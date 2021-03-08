The It List: Jennifer Garner lets kids rule in 'Yes Day' comedy, 'Masked Singer' returns, the show goes on for the Grammy Awards and the best in pop culture the week of March 8, 2021

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for March 8-14, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT Kids rule the roost in Jennifer Garner-starring family comedy Yes Day

Here’s a basic premise every parent can relate to: When you were young, you were up for anything (or almost anything), but ever since having kids, it seems now all you do is say “No.” In this new Netflix original film, parents-of-three Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez attempt to grant their frustrated brood some leniency with a “Yes Day.” That means they’re entitled to whatever they want from dawn to dusk, with some basic rules in place, of course (no breaking the law, no traveling more than 20 miles from home). Things ultimately spiral out of control in a charming family comedy-adventure that should entertain kids of all ages — as well as parents not afraid of what ask a shared viewing experience will lead to immediately after. — Kevin Polowy

Yes Day premieres Friday, March 12 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: The new National Geographic documentary Own the Room is Shark Tank for students

As Shark Tank repeatedly proves, the next big business idea can come from the most unexpected of places. Own the Room — the latest collaboration between National Geographic and Disney+ — applies that lesson to the next generation of innovators. The documentary follows five students from such countries as China, Nepal, Nairobi, Greece and Venezuela as they prepare to attend the annual Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Once there, they’ll try to sell their Big Idea to a series of judging panels in the hopes of scoring the $100,000 grand prize. This exclusive clip from the film puts a spotlight on the marathon pitching sessions all contestants must undergo in the hope of being the next big fish in an increasingly larger pond. — Ethan Alter

Story continues

Own the Room premieres Friday, March 12 on Disney+.

STREAM IT: Former kid star Victoria Justice experiences grown-up problems in the marital drama Trust

Are you sitting down, Zoomers? One time Nickelodeon icon Victoria Justice — a featured player in such defining early-aughts shows as iCarly and Victorious — is now old enough to headline her own version of Marriage Story. Based on an award-winning play by Kristen Lazarian, Trust features the 28-year-old actress as one-half of a New York power couple on the rise… until their union is threatened by a certain green-eyed monster. While art gallery owner Brooke (Justice) gets close — a little too close — to her newest discovery, a rebellious street artist named Ansgar (Lucien Laviscount), her newscaster husband, Owen (Matthew Daddario), is tempted by a young woman (Katherine McNamara) eager to break into the business. This exclusive clip from the film spotlights the brewing chemistry between Brooke and Ansgar when he invites her on a quick trip to Paris before their grand opening. To borrow the lyrics once sung by a beloved Gen-X band… should she stay or should she go now? — E.A.

Trust premieres Friday, March 12 in theaters and on VOD services including FandangoNOW and Redbox.

WATCH IT: Steve Basilone’s feature film debut Long Weekend offers romantic comedy and drama… with a twist

After writing for such popular TV comedies as Community, The Goldbergs and Happy Endings, Steve Basilone makes the leap to the big screen with Long Weekend, and gets a little help from some of his small-screen friends. The movie features supporting turns by Goldbergs mom Wendi McLendon-Covey, Community dean Jim Rash and Happy Endings pals Damon Wayans, Jr. and Casey Wilson. American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock and Love Life’s Zoe Chao play the central couple, Bart and Vienna, who have a brief encounter in a L.A. movie theater that turns into an affair to remember. But then an explosive revelation about Vienna’s past upends what they — and we — understand about their relationship. Basilone was inspired to write the movie based on his own “long weekend” experience with a mystery woman he met after his mother’s death. “The universe can be cold and uncaring, but we rarely are,” he writes in his director’s statement. “Sometimes a chance encounter at just the right moment can quiet all the noise and quite literally save your life.” Think of this exclusive clip from Long Weekend as a mini-Happy Endings episode, as Wayans and Wilson listen to Bart wax rhapsodic about Vienna’s many charms. — E.A.

Long Weekend premieres Friday, March 12 in theaters (get tickets at Atom Tickets).

STREAM IT: 63 Up arrives on Britbox, completing Michael Apted’s pioneering documentary series

When British director Michael Apted passed away in January, he left behind a wide-ranging filmography that ran the gamut from biopics and comedies to thrillers and even a Bond picture. But as he frequently admitted during his lifetime, his most valuable contribution to cinema is the Up series — a collection of documentaries that checked in with the same group of men and women every seven years between 1964 and 2019, charting their growth from childhood to old age. Apted’s final installment, 63 Up, premieres March 9 on Britbox, making it the exclusive streaming home of the entire nine-film series. Viewed back-to-back, the movies function as beautiful living portraits, not just of the individuals Apted interviews at seven-year intervals, but also the times and places they lived in. The shared history between the director and his subjects frequently found its way onscreen. In this remarkable clip from 63 Up, Apted is directly challenged mid-interview by one of the women he’s known since she was a child, revealing that it’s never too late to address, and apologize for, the mistakes of the past. — E.A.

63 Up premieres Tuesday, March 9 on Britbox, joining the rest of the Up series.

WATCH IT: A very special episode of Disney Junior’s Dino Ranch teaches kids about adopted families

Since launching on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW in January, Dino Ranch has become 2021’s breakout hit among the preschool set — not surprising since it mixes together two things young tykes love: farms and dinosaurs. Set at the titular ranch, each episode of the Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios-created series follows the adventures of the Cassidy clan, made up of Ma and Pa and their three adopted children: Min, Jon and Miguel, as they care for a diverse collection of prehistoric creatures. A new episode airing this week will directly address the show’s depiction of a blended family in a way its young fans will understand and learn from. When a baby dino named Wanda keeps wandering off the ranch, the kids go to investigate and discover that she’s made a home with a new family — in much the same way that the Cassidy’s brought them into their lives. “Our happiest day of all is when we adopted you kids,” Pa says in this exclusive clip. — E.A.

Dino Ranch airs Mondays on Disney Junior and can be streamed on DisneyNOW.

WATCH IT: The show must go for the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, like many events of this pandemic age, was postponed this year, but now music’s biggest night will finally take place on March 14. It won’t be quite as big as usual — the Trevor Noah-hosted, audience-free (and bizarrely the Weeknd-free) ceremony will be held in the outdoor area of the Los Angeles Convention Center, in the shadow of its usual cavernous Staples Center venue. But it could still be a very big night for top nominees Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich. — Lyndsey Parker

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards airs Sunday, March 14 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.

WATCH IT: South Park gets vaccinated

Nearly 24 years after its Comedy Central premiere and it’s still dumbfounding how topical and quick-reacting South Park remains. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone continue to move the needle with a new South ParQ Vaccination Special, which finds the residents of Colorado’s most famous fictional town lining up for their COVID-19 shots. Feel free to set the over-unders on a Fauci cameo, Cartman being seduced by the anti-vaxxers and Kenny dying right before he gets his shot (come on, you can bring back a grisly Kenny kill for this special occasion). — K.P.

South ParQ Vaccination Special airs Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on Comedy Central.

WATCH IT: Piglets and Raccoons and Porcupines, oh my! The Masked Singer returns

Almost one year to the date that Sarah Palin performed “Baby Got Back” in a bear suit on The Masked Singer Season 3, television’s strangest series is back. The new cast of mystery celebrity cosplayers includes the Phoenix, the Porcupine, the Russian Dolls, the Raccoon, the Chameleon, the Black Swan and something called the Grandpa Monster (who we assume is related to previous seasons’ Monster and Lady Monster). Keeping things fresh will be a new wildcard round, with a whole other crop of contestants crashing the party mid-season, plus guest host Niecy Nash, who stepped in to tape Season 5’s first few episodes after regular host Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19. But this “game-changing season” promises to still be the bonkers fare that Masked fanatics have come to expect. (Side note to those fanatics: If you can’t wait a couple days for a Masked Singer fix, the U.K. series’ YouTube channel is packed with clips from its just-completed second season, including — spoiler alert! — the Spice Girls’s Mel B as the Seahorse, A-ha crooner Morten Harket as a Norwegian Viking, Ne-Yo as runner-up the Badger and champion Joss Stone dressed as a giant, newspaper-wrapped English Sausage. You’re welcome.) — L.P.

The Masked Singer Season 5 premieres Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

STREAM IT: The force awoke 50 years ago with George Lucas’s debut feature, THX 1138

Years before he created everyone’s favorite far, far away galaxy, George Lucas launched his filmmaking career with THX 1138, which opened in theaters 50 years ago on March 11, 1971. Fresh out of USC’s film school, the writer/director convinced Warner Bros. to let him turn his student film into a full-length feature, one that was as anti-commercial as Star Wars would later prove to be ultra-mainstream. Robert Duvall plays the title character, a citizen of a dystopian future where mankind is medicated with drugs that leech out all human emotions, from anger to lust. But when THX’s roommate, LUH 3417 (Maggie McOmie), changes up his medication, they strike up an illicit affair that brings them to the attention of the powers that be. Like most first-time filmmakers, Lucas wears his influences on his sleeve: THX 1138 owes a great deal to the work of George Orwell, Stanley Kubrick and underground filmmakers like Kenneth Anger. Meanwhile, the movie’s slow, deliberate pace is light years removed from the serial structure of A New Hope, released six years later. Rewatching THX 1138 now, though, offers a fascinating glimpse at the kind of filmmaker Lucas might have become had Luke Skywalker never crossed his mind. As a famous movie trailer once said, every journey has a first step... and this step happened to lead to the Jedi. — E.A.

THX-1138 is currently streaming on HBO Max.

STREAM IT: Soleil Moon Frye goes behind the camera for powerful Kid 90 doc

During her teens and tweens, former child star Soleil Moon Frye obsessively chronicled her post-Punky Brewster life via her ever-present camcorder. Now that raw, previously unseen footage comprises Kid 90, her fascinating and sometimes heartbreaking documentary about growing up in Hollywood. Long-lost VHS and answering-machine recordings of show-business peers that Frye has since lost to suicide — like Jonathan Brandis and Justin Pierce — make for especially intense viewing, as Frye, now age 44, looks at the ‘90s through a 2021 mental-health lens. David Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, House of Pain’s Danny Boy O'Connor, singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell also appear. — L.P.

Kid 90 premieres Friday, March 12 on Hulu.

READ IT: Designer Diane von Furstenberg shares the secrets of her success

The revered queen of wrap dresses — and, never forget, Whitney Port’s former boss on The City — has written a new book, packaged as an A to Z guide to personal growth at any age. “Own your imperfections. Own your vulnerability; it becomes your strength. Whatever your challenge is, own it. Owning it is the first step to everything,” Furstenberg, 74, instructs readers. Some of the words she elaborates on in the early pages of this sleek, stylish dictionary written during the COVID-19 pandemic: “ex,” “authenticity,” “enemy” and “rituals.” Like her dresses, the read is colorful, sophisticated and charming. — Raechal Shewfelt

Diane von Furstenberg’s Own It: The Secret to Life is available on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Rob Zombie wants you to drink the ‘Kool Aid’

The shock-rocker, horror icon and Beavis and Butt-Head favorite returns after a five-year recording hiatus with his seventh studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy. And judging by song titles like “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” “18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train,” “A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared” and “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man,” it’s sure to be as epic and warped as any of his films. Zombie completists will want to collect the “King Freak” seven-inch single on white, black and/or yellow vinyl, as well as the full album in multiple limited-edition physical formats like CD long-box, green cassette tape, splatter-paint vinyl or even a memorabilia-crammed boxed set. — L.P.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy by Rob Zombie is available to download/stream on Apple Music.

PLAY IT: Shake up family game night with two new Ravensburger tabletops

(Image: Ravensburger)

(Image: Ravensburger)

Since 2018, the game masters at Ravensburger have let Disney fans role play as the Mouse House’s menagerie of beloved villains via the Disney Villainous series of tabletop games. The latest edition, Despicable Plots, brings a trio of new evildoers into the mix: Belle’s muscular nemesis, Gaston; Cinderella’s wicked stepmother, Lady Tremaine; and the Black Cauldron-seeking despot, the Horned King. Like the previous Villainous versions, Despicable Plots can be played as a standalone game or as an expansion of other dastardly master plans. If you’re looking for something less… uh, Cruella, the company also has a gentle card game based on the cartoon cat Pusheen, which includes an exclusive figure that’s positively pawsome. — E.A.

Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots and Pusheen the Cat: Purrfect Pick are both available on Amazon.

— Video produced by Jon San and edited by John Santo