The It List: Jon Hamm succeeds Chevy Chase in new 'Fletch' reboot, 'Deadliest Catch' spinoff 'The Viking Returns' premieres, BLACKPINK in your area with a new album and all the best in pop culture the week of Sept. 12, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 12-18

STREAM IT: Sins of Our Mother documents an alleged unimaginable crime — and what might have led to it

True crime buffs have never had it so good. One of the latest additions to the evergrowing genre is this three-part docuseries recounting the upsetting story of Mormon couple Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell, who are accused of murdering their former spouses and two of her children, after they allegedly became extremists who believed their victims to be dark spirits. Director Skye Borgman, who previously helmed Girl in the Picture and Abducted in Plain Sight, interviews Lori's eldest son, Colby, and his wife, as well as Lori's mom, Janis, and supplies family photos and video, as well as news footage, in this snapshot of an unfinished case. The Daybells go on trial next year; both have pleaded not guilty. — Raechal Shewfelt

Sins of Our Mother premieres Wednesday, Sept. 14 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Sig Hansen returns to his roots in Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns

Setting sail this week is the all-new Deadliest Catch spinoff The Viking Returns. This new series follows fan favorite boat captain Sig Hansen who, along with his daughter and co-captain Mandy Pederson, return to their ancestral roots in Norway with hopes of building a new crab fishing empire there. "This isn't about money, this is about family," Hansen says in the teaser.

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns premieres Wednesday, Sept. 14 on Discovery Channel.

WATCH IT: Jon Hamm stars in Confess, Fletch, the latest incarnation of the character made famous by Chevy Chase

Arriving in theaters and video on demand is Confess, Fletch, a revival of the Fletch movie series from the 1980s that starred Chevy Chase. This time around Jon Hamm steps into the titular role as the troublesome yet charming investigative reporter Irwin M. Fletcher, who's searching for a stolen art collection in Europe when he becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Fletch will have to prove his innocence as he runs through a long list of possible suspects, including his own girlfriend.

Confess, Fletch premieres Friday, Sept. 16 in theaters and on most VOD services.

WATCH IT: Kevin Smith heads back to the Quick Stop with the long-awaited Clerks III

Rest assured: Kevin Smith is supposed to be here today. Four years after a near-fatal heart attack, the writer/director uses his own close brush with death as the jumping-off point for Clerks III — the latest installment in the franchise that launched his career over a quarter-century ago. Following his own heart attack, cynical counter jockey, Randal (Jeff Anderson), decides to embark on a feature filmmaking career, much to the chagrin of his long-suffering friend, Dante (Brian O'Halloran). And the meta hall of mirrors doesn't stop there: Clerks III is filled with deep cut Easter eggs and in-jokes about Smith's filmography and personal history. Check out this exclusive clip from the film, where Dante and Randal are visited by Clerks mascots, Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith), who talk about playing themselves in the movie-within-the-movie. — Ethan Alter

Clerks III premieres in theaters on Sept. 13 and 15; visit Fathom Events for tickets.

WATCH IT: From the Hood to the Holler tracks Charles Booker's near-miss with a Senate seat

While Joe Biden v. Donald Trump was the main event of the 2020 election cycle, Kentucky had an equally gripping race between two Democratic candidates looking to challenge longtime Republican Senator, Mitch McConnell. One of those candidates was former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath and the other was Charles Booker — the state's youngest Black lawmaker. The story of his upstart, progressive-backed campaign is re-told in the documentary, From the Hood to the Holler, executive produced by Alyssa Milano. This exclusive clip from the film depicts Booker's personal connection to the story of Breonna Taylor, whose death became a rallying cry in the #BlackLivesMatter movement. — E.A.

From the Hood to the Holler premieres Friday, Sept. 16 in theaters and on most VOD services.

WATCH IT: Riotsville, USA depicts the militarization of American police forces

Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Sierra Pettengill's new documentary heads into general release, offering a probing account of how American police forces started to look a lot more like specialized army units. Using incisive narration and a wealth of archival footage from the '60s — when the larger social upheavals happening in the country challenged existing power structures — Riotsville, USA shows viewers exactly how policing changed and the ramifications of that change today. This exclusive clip from the film depicts a "Riotsville," model towns constructed by the U.S. Army where cops and soldiers alike were trained to approach American streets as if they were in enemy territory. — E.A.

Riotsville, USA premieres Friday, Sept. 16 in theaters

STREAM IT: The Danish horror film Speak No Evil is out to make you scream

Talk about your terrible vacations. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the Danish frightfest Speak No Evil comes to the Shudder streaming service just in time for Halloween. When a Danish family accepts an invitation for a weekend getaway with an eccentric Dutch couple, they get a trip that's the opposite of relaxing. Besides finding great humor (and scares) in the central culture clash, Speak No Evil also smartly builds towards a final act that's full of twists, turns and terrors. This exclusive clip from the film reveals one of the moments where the unlucky visitors realize that they've made a horrible mistake. — E.A.

Speak No Evil premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 on Shudder.

HEAR IT: BLACKPINK are Born to do it

Following their star turn at Coachella, smash full-length debut The Album, Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, “Sour Candy” collab with Lady Gaga and recent VMAs debut, South Korean girl group BLACKPINK continue their bid for world domination with their sophomore album, Born Pink. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa definitely sound born to do it on the fierce lead single “Pink Venom,” which expands the K-pop quartet’s sound to mix Middle Eastern themes with old-school hip-hop; the video for that smash single reached 90.4 million views in 24 hours, setting a new single-day YouTube record for a female artist. Born Pink will be released in three different physical formats (including, of course, pink vinyl), so Blinks can collect ‘em all. — Lyndsey Parker

Born Pink by BLACKPINK is available Friday, Sept. 16 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: Death Cab for Cutie hit the Asphalt running

Celebrating their 25th year as a band, Ben Gibbard and company are back with their 10th album — and first album in four years — Asphalt Meadows, produced by new collaborator John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Wallows). Led by the intense single “Roman Candles,” which Gibbard described in a statement as “succinct, loud and strikingly direct” and being “about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet,” it’s clear that these indie veterans aren’t resting on their laurels. The release of Asphalt Meadows coincides with a tour featuring dates with fellow indie icons Low and Yo La Tengo. — L.P.

Asphalt Meadows by Death Cab for Cutie is available Friday, Sept. 16 to download/stream on Apple Music.

READ IT: Go deep inside Stephen King’s brain — if you dare

Nearly a half-century since the publication of Carrie and on the eve of his 75th birthday, Stephen King remains the unrivaled master of the macabre; the author’s pop culture presence is as formidable as ever, with his latest novel, Fairy Tale, hitting shelves last week and his new movie adaptation, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, arriving on Netflix next month. For the aptly titled Stephen King: A Complete Exploration of His Work, Life, and Influences, noted King chronicler Bev Vincent’s spent years delving into the undoubtedly haunted halls of King’s archives, unearthing letters, notes, outlines and photos that shed light on the novelist’s inspirations and frustrations. The resulting encyclopedic account of the novelist’s life and career, with pitstops in such terrifying towns as Castle Rock and Derry, is a (trick or) treat for all of us Constant Readers. — Marcus Errico

Stephen King: A Complete Exploration of His Work, Life, and Influences is available Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Amazon and other booksellers.

HEAR IT: Marcus Mumford is an only Son

Long-running Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford finally strikes out on his own with his cheekily named solo debut, (Self-Titled), but he’s not going it totally alone: The album features guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo and Monica Martin, and is produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Fiona Apple). The video for the LP’s first single, “Cannibal,” was even directed by Steven Spielberg — the legendary filmmaker’s first time lensing a music video — although Spielberg went the lo-fi route by shooting the clip in one take on his phone, thus adhering to Mumford’s simple aesthetic. — L.P.

(Self-Titled) by Marcus Mumford is available Friday, Sept. 16 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Swap the candy corn for more elevated treats from Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship and Halloween Wars

The calendar says September, but it's October on TV. Freeform has already released its schedule for this year's 31 Nights of Halloween, Disney+ is gearing up to release Hocus Pocus 2 and the Food Network is rolling out seasonal shows. (Maniacal cackling.) Perennial foodie favorite Carla Hall has announced that she'll be back for it — donning creepy makeup — with a cheeky teaser. "We're bringing creepy back!" she said of the baking competition that, in the past, has included an elaborate limoncello-soaked cake decorated to look like a monster, cookies that appeared to ooze blood and, ahem, "Cereal Killer Pies." The long-running Halloween Wars returns, too, pitting teams of cake sculptors, sugar artists and pumpkin carvers against each other to create the spookiest displays around, which, actually, would make the perfect places to dig into these festive eats. — R.S.

Halloween Baking Championship premieres Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Food Network; the network's Halloween Wars premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.

HEAR IT: Noah Cyrus hits Hard

After releasing multiple hit singles and collaborations and two EPs over the past decade, and even earning a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021, Miley’s all-grown-up little sister finally releases her full-length debut album, The Hardest Part. Produced by Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, the 1975, the Killers, Wolf Alice, Foals) and featuring a duet with above-mentioned Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard, the indie-rockin’ record proves that this Cyrus is truly a force in her own right, and on her own terms. — L.P.

The Hardest Part by Noah Cyrus is available Friday, Sept. 16 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT/HEAR IT: Creedence Clearwater Revival reclaims its place in rock pantheon

We’re in the midst of a glorious Creedence Clearwater Revival revival. The history of the seminal '60s band fronted by John Fogerty was chronicled in John Lingan’s excellent biography A Song for Everyone, released last month. Now comes At the Royal Albert Hall, a combination live album and film capturing CCR at the height of its powers during a 1970 European tour. The feature-length documentary — part career retrospective, part concert film — is especially enticing for fans, tracing the "Bad Moon Rising" rockers’ history using rare archival material and culminating in previously unseen footage of the quartet's Royal Albert Hall gig. The tight hourlong performance of their greatest rockin’ earworms makes the case that for a brief time Creedence was, in the words of narrator Jeff Bridges, the “biggest band in the world.” — M.E.

At the Royal Hall is available Friday, Sept. 16 in multiple configurations, including as an album-film deluxe set film from Craft Recordings and as a standalone album from Amazon and other music sellers.

HEAR IT: Rina Sawayama brings the Girl power

Elton John-championed Japanese-British pop dynamo Rina Sawayama follows up her acclaimed debut album SAWAYAMA with the even more ambitious and exuberant Hold the Girl. The record was inspired by everyone from Garbage and Avril Lavigne; to Girls Aloud, Sugababes and Pussycat Dolls; to Bon Jovi and Aerosmith; to even Shania Twain, Kacey Musgraves and Dolly Parton. And yet, Hold the Girl sounds distinctly Sawayama-esque. With Rina set to make her acting debut opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, this “Girl” is clearly a superstar in the making. — L.P.

Hold the Girl by Rina Sawayama is available Friday, Sept. 16 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: The Mars Volta shines again

The experimental/prog/indie At the Drive-In spinoff reunites after a nearly 10-year hiatus, and Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala sound as fierce, ferocious and fresh as ever on the comeback singles “Blacklight Shine,” “Vigil” and “Graveyard Love.” Fans will get to see the Mars Volta do what they do best when the band hits the road Sept. 22. — L.P.

The Mars Volta by the Mars Volta is available Friday, Sept. 16 to download/stream on Apple Music.

— Video produced by Kyle Moss and edited by Jason Fitzpatrick