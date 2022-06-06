The It List: 'First Kill' is Netflix's new lesbian vampire series, George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford bring Tony Hillerman's Navajo Nation crime novels to AMC, 'Ms. Marvel' introduces a new MCU hero and all the best in pop culture the week of June 6, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for June 6-12, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Sink your teeth into First Kill, a lesbian vampire love story

Netflix's latest YA series, First Kill, gives off major queer Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes. Based on New York Times bestselling author V.E. Schwab's short story, the paranormal romance follows monster hunter Calliope (Imani Lewis) and vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) as star-crossed lovers from centuries-old feuding families both gearing up to make their first kill. "What makes this story unique is that it's two queer teenage girls. I don't think we see enough of that," Lewis told The New York Post. "And, their fight isn't with their sexuality, it's this lineage that they were both born into. I think it's interesting that they were both trying to prove themselves in obtaining their first kills, but they end up going on this different journey."

First Kill premieres Friday, June 10 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Dark Winds unites the Sundance Kid and the Father of Dragons

What do Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin have in common? A love for the open range, a presence at independent film festivals and the new AMC series Dark Winds. The iconic actor-director and the celebrated Game of Thrones author joined forces to bring late novelist Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee mystery series to life on the small screen. It's the latest series after FX's Reservation Dogs and Peacock's Rutherford Falls to put Native American performers and creative talent front and center, with Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon playing two Navajo police officers investigating crimes in '70s era New Mexico. Both a friend of Hillerman and a fan of his work, Martin used his Game of Thrones fame to help get Dark Winds off the ground. Just like one of his dragons, expect the show to take flight in the ratings and with awards groups. — Ethan Alter

Dark Winds premieres Sunday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

STREAM IT: The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant gets serious in The Barking Murders

When it comes to endearingly funny British comedians, Stephen Merchant stands tall... literally. But the actor-writer takes a dramatic departure from his past fare like The Office, Extras and Hello Ladies in the three-episode BritBox series The Barking Murders — which tensely dramatizes a real-life series of murders that upended life in East London in 2014. Merchant plays Stephen Port, aka the "Grindr Killer," who used the LGBTQ-dating app to find his victims, until he was finally captured by police in 2015. This exclusive clip from the series highlights Merchant's chilling transformation. — E.A.

The Barking Murders premieres Tuesday, June 7 on BritBox.

STREAM IT: Adam Sandler scores once again with comedic sports drama Hustle

Breaking news: Give Adam Sandler a nice weighty dramatic role, and he doesn’t miss. Three years after the anxiety-inducing gem Uncut Gems (a role that should’ve landed him an Oscar nomination, if there were any justice), Sandler scores once again in Hustle, Jeremiah Zagar’s exhilarating drama about a travel-worn NBA basketball scout who puts his dreams on ultimately coaching on the discovery of a Spanish street baller (Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangómez, stellar in his acting debut). Though the film will once again land Sandler kudos for his dramatic chops, make no mistake, it’s also achingly funny at times. It’s the best of both worlds for Sandman fans, and it’s one of the best surprises of the year so far. — Kevin Polowy

Hustle premieres Friday, June 10 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Ms. Marvel is Disney+’s super new MCU series

A welcome addition to the small-screen MCU, this delightfully meta series follows daydreaming teenage superhero stan Kamala Khan, a self-described “brown girl from Jersey City,” who, through a supernatural family heirloom, taps into her own cosmic powers. Played by an effervescent Iman Vellani, Kamala attempts to reconcile her love of pop culture with her strict Pakistani and Muslim culture, while also navigating high school and burgeoning abilities. Plus, there’s that whole family mystery that she needs to figure out. — Marcus Errico

Ms. Marvel begins its six-episode run Wednesday, June 8 on Disney+.

HEAR IT: Carrie Underwood dazzles again

The ninth studio album by Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones, finds the crowned American Idol queen sparkling brighter than ever, co-producing the record and co-writing 11 of its dozen tracks. As indicated by the album’s title, the country superstar, who just sang a surprise duet with Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Festival, has said the LP will have a “throwback” and “sing into your hairbrush” vibe — very fitting, as Idol celebrates its 20th anniversary this week. — Lyndsey Parker

Denim & Rhinestones by Carrie Underwood is available Friday, June 10 to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: Meet the women who secretly helped save lives in The Janes

This new HBO documentary, about a group of young women who risked prison time to help others get abortions in the years before the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973, could not be more timely. The film premieres just a month after a leaked draft opinion suggested that a conservative-leaning court is ready to overturn the earlier decision, which would trigger anti-abortion laws in many states. But rather than a legal explainer, The Janes tells a very human story, through interviews with many of the women who volunteered to work in the clandestine network. At the top of the film, Dorie Barron recounts that, before the Janes, she'd been so desperate to terminate a pregnancy that she'd turned to the mob, which provided an expensive abortion in a hotel room that left her hemorrhaging. Fortunately, she'd left a note at home, telling her mother what she was doing, in case she died, so the mother knew to call the hospital. She survived, but so many other women didn't — and don't. — Raechal Shewfelt

The Janes premieres Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

BUY IT: Lawrence of Arabia celebrates 60 years of influence with 4K Ultra HD release

(Image: Sony Home Entertainment)

If your grandparents ever say something like, “They just don't make movies like they used to,” they might be talking about films like Lawrence of Arabia. David Lean’s sweeping World War I epic, following famed British army general T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) as he unites rival Arab tribes against the Turkish Empire, arrived in movie theaters 60 years this December before eventually winning seven Oscars, including Best Picture. And as influential as it proved in the following decades, there hasn’t been many films like it produced in more recent years. So it’s perfect timing for a 4K Ultra HD release, hitting retailers this week with loads of bonus features, including a conversation with Steven Spielberg, commentary from Martin Scorsese and much, much more. — K.P.

Lawrence of Arabia releases on 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, June 7 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Rufus Wainwright does his best Judy

One of the finest vocalists of his generation (or any generation), Rufus Wainwright is one of the few artists who can do the music of the late, great Judy Garland justice. And he does just that on Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios, a live recording of his 2021 virtual concert, at which (fun fact!) Oscar-winning Judy actress Renée Zellweger was the only in-person audience member. Released on what would have been Garland's 100th birthday, Rufus Does Judy recreates Garland’s live album Judy at Carnegie Hall, and features duets with Kristin Chenoweth and Rufus’s talented singer-songwriter sister Martha. — L.P.

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios by Rufus Wainwright is available Friday, June 10 to download/stream on Apple Music .

READ IT: Eat like Lorelai and Rory with Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook Gift Set

(Photo: Insight Editions)

Whip up dishes such as Sookie's Risotto, Mrs. Kim's Flaxseed Muffins and Luke's Cheeseburger and Fries with this book celebrating the cuisine of the beloved mother-daughter dramedy, which first aired from 2000 to 2007. (A limited series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, reunited stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in 2016.) Authors Elena Craig and Kristen Mulrooney's collection of more than 50 recipes from Stars Hollow — Luke's Special Omelet, Sookie's Survival Margaritas, Lorelai's Giant Birthday Pizza and Rory's Pretzels from Around the World, anyone? — also has photos from the show and fun features, including etiquette tips from Lorelai's prim and proper mother, Emily (Kelly Bishop). While the book has been available since April, only now can fans get it with an official Luke's Diner apron. — R.S.

Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook Gift Set is available Tuesday, June 7 at Barnes and Noble.

HEAR IT: Trixie Mattel shows all her colors

Carrie Underwood isn’t the only blonde, country-singing reality show alumnus putting out an ambitious record this week. RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Trixie Mattel, who has established herself as a formidable singer-songwriter, is back with her fourth LP — and it’s a double-album featuring collaborations with Shakey Graves and Michelle Branch. The skinny legend (real name: Brian Firkus) expands her Americana/powerpop sound on The Blonde & Pink Albums, led by the Nancy Sinatra-esque surf-rock of “Hello Hello,” the Loretta Lynn-name checking garage rock of “C'mon Loretta,” and folksy, bittersweet Graves duet “This Town.” — L.P.

The Blonde & Pink Albums by Trixie Mattel is available Friday, June 10 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: The space race is back on with the return of For All Mankind

Ted Lasso may be the star of Apple TV+'s lineup of original shows, but For All Mankind is scoring some serious goals as more and more viewers discover its addictive mixture of earthbound drama and gripping lunar action. The sci-fi series returns for Season 3 of its alternate timeline where the Soviet Union beat America to the moon, changing the events of the '70s and the '80s in major and minor ways. Now we're up to the '90s and the rival countries are headed to Mars, hoping to be the first to lay claim to the Red Planet. It's the freakiest show... in a good way. — E.A.

For All Mankind premieres Friday, June 10 on Apple TV+.

HEAR IT: Neneh is the Cherry on top

Pop trailblazer Neneh Cherry finally gets the career-spanning tribute she deserves with the collaborative compilation The Versions, which features covers from her catalogue by an impressive lineup of all female disciples. Among the highlights are Anohni crooning “Woman,” Sia singing “Manchild” and Robyn and Mapei’s slinky interpretation of Cherry’s seminal signature hit, “Buffalo Stance.” — L.P.

The Versions by Neneh Cherry is available Friday, June 10 to download/stream on Apple Music .

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo