The It List: Jerry Seinfeld's back with his first comedy special in 22 years, Disney+ celebrates May the 4th, 'Gladiator' turns 20 and the best in pop culture the week of May 4, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for May 4-10, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Laugh at the mundane with Jerry Seinfeld

The comedian’s first comedy special in 22 years, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, may be streaming on Netflix but the formula that has worked for him for decades — poking fun of the mundane and trivialness of everyday life — remains the same. In the show, Seinfeld waxes about public restroom stall doors. Why do they have a "display viewing window" along the bottom showing "lifeless collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts"? And why are hotdogs at baseball games — which typically arrive cold in an untoasted bun — taste so good when they are so bad? He also tackles "talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called ‘great’ restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts,” according to the streaming service. Close to billionaire status these days with the success of Seinfeld (syndication!), the comic doesn't hide from his massive wealth in his set either, quipping, "You and I know each other, on a certain level for many many years. You know for a fact: I could be anywhere in the world right now!" The hour-long special — which parodies a James Bond film with the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star as 007 — was shot during his Beacon Theatre residency. — Suzy Byrne

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill premieres Tuesday, May 5 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Disney+ two months early

If the theme of theatrical movie releases during the coronavirus has been "delayed 6-12 months," the theme of home entertainment has been "moved up 4-8 weeks." Maybe it's movie studios trying to cash in on quarantining (the cynical view), or maybe it's just them giving the people what they want (the optimistic take). The latest film getting a streaming date push forward is only one of the biggest movies of 2019, the saga capper Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will land on Disney+ a full two months early, arriving appropriately on May 4, a.k.a. May the Fourth Be With You, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. A divisive climax, undoubtedly — but maybe one that was also up against unreasonably astronomical expectations? That's our positive take on it. Also hitting Disney+ on May the Fourth: the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. — Kevin Polowy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available to stream starting Monday, May 4 on Disney+.

BUY IT: Expecto Lego! Pre-order six new Harry Potter-themed Lego sets

You don’t have to be a wizard to assemble Lego’s new collection of Harry Potter playsets… just a fan of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. The Muggle world’s leading toy brick manufacturers have conjured up six new ready-to-assemble sets, ranging from the 193-piece Room of Requirement to a 1,047-piece recreation of the attack on the Weasley burrow. Other models include Dolores Umbridge’s encounter in the Forbidden Forest; the Hogwart’s Astronomy Tower; the Dursley’s home at 4 Privet Drive; and a collectible Hedwig with moveable wings and an easy-to-assemble base that makes it the perfect addition to any desk or bookshelf. — Ethan Alter

Pre-order the new Lego Harry Potter sets on Lego.com.

WATCH IT: I Know This Much Is True is a tale of two Mark Ruffalos

Mark Ruffalo joins the list of actors playing twins in this limited series for HBO. Based on author Wally Lamb’s critically-acclaimed bestseller from 1998, I Know This Much Is True is the story of Dominick Birdsey, a 40-year-old Connecticut man, whose humdrum life is thrown off course when his paranoid schizophrenic twin brother shockingly harms himself in public. While caring for his brother, Dominick is forced to confront deep family secrets, to forgive those who hurt him and, eventually, rebuild himself. He's joined by an all-star cast that includes Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Melissa Leo. — Raechal Shewfelt

