The It List: 'Deadliest Catch' captains struggle to stay afloat in Season 18, 'Captive Audience' depicts horrifying true Steven Stayner story, celebrate Earth Day with 'Explorer: The Last Tepui' and the best in pop culture the week of April 18, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for April 18-24

WATCH IT: The captains face an unprecedented crisis on Deadliest Catch

The 18th season of Discovery's hit series begins with the shocking cancellation of Alaska's red king crab fishing season, on which many people’s livelihoods depend, due to COVID-19. It's the first time in 25 years that it's happened, and the move leaves the captains scrambling to find ways to compensate. Some opt to instead search for black cod or the more-difficult-to-capture golden king crab, while Capt. Sig Hansen chooses to take a risk and head to Norway, still in pursuit of red king crab. The dramatic two-hour premiere — which arrives five days before the new season of its sister show, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, on April 24 — shows each of the characters dealing with the unfortunate realities of the pandemic in his own way. — Raechal Shewfelt

Deadliest Catch Season 18 premieres Tuesday, April 19 at 8 p.m. on Discovery.

STREAM IT: A family's worst nightmare comes true — twice, in Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

The way that true crime stories are — and aren't — told in the media is examined through the improbable, unforgettable story of the Stayner family. Son Steven was infamously kidnapped in 1972, when he was 7 years old, then miraculously returned home seven years later. (His case was later depicted in the 1989 hit TV miniseries I Know My First Name Is Steven.) Then, 20 years in the future, his brother Cary, who had been jealous of all the media attention on Steven, is the perpetrator of four brutal crimes of his own. Ashley Stayner, Steven's daughter, and others at the center of the family's tragedies lead viewers through the shocking events. Besides the crimes at its heart, the docuseries is high-profile because of its executive producers: brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who co-produced and co-directed blockbuster movies in the Avengers and Captain America franchises. — R.S.

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story premieres Thursday, April 21 on Hulu.

STREAM IT: Explorer: The Last Tepui pairs suspense of Free Solo with a heartwarming story of discovery

The latest in National Geographic's revived Explorer series features the story of an elite climbing team, which includes Alex Honnold in his first notable climbing project since Free Solo, attempting to get 79-year-old biologist Bruce Means to the top of a Guyanese rock formation known as a tepui. The scientist is searching for an as-yet-discovered animal species in hopes that it'll be proof of why this "lost world" should be preserved and protected.

Explorer: The Last Tepui premieres Friday, April 22 on Disney+.

WATCH IT: Marvelous and the Black Hole is a Cheers-worthy coming-of-age story

Come to Kate Tsang's feature film debut for the delightful sight of Cheers star Rhea Perlman stealing scenes and doing close-up magic. Stay for the impassioned lead performance by rising star Miya Cech and the delightful flights of fantasy that punctuate this moving coming-of-age story. Cech plays rebellious teenager Sammy, who is still mired in a black hole of grief following the death of her mother, even as her father (Leonardo Nam) and elder sister (Kannon Omachi) try to move on. Enter Margot (Perlman), a small-time magician who teaches Sammy tricks to help her manage her turbulent emotions. It's a familiar story made fresh by the two stars and Tsang's imagination. This exclusive clip from the film shows that imagination in action as Sammy is transported to another world by an audio tape of a bedtime story read by her dearly departed mother. — Ethan Alter

Marvelous and the Black Hole premieres Friday, April 22 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: We're All Going to the World's Fair is a dark fairy tale for the YouTube age

One of the standout titles at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Jane Schoenbrun's debut feature is a slender slice-of-digital-life story that's also one of the most astute portraits of our current YouTube age. Left to her own devices in her attic room, teen vlogger Casey (Anna Cobb) finds purpose by taking the mysterious World's Fair Challenge she's heard about online. But that online game is also a portal into a state of mind where fiction and reality bleed together, and Casey's isolation leaves her susceptible to a fellow YouTuber whose exact intentions are unclear. A low-fi horror movie par excellence, We're All Going to the World's Fair is guaranteed to live rent free in your brain. This exclusive clip from the film depicts some of the increasingly bizarre sights that Casey sees on her path to the World's Fair. — E.A.

We're All Going to the World's Fair premieres Friday, April 22 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information. The film will also be available on most VOD services, including iTunes.

STREAM IT: Russian Doll is back to find new mind-bending ways to torture Natasha Lyonne

Russian Doll was a TV miracle, ferociously funny, stunningly original and perfectly executed. We would have been content if Natasha Lyonne and crew tapped out after sticking the landing on that brilliant eight-episode run. But now they’re back to deal with some “unfinished business” in the sequel we didn’t know we needed. Picking up four years later, the second season ditches the Groundhog Day formula for a trippy, twisty, time-hopping treat featuring the original ensemble joined by newcomers Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley and Carolyn Michelle Smith. Strap in for the wackiest multiverse of madness this side of Doctor Strange. — Marcus Errico

Russian Doll Season 2 drops Wednesday, April 20 on Netflix.

HEAR IT: Bonnie Raitt returns just in the nick of time

Fresh off receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and having her landmark 1989 album Nick of Time enter the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer releases her first studio LP in six years, Just Like That. Raitt also produced the record with mixing engineer Ryan Freeland, who worked on her 2013 Best Americana Album Grammy-winner, Slipstream. Just in the nick of time indeed, Just Like That’s release coincides with a much-anticipated tour by the blues-rock journeywoman, who’ll be joined by fellow fierce icons Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples on various dates. — Lyndsey Parker

Just Like That by Bonnie Raitt is available Friday, April 22 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: A Very British Scandal dishes up divorce English-style

When it comes to contentious divorces, Brad and Angelina have got nothing on the real-life ignominious 1963 split between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll (aka Ian and Margaret Campbell), presented in all its gory detail in this three-part historical drama starring Paul Bettany and Claire Foy as the sparring upper-crust spouses. Like 2018’s Hugh Grant-headlining A Very English Scandal, the series digs deep into a salacious story from the past — in this case, a tumultuous marriage rocked by drugs, infidelity, debt and betrayal and culminating in a legal battle that puts the so-called “Dirty Duchess” on trial for alleged promiscuity. As the flawed but fragile Margaret, Emmy winner Foy brings nuance and sympathy to a woman who refused to be shamed for her sexuality, whatever the cost. Teetering between charm and outright cruelty, meanwhile, is Bettany as her perfect foil. — Erin Donnelly

A Very British Scandal premieres Friday, April 22 on Amazon Prime.

READ IT: Go deep behind the scenes as The Batman comes home

Concept art from the cover of The Art of 'The Batman'. (Image copyright 2022 DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Used with permission.)

Exclusive concept painting of the reimagined Gotham City. (Image copyright 2022 DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Used with permission.)

The Batman arrives this week on HBO Max, digital and VOD, bringing Matt Reeves’s reimagined take on the Caped Crusader to the small screen — and with the film comes this essential companion book. Hundreds of stunning sketches, designs, concept paintings, storyboards and production photos reveal how Reeves built his vision of Gotham City from the ground up, including the thought process behind Robert Pattinson’s emo Dark Knight and all his Bat-toys, Paul Dano’s twisted take on the Riddler and Zoë Kravitz’s proto-Catwoman, as well as the classic comics that served as inspiration. — M.E.

The Batman is on HBO Max, digital platforms and premium VOD on Monday, April 18. The Art of “The Batman” is available at Amazon and other booksellers on Tuesday, April 19.

HEAR IT: Jason Aldean has Georgia on his mind

Following the Nov. 2021 release of Macon, the Macon-born country superstar releases the second half of this staggered double-album (and 10th studio album overall), Georgia. Volume 1 featured Aldean’s CMT Awards-sweeping duet with Carrie Underwood and a country remake of “Heaven” by Bryan Adams, and this installment is an equally all-star affair, featuring writing contributions by Florida Georgia Line, Rhett Atkins, Hillary Lindsey and Bobby Pinson. — L.P.

Georgia by Jason Aldean is available Friday, April 22 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s features some real blasts from the past

It’s always fun to watch Chef Anne Burrell and her co-hosts, who’ve included Bobby Flay, Carla Hall, Rachael Ray and other celeb chefs, attempt to whip kitchen novices into competent cooks in this series, and this time we have a history with the competitors. Full House star Jodie Sweetin, Growing Pains's Tracey Gold, and Matthew Lawrence, from Boy Meets World, lead the retro cast, that also includes Nicholle Tom (The Nanny); Curtis Williams (The Parent 'Hood); Jennie Kwan (California Dreams); Elisa Donovan (Clueless); Lori Beth Denberg (All That); and Mark Long (Road Rules). They'll go through bootcamp with the kitchen pros and then face off in challenges that include creating elevated TV dinners. At the end of it all, the most-improved cook will win $25,000 for the charity of their choice and, of course, the deliciousness of success. — R.S.

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s premieres Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

HEAR IT: Fontaines DC make a hero’s return

After 2020’s A Hero’s Death received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album and had The Guardian calling them “once-in-a-generation post-punk poets,” Dublin alt-rockers Fontaines DC come roaring back. The Mercury Music Prize nominees’ hyped third album Skinty Fía, inspired by Primal Scream and Death in Vegas, boasts a classic ‘90s/aughts indie sounds, but still sounds thrillingly modern. It’s no wonder the NME declared them “one of guitar music’s most essential new voices” and named them Best Band in the World at this year’s NME Awards. — L.P.

Skinty Fía by Fontaines DC is available Friday, April 22 to download/stream on Apple Music.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo