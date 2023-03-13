The It List: 'Gotham Knights' follows Batman's adopted son allying with the children of his enemies, 'Mean Girl Murders' explores real-life cruel intentions, 'Ted Lasso' returns and all the best in pop culture the week of March 13, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 13-19, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: When the Bat's away, the Knights will play in Gotham Knights

Not to be confused with the recent PlayStation game of the same name — and the same premise — The CW's latest (and maybe one of the recently sold network's last) DC Comics-based show starts with the death of Gotham City's Dark Knight. With Batman buried, Bruce Wayne's adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), makes a bid to become the metropolis's next champion, with the aid of Robin (Navia Robinson) and a (suicide) squad of other young heroes. Put into production before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, Gotham Knights is a show caught between universes... but that means these Knights can have a lot more continuity-free fun. — Ethan Alter

Gotham Knights premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

WATCH IT: Mean Girl Murders depicts twisted, true stories

This six-episode series features reenactments of ripped-from-the-headline horror stories, including one about Vegas showgirls and another about Texas rodeo queens. The first show zooms in on the case of Stacy DeGrandchamp, a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death by Holly Boisvert, the girl who was supposedly her best friend, at a backyard party. Authorities had a tough time piecing everything together, because they couldn't get the witnesses to tell them what happened. Boisvert eventually pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2021, but there are still so many questions. For starters, what had happened to bring about such a tragedy? And why hadn't any of the other people there stepped in to stop the violence? — Raechal Shewfelt

Mean Girl Murders premieres Monday, March 13 at 9 p.m. on ID.

STREAM IT: Carnival Row throws one last party in its series finale

If you're gonna go out, go out with a bang. Prime Video's steampunk fairy tale series, Carnival Row, is closing out its two-season run with a series finale that sets up a big battle pitting mythical creatures against humankind. Naturally, Cara Delevingne's faerie, Vignette, is at the center of this fight and also at the center of this exclusive clip, which features the actress and model making some perilous battle plans. — E.A.

Carnival Row's series finale premieres Friday, March 17 on Prime Video.

STREAM IT: Ted Lasso is life!

Are we ready for Ted Lasso to come back? You'd better Believe it. Jason Sudeikis's fish out of water football coach has 12 episodes to transform A.F.C. Richmond into a winning team before the hit Apple TV+ show bids farewell... for now. But as we learn in the Season 3 premiere, good ol' Ted also has some serious personal drama to work out off the pitch, up to and including a now-adversarial relationship with his former pal, Nate (Nick Mohammed). To celebrate Ted Lasso's return, Warner Bros. has also released a slew of new products ranging from jerseys and action figures to ice cream flavors and bobbleheads. For a bunch of merch in one handy package, pick up the Believe capsule, which comes with a necklace, soccer ball and dart board. — E.A.

Ted Lasso premieres Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+; Ted Lasso products are available at the WB Shop.

STREAM/HEAR IT: U2 & Dave Letterman’s friendship is the sweetest thing

During the lockdown of 2020, Bono and the Edge revisited, reimagined and re-recorded 40 U2 classics for the four-disc Songs of Surrender collection — then, as travel restrictions eased up, they celebrated by inviting their famous fan and friend, talk show icon David (apparently now just Dave) Letterman, to attend their special show in their native Dublin’s old Ambassador Cinema building. The cinematic result, helmed by Oscar-winning 20 Feet From Stardom director Morgan Neville, is part Dublin travelogue (it was Letterman’s first time in the city), part concert film and part U2 rockumentary, but most of all, it’s a touching tribute to the friendship shared by the three men. And, spoiler alert: Even Bono and the Edge would agree that Letterman is the real rock star here, even inspiring a sweet new U2 song. — Lyndsey Parker

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman premieres Friday, March 17 on Disney+. Songs of Surrender by U2 is available the same day to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: PBS offers a 'fresh, feminist take' on Marie Antoinette

Turns out, there's much more to the story of the former queen of France than the beautiful gowns and candy-colored surroundings that we remember from Sofia Coppola's cool biopic, which starred the always fantastic Kirsten Dunst. Not that we're complaining! But who better than PBS to roll out a dramatic new series about the young royal, who was eventually executed, written by Deborah Davis, who penned the acclaimed 2018 movie The Favourite, and starring German actress Emilia Schüle in the title role. "It's certainly not a dusty period drama," Schüle says in a sneak peek clip. "You won't hear the line, 'Let them eat cake,' cause she never said it. We're gonna show an entirely new Marie Antoinette." What viewers will see, the network promises, is "a fresh, feminist take" on a woman who struggled to live the life she wanted right up until her execution in 1793. — R.S.

Marie Antoinette premieres Sunday, March 19 at 10 p.m. on PBS.

WATCH IT: Air Force One flies onto 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

(Image: Sony Home Entertainment)

You need nearly classify Harrison Ford’s illustrious film career in three phases: Unmissable young action star (Star Wars, Blade Runner, Indiana Jones), gracefully aging dramatist (Regarding Henry, The Fugitive, What Lies Beneath) and grizzled action vet (Star Wars, Blade Runner and Indiana Jones, again). Square in that middle category lies arguably Ford’s most beloved non-franchise project: Air Force One. And why wouldn’t HF fans love AFO? He’s president in the movie, and he kicks ass in it. The Wolfgang Petersen-directed thriller — co-starring heavy hitters Glenn Close and Gary Oldman — gets a Ultra HD liftoff this week, looking spiffier than ever in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision. — Kevin Polowy

Air Force One is now available on 4K Ultra HD on Amazon.

STREAM IT: Best Documentary nominee All the Beauty and the Bloodshed comes to HBO Max

Before she very nearly became a statistic in the opioid epidemic, celebrated photographer Nan Goldin saw numerous family members and close friends die before their time. Laura Poitras's remarkable nonfiction portrait connects Goldin's personal history with her present-day activism, spearheading a campaign to hold the Sackler family accountable for their role in unleashing Oxycontin on the world. Even as her efforts succeed, Poitras reminds us in a devastating finale that full justice for the wealthy and powerful can remain elusive. — E.A.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed premieres Sunday, March 19 on HBO Max.