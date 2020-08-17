The It List: Wild new competition series 'Dodgeball Thunderdome' premieres, 'Train to Busan' sequel 'Peninsula' opens in theaters, Tim McGraw drops new album and the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 17, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Aug. 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Go ballistic in the Dodgeball Thunderdome

Get ready to get hit in the face with a new competition series. Dodgeball Thunderdome transforms the classic gymnasium game into a sporting adventure — with the chance to win a $25,000 cash prize. The adult competitors range from seasoned athletes to people who’ve never thrown a ball in their life. YouTube personality David Dobrik hosts the series along with co-hosts Erin Lim and former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins. — Taryn Ryder

Dodgeball Thunderdome premieres Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. Discovery.

STREAM IT: American Black Film Festival goes virtual

The 2020 American Black Film Festival was originally slated to take place in its usual sunny digs of Miami Beach, Fla. in June, but like so many events this year, was sidetrack by the coronavirus. Under the stewardship of founder Jeff Friday, though, the show will go on — virtually — streaming more than 90 films over 10 days, with highlights including Muta’Ali Muhammad’s HBO doc Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, Addison Henderson’s oh-so-timely pandemic thriller G.O.D. (Givers of Death), Antoine Allen’s female boxing story Lola, Jay Snow’s first date rom-com Flawd, Moise Morancy’s secretive Brooklyn-set tale When a Tree Falls, Alana Barrett-Adkins’s marital drama Asunder: One Flesh Divided and Solomon Onita Jr.’s coming-of-ager Tasmanian Devil starring Beasts of No Nation breakout Abraham Attah. Not only does the ABFF boast some major talent waiting to be discovered, this year’s fest will also include the inaugural John Singleton Award for Best First Feature for a director of African descent. — Kevin Polowy

The American Black Film Festival takes place Aug. 21-30 at abff.com.

WATCH IT: There are no trains — but still plenty of zombies — in the Train to Busan sequel, Peninsula

Imagine Snowpiercer crossed with 28 Days Later, and you’ve got the 2016 South Korean horror hit Train to Busan — one of the very best scary movies of the 2000s. For the sequel, Peninsula, returning director Yeon Sang-ho takes inspiration from cult action favorites like Escape From New York and The Warriors. Set four years after the events of the first film (and featuring none of the original cast), the story follows a guilt-ridden soldier (Gang Dong-won) who infiltrates the zombie-populated metropolis of Incheon as part of a snatch-and-grab operation to recover a big payday. But it turns out that the ruined city is filled with small bands of human survivors who have created their own version of civilization… one that’s almost as vicious as the walking dead. Peninsula’s emphasis on gun-heavy action over close-quarters scares might disappoint those who loved the ebb and flow of Train to Busan’s claustrophobic tension. On the other hand, Yeon deserves to be commended for refusing to just repeat the previous film, and going the John Carpenter route yields plenty of entertainment value. Maybe the third entry can be full-fledged zombie musical. — Ethan Alter

Peninsula opens in U.S. theaters Friday, Aug. 21.

HEAR IT: The Killers bring you a grand illusion

Vegas’s venerable alt-rock stadium stars conjure the magic on their long-awaited sixth full-length album, Imploding the Mirage, recruiting special guests like Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, the War on Drugs’s Adam Granducil, Blake Mills and Lucius. — Lyndsey Parker

Download/stream Imploding the Mirage on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: The Mr. Skin-produced documentary Skin provides an eye-opening look into the history of nudity in movies

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise that Jim McBride, aka Mr. Skin, is the executive producer behind this expansive documentary chronicling the history of nudity in Hollywood movies… with plenty of visual evidence. But Skin isn’t just a two-hour montage of images from his notorious website: the movie filters its subject through the lens of the #MeToo movement, celebrating filmmakers’ attempts to break down the industry’s puritanical barriers, while also recognizing the emotional and psychological toll that was disproportionately placed on actresses. Director Danny Wolf assembles an extensive collection of talking heads ranging from film scholars and critics to directors like Amy Heckerling and performers like Traci Lords and Pam Grier. To its credit, Skin strives for equal opportunity in the full frontal department, with numerous clips of men and women letting it all hang out. But the film is also attuned to the way actresses have been exploited in the name of progress. At one point Exorcist child star, Linda Blair, describes a frightening experience with a male co-star on the set of 1983’s Chained Heat that’s all too emblematic of the two steps forward, one step back march towards equality in Hollywood nudity. — E.A.

Story continues