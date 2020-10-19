The It List: New TLC series 'I Love a Mama's Boy' debuts, Sacha Baron Cohen drops politically-charged 'Borat' sequel, Bill Murray and Sofia Coppola reunite for 'On the Rocks' and the best in pop culture the week of Oct. 19, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Oct. 19-25, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: I Love a Mama’s Boy documents extreme family drama

While you might think from the title of TLC’s latest docuseries that it’s about women who love them a so-called mama’s boy, in fact it’s the opposite: the subjects are women in a relationship with a man who’s uncomfortably close with his mother. They hold hands at the spa together, cuddle with one another and go on dates. One mother even trims her son’s back hair! Worse, the moms are less than receptive to the other women in their son’s lives. When one of the men tells his mom that he feels caught in a competition between two people he loves, she says, “Well, it is a competition.” Another mom actually brings another woman to meet her son, which is bad enough, but she does it when him and his girlfriend are meeting her! Brutal. All this is particularly awkward, because the couples are at a critical time in their relationship — they’ve just moved in together or they’re planning a wedding. Expect it to end with some major decisions about how and whether the couples move forward. — Raechal Shewfelt

I Love a Mama’s Boy premieres Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

STREAM IT: Imelda Staunton is one seriously scary nun in the new horror movie Amulet

After traumatizing the Hogwarts student body as Dolores Umbridge, Imelda Staunton gets in touch with her spooky spiritual side in Amulet, the directorial debut of British actress, Romola Garai. The Oscar-nominated Saunton plays Sister Claire, a seemingly sweet nun who comes to the aid of traumatized refugee Tomaz (Alec Secareanu) who is escaping demons from his past. Offered sanctuary at a rundown home that belongs to an isolated young woman and her dying mother, he soon discovers that strange things lurk in the hallways and rooms of his new abode, suggesting that Claire might have ulterior motives. How strange are these sights? Check out this freaky clip, where Tomaz investigates a case of severe toilet stench and finds a scary surprise when the water drains. It’s Bob Vila’s worst nightmare. — Ethan Alter

Amulet is available Tuesday, Oct. 20 via on demand services including Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW and Redbox.

STREAM IT: Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer go head-to-head in The Witches

The whimsical stories of Roald Dahl, author of children’s classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda, have been brought to life again and again in Hollywood. The latest adaptation stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway, as the leader of a coven of witches who can’t stand children, and Octavia Spencer, as the wise grandmother who warns her grandson to stay away from them. And not a moment too soon! (Nineties kids will remember that Hathaway’s role was played by Anjelica Huston in the 1990 version of the tale.) Directed by Back to the Future and Forrest Gump’s Robert Zemeckis, the new family flick also features Chris Rock and Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci. — R.S.

The Witches premieres Thursday, Oct. 22 on HBO Max.

STREAM IT: Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray reunite for the New York story On the Rocks

Seventeen years after Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray trade Tokyo for the Big Apple in On the Rocks, which arrives on Apple TV+ after premiering at the New York Film Festival. When frustrated writer Laura (Rashida Jones) suspects that her husband (Marlon Wayans) might be having an affair, she seeks marital advice from her own relationship-challenged father, Felix (Murray). Rather than try to alleviate her suspicions, Felix eggs her on, and the duo are soon enjoying after hours father/daughter adventures around Manhattan. Although there are aspects of Felix that seem patterned after Coppola’s own father — Godfather director, Francis Ford Coppola — Murray puts his own distinct spin on the part, playing him as a Peter Pan-ish gadfly whose effortless charm masks a certain emptiness of purpose. Here’s a director and star who just get each other. — E.A.

