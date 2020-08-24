The It List: Dev Patel is David Copperfield in Armando Iannucci's new film, Tyler Perry's Madea takes her final bow, Katy Perry drops 'Smile' and the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 24, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Aug. 24-30, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Dickens gets a do-over in The Personal History of David Copperfield

The latest project from Armando Iannucci (The Death of Stalin, In the Loop, Veep) has been a long time coming — and not simply because it’s based on a Charles Dickens novel written all the way back in 1850. The period dramedy was originally slated to hit movie theaters (remember those?) in May, then got pushed back multiple times thanks to the pandemic. But now the show will go on, and socially distanced movie audiences can at last enjoy Dev Patel’s charming performance as Dickens’s plucky, semi-autobiographical protagonist, David Copperfield. The rags-to-riches Victorian-era tale is a departure from Iannucci’s usual political satire, but his trademark wit is stamped all over it — thanks in part to regular players like Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi popping up in supporting roles among its refreshingly diverse cast. Could a quirky take on Dickens be the summer blockbuster we’ve been waiting for? If this year has taught us anything, it’s that stranger things have happened. — Erin Donnelly

The Personal History of David Copperfield opens Friday, Aug. 28; visit Fandango for ticket and showtime information.

WATCH IT: Acclaimed Pete Davidson comedy King of Staten Island hits Blu-ray

Much like with the excellent 2015 Amy Schumer vehicle Trainwreck, writer/director/King of Comedy Nerds Judd Apatow aligned himself with another ascending and distinct young voice with his Pete Davidson collab The King of Staten Island, which forewent a theatrical release and opened on video-in-demand in June. And once again he’s found great success. Davidson’s tortured, self-deprecating brand of comedy lends itself perfectly to longform storytelling. (And it is an Apatow movie so you know it’s long.) This particular story is on the heavier end of Apatow’s oeuvre, more in the realm of This Is 40 than 40-Year-Old Virgin. It is, after all, about a slacker struggling with depression and grief years after his firefighter father’s death (Davidson’s own dad died in the World Trade Center on 9/11). But trust us, it’s still funny. Above, you can watch an exclusive clip from the Blu-ray, which also includes alternate endings, deleted scenes and a gag reel. — Kevin Polowy

The King of Staten Island is available on Blu-ray, DVD or digital Tuesday, Aug. 25 on Amazon.

STREAM IT: Tyler Perry’s Madea character takes her final stage bow

After two decades, the director and actor retired the no-nonsense grandmother from the movies in March 2019. He’s bringing her back now in a recording of his Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play, which toured the country last year. The premise is that Madea’s family, including some familiar faces, is gathering for her great-grandson’s law school graduation. They’re interrupted by the arrival of an unexpected guest, which sparks some serious drama. Caretaker as always, Madea quickly attempts to fix the situation and everyone’s life along with it. Expect singing, dancing and a lot of love. — Raechal Shewfelt

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play premieres Thursday, Aug. 27 on BET+.

STREAM IT: Psychological thriller DieRy well worth opening up

Anyone who keeps a diary has to live with the fear that it could someday fall into someone else’s hands, their inner-most thoughts and secrets exposed like raw nerves. That, it turns out, is a premise rich in material for a juicy psychological thriller. Written by John Buffalo Mailer and directed by Jennifer Gelfer, DieRy follows a popular Instagram model (Claudia Maree Mailer) whose journal is hijacked by an obsessive fan (bad enough, yes) who then starts murdering the various folks in her life who’ve done her wrong (oh s***!). The bodies pile up, but it’s Mailer’s sharp commentary on the clash of social media posturing, privacy, obsession and trauma that stings. Check out an exclusive clip from the film above. — K.P.

