The It List: Kim Cattrall returns to TV in 'Filthy Rich,' Carrie Underwood drops first Christmas album, Harry and Meghan appear on 'Time 100' and the best in pop culture the week of Sept. 21, 2020

During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we're going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Sept. 21-27.

WATCH IT: Kim Cattrall is Filthy Rich in this sudsy new family drama

Imagine a show that combines Succession and Empire, with a little of The Righteous Gemstones thrown in, and you’ve got Filthy Rich. The former Sex and the City star plays Margaret Monreaux, matriarch of a New Orleans family that has made a fortune on the Christian TV network they founded, Sunshine. Margaret herself hosts a talk show. At the start, Margaret’s husband, played by Gerald McRaney, is killed when his private plane crashes — during a dalliance with another woman, no less. Soon, the family’s secrets begin to come out, beginning with the fact that Eugene Monreaux fathered three unknown children with three different women while married. The now grown kids want their cut of the fortune in order to sign non-disclosure agreements but, of course, the widow doesn’t want to give them as much money as they want. Cue the suspicions about the crash, the elaborate family home in flames and at least one slap across the face, all while the characters strut around in sequined dresses and, in Margaret’s case, a mink coat.

While Cattrall's signature character would certainly wear one of those, the actress has said that the two women differ greatly. “I don’t see Samantha in [Margaret at all],” she told Haute Living this month. “I don’t think she has the swagger of Samantha. She doesn’t use sexuality in any shape or form. Samantha’s was a sexual power alley, and that’s not a card that Margaret uses. She’s not comfortable with it. All of her energy goes into her work and her family. There's a confidence, but she is not a cougar.” — Raechal Shewfelt

Filthy Rich premieres Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

CELEBRATE IT: Holy Batman Day, Batfans! DC Comics pays tribute to Gotham’s Dark Knight with a wave of activities and merch

It’s the one day of the year where you might actually see Gotham’s grim Dark Knight crack a smile. On Sept. 19, DC Comics is celebrating Batman Day, and fans will have a chance to show their Bat-pride in a myriad of ways. If you’re on your morning commute, for example, fire up Waze and hear Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy direct you to a donut shop pit stop — while also jamming out to Spotify-organized Superhero and Supervillain playlists. For social media addicts, the DC Comics Twitter account will serve as the gateway to a series of riddles devised by the Riddler himself. You can also register for a Virtual Run, watch how-to videos on how to design your own cape and cowl and download free digital comics and activity kits. And, of course, you can purchase or pre-order enough Bat-themed merchandise to fill even the largest of utility belts, from Lego sets to old-fashioned comic books where his adventures began. — Ethan Alter

Batman Day is Sept. 19; visit the official site for details.

STREAM IT: Gugu Mbatha-Raw becomes first Black Miss World in Misbehaviour

A straightforward tale of beauty pageant triumph, Misbehaviour ain’t. Yes, the story — written by Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe — does highlight the incredible, history-making journey of Jennifer Hosten (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the Grenadian who became the first Black woman ever to win the Miss Universe pageant in 1970. But it’s also a story of how a determined collective of women (co-stars include Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley) turned the world of beauty competitions on its head as the Women’s Liberation movement rose to prominence in London. Not coming off all that great: the late comedian and Miss World host Bob Hope, portrayed as a smarmy womanizer by Greg Kinnear. Check out an exclusive sneak peek above. — Kevin Polowy

Misbehaviour debuts Friday, Sept. 25 in theaters and on VOD services including Amazon Prime and FandangoNOW.

