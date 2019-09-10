The It List: Jennifer Lopez's stripper film 'Hustlers' out in theaters, 'American Beauty' turns 20, Dennis Rodman gets ESPN doc and the best in pop culture the week of September 9, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 9-15, including the best deals we could find for each.

EXAMINE IT: American Beauty turns 20

Wes Bentley, Thora Birch and Mena Suvari in a scene from the 1999 film American Beauty. (Photo: DreamWorks SKG/Getty Images) More

Without a doubt, Kevin Spacey having top-billing in this 1999 film impacts its legacy, but Thora Birch, who played his daughter Jane, asked audiences to separate the sexual misconduct allegations against the actor from the art, acknowledging that while Spacey left a "stain" on the film, "an entire community" actually made it — not just him.

If you can do that, and not everyone can, the film — which won five Oscars, including Best Picture — tells the story of creepy ad exec Lester Burnham, who has a midlife crisis and becomes infatuated with his teenage daughter's BFF. Spacey brings the smarminess for sure as the lecherous dad as the film mocks the concept of idyllic suburban life.

Alan Ball, who won an Oscar for the screenplay, has said the idea for the flick was inspired by the 1992 Joey Buttafuoco/Amy Fisher trial, which should tell you a lot about the plot and tragic characters. “Pretty much every character does something despicable, but they are very human," he said. "You get to see their humanity and you get to see why they’re so broken.”

The community Birch referenced includes Annette Bening, a standout as Lester's controlling and materialist wife, a real estate agent having an affair with her rival. ("Who's the king?") Birch plays the unhappy teen — no surprise with her parents — along with her self-absorbed cheerleader pal Mena Suvari, the object of Lester's disturbing desire, and Wes Bentley, who got his big break playing camcorder toting outcast Ricky. Chris Cooper, as a traumatized military vet, Allison Janney, Scott Bakula and Peter Gallagher also appear in what was Sam Mendes's directorial debut — and for which he won the Oscar for Best Director. And while Christina Hendricks didn't have a role in the film, we recently learned it was her hand — but not bellybutton — holding the rose in the film's iconic poster. Turns out she was a hand model in her pre-Mad Men days.

Again, you'll have to be someone who can separate the real from the reel to be able to enjoy the satire — and Birch said she hopes people try. "I think it's up to someone like me who was a part of American Beauty to try to remind everyone that it isn't merely a Kevin Spacey film," she said on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast. "We all love this film. And it doesn't have anything to do with Kevin at the end of the day." — Suzy Byrne

Buy American Beauty on Blu-ray, DVD or digital on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Jennifer Lopez rules the roost as the mother hen of a stripper crime syndicate in Hustlers

First things first: Despite being prominently featured in the Hustlers marketing campaign, music superstars Cardi B and Lizzo have roughly 10 minutes of actual screentime between them in Lorene Scafaria’s crowd-pleasing crime picture, set against the backdrop of Manhattan’s strip club scene. But you won’t feel their absence too much, because — let’s face it — everyone is in the theater to see Jennifer Lopez as the Hustlers version of Robert De Niro in Goodfellas. And the actress/producer doesn’t disappoint: Whether showing off her pole dancing moves or fleecing Wall Street fat cats, Lopez delivers her best performance in years — one that even stirred Oscar buzz amongst critics when the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Constance Wu plays the Henry Hill part as Dorothy, a single mother from Queens who finds a mentor in Lopez’s Ramona, and then becomes her accomplice when they start robbing the rich to pay... themselves.