pretty daunting to capture, too. Written and directed by Stephen Belber, What We Do Next is an intimate, no-frills chamber piece that relies on a mere trio of actors faced with demanding turns as three people caught in a socioethical firestorm: a corporate lawyer (Stoll), rising political star (Karen Pittman) and sexual abuse victim (Michelle Veintimilla). They deliver fireworks, turning the sharply written drama into a tense morality tale. “It just really smartly deals with a lot of these issues of racial justice and our own accountability in that,” Stoll tells us. “I'm really proud of it.” Watch an exclusive clip from the film above. — Kevin Polowy

What We Do Next opens in select theaters March 2; get tickets on Fandango.

WATCH IT: True Lies brings the Cameron/Schwarzenegger joint to the small screen

As if James Cameron’s five-movie Avatar plan wasn’t enough of a clue, CBS’s new version of True Lies means we’re never getting that cinematic sequel that Tom Arnold kept promising. Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga take over roles previously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis back in 1994 as super-spy Harry Trasker and his bored wife, Helen. When Helen is clued into what her husband really does for a living, she enters the spy trade herself. We’re guessing that infamous striptease is no longer part of the audition. — E.A.

True Lies premieres Wednesday, March 1 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

HEAR IT: Willie Nelson always has Harlan Howard on his mind

At nearly 90 years young, country legend and recent first-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, Willie Nelson, is experiencing a full-circle career moment on his 73rd (yes, his 73rd!) studio album. I Don’t Know a Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard features covers of songs penned by Howard, the man who gave Nelson his first job as a songwriter for publishing company Pamper Music back in the early '60s. Among the tribute record’s 10 Howard classics are Ray Charles’s “Busted,” Buck Owens’s “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail,” Bobby Bare’s “The Streets of Baltimore” and the title track originally made famous by Conway Twitty — all recorded with the Redheaded Stranger’s special touch. — Lyndsey Parker

I Don’t Know a Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard by Willie Nelson is available Friday, March 3 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: Daisy Jones & The Six come to life

Taylor Jenkins Reid's New York Times best seller of the same name is the basis of this 10-part series documenting life in a successful (fictional) band with plenty of backstage drama — not unlike, say, Fleetwood Mac. As the band members, Riley Keough, as Daisy, alongside Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon reach the top of the charts only to fall apart as a group. Lucky for us, they made some banging music along the way. Their debut album, Aurora, which includes the already released singles "Regret Me" and "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)," accompanies the series. — R.S.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres Friday, March 3 on Prime Video.

WATCH IT: Survivor hits the big 4-4 in its newest season

It’s back to the beach for the 44th (!!) season of CBS’s pioneering reality series. Like the past few editions, this new round will feature a compressed timeline, sure-to-be-divisive gameplay tweaks and plenty of Jeff Probst-isms. New contestants this time include an elementary school teacher, a New York City firefighter and a literal rocket engineer… once he gets his degree anyway. Let the games begin! — E.A.

Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

HEAR IT: Macklemore returns to make a name for himself

The first album in six years by Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, is his rawest and realest effort yet. Melancholy preview tracks like “Heroes” (featuring DJ Premier), “Chant” (with Tones and I) and “Faithful” (with NLE Choppa) showcase Haggerty’s serious side, more in line with socially conscious and introspective past singles like “Same Love,” “White Privilege II” and “Kevin” than with goofy party songs like “Thrift Shop” and “Downtown.” — L.P.