The It List: Famed interior designer and cannabis connoisseur revamps struggling dispensaries, Netflix asks you to 'Choose or Die,' Jewel returns to her roots with 'Freewheelin' Woman' album and the best in pop culture the week of April 11, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for April 11-17

STREAM IT: HGTV favorite gives cannabis dispensaries a makeover in High Design

Kim Myles is returning to HGTV, the network where she won its show Design Star in 2007 and starred in her own, Myles of Style, for three seasons afterward. This time, the "self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur" is all about giving some pot shops, located from California to Maine, a refresh. And do they ever need it as more states legalize the use of marijuana. Just this week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to decriminalize weed nationwide. That bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, but it's clear that these stores are facing increased competition already. Though they're not quite ready for it. "It's like a break room at the correctional facility," Myles muses about one of the spaces. And don't get her started on the ubiquitous pot murals many of them seem to have had since the '90s. After all, having a welcoming store is just good business, Myles says, because customers who linger longer spend more. So, she proclaims it, "time to smoke the competition." — Raechal Shewfelt

High Design premieres Wednesday, April 13 on Discovery+.

WATCH IT: Spider-Man: No Way Home swings onto 4K and Blu-ray with triple the Spider-Men

There's no way that Spider-Man fans will miss adding No Way Home to their friendly neighborhood home entertainment collection. 2021's biggest blockbuster features the unprecedented team-up of all three Spider-Bros — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland — while also bringing back franchise favorite villains. The Herculean effort it took to get the movie made amidst pandemic restrictions is covered in the extensive bonus features included on the 4K and Blu-ray editions. This exclusive clip from one of seven behind-the-scenes featurettes shows real-life couple Holland and Zendaya preparing to "graduate" from the trilogy where they met and fell in love. — Ethan Alter

Spider-Man: No Way Home 4K and Blu-ray editions are available Tuesday, April 12 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Karen Gillan fights herself in the darkly funny sci-fi yarn Dual

The Last Duel is so 2021. This year the only duel that matters is Karen Gillan vs. … Karen Gillan? The Guardians of the Galaxy scene-stealer headlines Riley Stearns’s dryly hilarious sci-fi picture Dual as Sarah, a young woman who makes the dubious decision to clone herself after being misdiagnosed with a terminal illness. That decision only grows more dubious when the cloned Sarah tries to claim the original’s friends and family as her own, setting the stage for a government-mandated duel to the death. Good thing that Sarah Prime has an expert in bad behavior — former Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul — as her trainer. This exclusive clip features Sarah Prime getting a crash course in weapons training prior to her deadly duel. — E.A.

Dual opens in theaters Friday, April 15; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Get a bovine's eye view of farm life with Andrea Arnold's documentary Cow

British auteur Andrea Arnold makes her first foray into documentary filmmaking with an immersive portrait of one milking cow's life on a farm in the U.K. countryside. Made without narration or talking head interviews, Cow keeps its focus trained entirely on the title "character," Luma, over a four-year period defined by a cycle of milkings, meals and births. "I wanted to show a non-human consciousness," the Big Little Lies director has said about her absorbing approach. "I was intrigued as to whether we would be able to see her consciousness if we followed her long enough.” This exclusive clip shows Luma caring for one of her newborns, while also lending assist to another young calf. — E.A.

Cow is currently playing in limited release and opens widely Friday, April 15; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Hugh Laurie is on the case in the Agatha Christie adaptation Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

This director makes House calls. Hugh Laurie steps behind the camera for the three-episode BritBox mystery Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, adapted from Agatha Christie's 1934 novel. Guardians of the Galaxy's Will Poulter plays amateur sleuth Bobby Jones, who teams up with socialite pal Frankie (Lucy Boynton) to solve a murder he literally stumbled upon while golfing. Laurie also has a small role as a doctor who may be one of the duo's suspects. This exclusive clip from the series finds Frankie entering a room where the mood is tense to say the least. — E.A.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? premieres April 12 on BritBox.

PLAY IT: The latest, greatest Lego Star Wars installment is the game you're looking for

The Force is strong with this most epic Star Wars game yet, which spans all nine movies of the Skywalker Saga and related cartoon series (plus DLC packs on the way featuring spinoffs and prequels like Solo, Rogue One and The Mandalorian) and is loaded with more than 350 playable characters. It’s also jam-packed with the iconic, ironic Lego humor from whimsical Easter eggs (hello, StormPilot!) to undying memes (sorry, Mark Hamill) to deep-cut characters (Yaddle or Mama the Hutt, anyone?). Our favorite: Pew Pew Mode, where the usual Lucasfilm-sanctioned sound effects are replaced by voice actors making “pew pew” blaster noises ... just like the real cast! — Marcus Errico

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC from Amazon and other retailers.

HEAR IT: Jewel shines bright again

Jewel has kept busy lately on the reality TV circuit, winning Season 6 of The Masked Singer as the Queen of Hearts and representing her home state of Alaska on NBC’s American Song Contest, but she hasn’t released a studio album in seven years. This week the multi-platinum singer-songwriter returns to her roots with Freewheelin’ Woman, produced by Butch Walker and featuring guests Darius Rucker and Train. Notably, during the promotion of this latest collection of songs, she spoke openly about how male journalists often treated her in a misogynistic way early on, leading to an apology from former MTV News anchor Kurt Loder. —Lyndsey Parker

Freewheelin’ Woman by Jewel is available Friday, April 11 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: Robert Englund appears in Netflix's Choose or Die about a retro game gone horribly wrong

In Netflix's new horror movie out this week, two broke friends (The 100's Iola Evans, Sex Education's Asa Butterfield), hoping to win a big cash prize take a chance by rebooting an old '80s survival video game only to find it has sinister intentions. The movie adds another level of terror and '80s nostalgia with an appearance from Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

Choose or Die premieres Friday, April 15 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Superstar: Patrick Swayze recounts the too-short life of a screen legend

The late star of Dirty Dancing, Ghost, Point Break and more box office favorites is remembered by his former co-stars and loved ones — some of them opening up about him for the first time — in a new episode of ABC's primetime series that's previously focused on the likes of Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant and Robin Williams. Swayze died at 57 in Sept. 2009, 20 months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Here, Demi Moore, his partner in the famous pottery scene from Ghost, recalls the moment she understood why women went wild for him. "When we were doing all of our rehearsing and everything, I was like, 'Yeah, I get it. He's an attractive guy,'" she says with a laugh. "But then, I have to say, when he took his shirt off, it was like, 'Oh, wow. OK. Got it. The whole package now.'" Liam Neeson, Swayze's co-star in the 1989 crime drama Next of Kin, says that, despite his massive on-screen presence, Swayze was much different when the cameras were off. "He was a big movie star. He was conscious of it," Neeson says. "At the same time, he was very shy about it." We also see Swayze himself in archival interviews. — R.S.

Superstar: Patrick Swayze airs Thursday, April 14 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

WATCH IT: The Hunger Games celebrates 10 years with 4K release

(Image: Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

We can hardly believe that The Hunger Games film series is only 10 years old? Maybe that’s because Jennifer Lawrence has already accomplished so much in her young career, including four installments of this feverishly popular movie franchise based on Suzanne Collins’s feverishly popular YA book series, four Oscar nominations (including one win), and even, somehow, a three-year acting hiatus. Lionsgate is celebrating the milestone with a 4K Steelbook release of the series that includes new artwork, audio commentary, featurettes and deleted scenes. — Kevin Polowy

The Hunger Games 4K Ultra HD collection is available exclusively at Best Buy.

WATCH IT: A trio of Hollywood heavyweights transform to play Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama in The First Lady

In the debut episode of Showtime's dramatization of the lives of three of the wives of American presidents, there's a scene in which Eleanor Roosevelt (played deftly by Gillian Anderson) has just moved into the White House with her husband, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland). She's pushing off some of her duties of shaking hands and hosting in favor of bringing him a memo and checking on the status of a speech he's about to give, much to the dismay of others. She asks his handlers if there's been a decision on the role she will play in the new administration, and she's disappointed to hear that it's limited to that of first lady. "That's not a job," she says. "That's my circumstance." The series weaves together such seminal moments in the lives of not only Roosevelt — who found a way to be a powerful force to her husband and the country, regardless of her official status — but also Betty Ford (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and Oscar winner Viola Davis's Michelle Obama. It explains how each of them were affected by their husband's status, and how they rose to such a monumental challenge while holding onto themselves. Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Jackie Earle Haley, Ellen Burstyn and O-T Fagbenle (Luke in The Handmaid's Tale) are some of the other recognizable faces. — R.S.

The First Lady premieres Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

WATCH IT: Joaquin Phoenix does a 180 from Joker in C’Mon C’Mon, now on Blu-ray

(Image: Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

It’s almost like Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for Joker and said to himself, what is the furthest thing I could do from playing murderous antihero in a super-dark comic book movie? Because that might just be Mike Mills’s sweet and poignant drama C’Mon C’Mon. Phoenix plays a radio host traveling the country interviewing children, who makes a longer pit stop in Los Angeles than usual when his sister (Gaby Hoffman) asks him to watch her nine-year-old son (Woody Norman). Some serious bonding ensues, with nary a sinister cackle to be heard. The critically acclaimed film lands on Blu-ray this week with extras including audio commentary with Mills and a featurette. — K.P.

C’Mon C’Mon raeleases on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesdy, April 12 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Swedish House Mafia returns to paradise

Stockholm’s house music supergroup, comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello, has released two compilation albums, two live albums, two EPs and 10 singles. But incredibly, it’s taken this long — four years after they reunited — to release their official debut album. And Paradise Again, which features collabs with the Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign and Sting, drops at the perfect time, just as the trio headlines Coachella weekend with the Weeknd. If you can’t make it out to the California desert this Sunday to catch SHM’s sure-to-be-historic performance, crank up this record at home at have your own (Swedish) house party. — L.P.

Paradise Again by Swedish House Mafia is available Friday, April 11 to download/stream on Apple Music.

COLLECT IT: The Golden Girls will instantly be your coolest Funko Pops

(Image: Funko Pop)

There are certain things that will never go out of fashion in pop culture: The Beatles, Star Wars ... and Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia. Though The Golden Girls aired from 1985 to 1992, it’s one of those TV institutions that becomes more beloved with time. Same can be said about late national treasure Betty White, who died in January at 92 years young. One fun way to keep White and friends in your heart? Add them to your Funko collection. The never-resting collectible company now has all four famed Golden Girls available, including a special new “diamond glitter” Rose figure honoring White. — K.P.

The Golden Girls Funko Pop collectibles are available on Amazon.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo