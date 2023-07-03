The It List: 'Insidious: The Red Door' picks up 10 years after the events of 'Chapter 2,' 'Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982' celebrates the legendary moviegoing year, 'Unknown: The Lost Pyramid' finds 2 esteemed Egyptologists racing to see who will make the biggest discovery and all the best in pop culture the week of July 3, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 3-9, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Insidious likely to prove invaluable at the box office once again with fifth installment Red Door

Don’t be surprised if they keep making Insidious movies until the end of time. The first four movies in the series (2010’s Insidious, 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2, 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 and 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key) made a whopping $542 million off of a combined budget of $26 million. That’s a helluva profit margin. This week’s Insidious: The Red Door should continue to make it rain, especially considering the fivequel sees the return of original stars Patrick Wilson (who also makes his directorial debut) and Rose Byrne to continue the timeline from the first two films. We’d be shocked if there wasn’t at least a Part 6. — Kevin Polowy

Insidious: The Red Door premieres Friday, July 7 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Archaeologists uncover timeless treasures in Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

After you watch the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, check out the true life adventures of world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass and his protégé and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri. Hawass is searching for an Egyptian pyramid that has fallen off the map. No one can find it! Meanwhile, Waziri seeks a storied untouched tomb that's brimming with treasures for whomever unearths it. More than the loot, though, these explorers are determined to make a discovery that will land them in the history books in this documentary film. — Raechal Shewfelt

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid premieres Monday, July 3 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Nostalgia-drenched Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 documents the beginning of fandom as we know it

Amazingly, several of the movies that fans are so dedicated to today — E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Tron, Blade Runner, Poltergeist and even Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan — came out the very same year. This documentary, which was partially funded by hundreds of financial backers via Kickstarter, offers behind-the-scenes looks at those landmark films and others. It's directed by Roger Lay Jr., who's helmed previous homages to both Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, and produced by his fellow Trekkie Mark A. Altman. So make no mistake, this is not a critical evaluation of but a full-fledged appreciation of these beloved pop culture favorites. Cosplay is optional. — R.S.

Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 premieres Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

STREAM IT: Take a Last Run with retired Olympian Shaun White

Shaun White gives his version of an exit interview with The Last Run, a new four-part documentary that chronicles the Olympian snowboarder's decision to step away from the sport that popularized him as the "Flying Tomato." Covering the full arc of his career — from his San Diego childhood to a near-career ending injury — and featuring extensive interviews with White's friends, family and fellow snowboarders, the series also lets the champion give the final word on his accomplishments. Case in point: This exclusive clip features White explaining his reasoning for why the time is right to retire. — Ethan Alter

Shaun White: The Last Run premieres Thursday, July 6 on Max.

STREAM IT: You're gonna need a bigger boat to hold all of these SharkFest shows

Fireworks, hot dogs and... sharks? That's our preferred recipe for a memorable July 4 get together, and National Geographic is bringing the sharks courtesy of its annual SharkFest lineup of fish-related programming. Following its July 2 launch, this year's festival o' sharks airs across multiple networks and streaming services — including the National Geographic Channel, Hulu and Disney+ — and includes such fresh documentaries as Return of the White Shark, Sharks vs. Dolphins and Sharkano: Hawaii. This exclusive clip from the latter special finds shark expert Mike Heithaus seeking to learn whether Tiger Sharks are biting off more than they can chew by going after whales. — Ethan Alter

Sharkano: Hawaii premieres Wednesday, July 5 as part of National Geographic's annual SharkFest series.

WATCH IT: Stephanie Hsu and friends get big laughs in raunchy R-rated comedy Joy Ride

After spending a number of years co-writing the animated Disney adventure Raya and the Last Dragon, Adele Lim joked at CinemaCon that all she wanted to do after that experience was tell d*** jokes. She found the perfect outlet, making her directorial debut with Joy Ride, an uproariously funny, deeply raunchy R-rated comedy about four Asian-American friends (Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu) on a journey through China to meet Park’s birth mother. Come for the d*** and v** jokes, stay for the heart. — K.P.

Joy Ride premieres Friday, July 7 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

HEAR IT: Taylor Swift speaks now — and again

Taylor Swift’s latest re-recorded album, part of her ongoing campaign to reclaim her narrative and catalog, is Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Featuring new collaborations with pop-punk heroes Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy, this 22-track, double-disc update of the singer-songwriter’s classic third album also includes six new “From the Vault” songs that were written for the record but not released back in 2010, as well as a collectible lyric booklet with previously unseen photographs. — Lyndsey Parker

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift is available Friday, July 7 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: New Wham! documentary is truly fantastic

Class of 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee George Michael was such a superstar in his own right, it’s almost easy to forget that his '80s duo Wham!, formed with childhood best mate Andrew Ridgeley, was the launching pad for his stellar career. The new Netflix rockumentary Wham!, directed by Chris Smith (FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Bad Vegan, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness), will change all that. Telling Wham!’s story through rare archival footage — from their schoolboy days, when Ridgeley was more of the heartthrob and leader; to Michael’s struggle with his sexuality and confidence; to their drunken revelry on the “Last Christmas” video set; to their bittersweet final gig, when Ridgeley graciously bid farewell to Michael, who’d outgrown the Wham! sound — the film makes a compelling case that Wham! was never a fluffy boy-band act. Fans will be on the edge of their seats, and the edge of heaven, while watching this. — L.P.

Wham! premieres Wednesday, July 5 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Underrated Jim Carrey dramedy The Truman Show makes its 4K debut

(Image: Paramount Home Entertainment)

Remember when Jim Carrey quickly transitioned from definitive goofball who talks out of his butt to actor with some surprisingly heavy dramatic gravitas? That all began with 1998’s The Truman Show (Man on the Moon and Eternal Sunshine would follow), Peter Weir’s prescient dramedy about a man who discovers his entire world is a reality television program. It’s one of those near-perfect films we don’t talk about enough today, which is why we have to celebrate its new release on 4K Ultra HD hitting retailers for its 25th anniversary. Bonus features include a two-part documentary, deleted scenes and more. — K.P.

The Truman Show releases on 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, July 4 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Alfonso Ribeiro invites you to celebrate A Capitol Fourth

Time to practice The Carlton! Alfonso Ribeiro hosts the 43rd edition of A Capitol Fourth, live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and organized, as always, by Capital Concerts and PBS. This year's lineup of performers includes the three B's — by which we mean Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle and Babyface — as well as Tony-winning Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and Nashville fan favorite Charles Esten. Look for those cheerful Sesame Street residents Elmo and Cookie Monster to make the trip to Washington D.C. as well for special appearances throughout the night. This episode of Elmo's World is all about fireworks safety! — E.A.

A Capitol Fourth premieres Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

WATCH IT: Get inspired for summer vacation with Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins

Award-winning travel journalist Jeff Jenkins is on a mission to get uncomfortable in this new reality series. "As a chubby Black guy, I don't see a lot of folks who look like me exploring the world," he says. "I gotta show people that you can look like me, and still live your best life." The charming host bravely pushes past his fears to climb mountains, navigate white water rapids, practice martial arts, cross a suspension bridge and more in a variation on the modern travel series, which tends to focus on food these days. — R.S.

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins premieres Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.

HEAR IT: PJ Harvey returns with new hope

I Inside the Old Year Dying, Polly Jean Harvey’s eagerly anticipated first collection of new material since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, was, as the iconic British singer-songwriter explained in a recent statement, “a difficult album to make” which “took time to find its strongest form, but it has finally become all I hoped for it to be.” Harvey’s 10th album, which she partially improvised and co-produced with Flood and John Parish, was inspired by her epic poem Orlam, and it’s about “the intensity of first love and seeking meaning… a solace, a comfort, a balm — which feels timely for the times we're in.” Fans had to wait seven long years for new PJ music, but it seems like it has arrived right on time. — L.P.

I Inside the Old Year Dying by PJ Harvey is available Friday, July 7 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: Undead Murder Farce features the year’s most unlikely paranormal detectives

How’s this for high concept: A demon slayer teams up with the sentient severed head of a female immortal to recover her stolen body in 1800s Europe, along the way crossing paths with the legendary likes of Sherlock Holmes, Arsène Lupin, Jack the Ripper, the Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein’s monster and other frightful foes. Undead Murder Farce — based on the book series and subsequent manga Undead Girl Murder Farce — combines supernatural mystery, gothic horror, martial arts and gallons of gore to make the summer's must-see anime. — Marcus Errico

Undead Murder Farce premieres Wednesday, July 5 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

READ IT: Being Bardot features never-before-seen snaps of the French film icon

Sean Connery photographs Brigitte Bardot in an image from the new book Being Bardot. (Photo: Courtesy Terry O'Neill/ACC Art Books)

Back in the '60s, French superstar Brigitte Bardot was immortalized onscreen by directors like Roger Vadim, in song by singers like Bob Dylan and in still photography by Douglas Kirkland and Terry O'Neill. Being Bardot cracks open the archives of those two photographers, collecting their famous images of the actress alongside rare and never-before-seen snapshots. Both Kirkland and O'Neill share their memories of some of these '60s-era shoots, including one that paired Bardot with another mega-star of the time, Sean Connery. — E.A.

Being Bardot is available now at most major booksellers including Amazon.