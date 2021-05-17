The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we're going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for May 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Discovery+ documentary Broken Harts reveals new details about the Hart family murders

In March 2018, Jennifer and Sarah Hart packed their six adopted kids into the family SUV for a drive along California's world-famous Route 1 highway. That family trip made national headlines later that day, when the Harts deliberately drove the car off a 100-foot cliff, killing everyone aboard. In the aftermath of their deaths, horrifying details emerged that both parents had regularly subjected the children to physical and mental abuse that included beatings and starvation. Adapted from a Glamour article and podcast, Gregory Palmer's new Discovery+ documentary reopens the case of the Hart family murders, with new interviews from investigating officers and people who knew the family. This exclusive clip from the film reveals how the couple ensured that they were able to stay one step ahead of the child welfare services that were routinely tipped off to evidence of their abuse. One way was by removing the kids from school, which tragically kept them out of the sight of any adults who might have been able to help. — Ethan Alter

Broken Harts premieres Tuesday, May 18 on Discovery+.

BUY IT: Minari, one of the best films of the year, hits Blu-ray

Minari has had a heckuva run. It premiered to acclaim at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, then landed six Oscar nominations — including Best Picture and Best Director – more than a year later. While the film only won one statuette (Best Supporting Actress for the delightful Yuh-jung Youn), it should be considered must-see viewing as it lands on Blu-ray this week. Writer-director Lee Isaac Chung tells this deeply personal story of a Korean family that moves from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s, when the father (Best Actor nominee Steven Yeun) sees affordable farmland and a trailer home as his best shot at realizing the American dream. Like life itself, the film is alternately sad, sweet and achingly funny, not to mention gorgeously filmed, profound and deeply poignant. Check out an exclusive clip from the Blu-ray features above. — Kevin Polowy

Story continues

Minari is available on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, May 18 on Amazon.

STREAM IT: Hit British procedural Line of Duty becomes a BritBox exclusive

America is obsessed with all things Law & Order, but across the pond, TV viewers are glued to Line of Duty. During its recently concluded sixth season, the BBC procedural about a special London police unit tasked with investigating crooked cops became the U.K.'s most-watched drama. And now BritBox has become Line of Duty's exclusive stateside home. Season 6 premieres May 18 on the streaming service, which will be the only destination to watch future seasons as well. "Everyone involved in Line of Duty is honoured by the success of the series and immensely grateful to the fans who have driven that success," creator Jed Mercurio tells Yahoo Entertainment via email. "One thing we work extremely hard on is making each season accessible to new viewers, while including callbacks to previous seasons that reward longtime fans." This exclusive clip showcases this season's big-name star, Trainspotting's Kelly Macdonald, who plays a dogged detective with questionable investigative methods that threaten to cross that Line of Duty. — E.A.

New episodes of Line of Duty premiere Tuesday, May 18 on BritBox

STREAM IT: Ex-guru Andrew Cohen opens up about his defunct cult in BBC Select's How I Created a Cult

Recent documentary series like The Vow and Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults have taken viewers inside some of America's most famous modern day cults with interviews from past members. The three-part series How I Created a Cult, which debuts May 17 on the BBC's new stateside streaming service BBC Select, features the testimony of a former cult leader. For over two decades, self-styled guru Andrew Cohen led the EnlightenNext movement, and won thousands of converts to his cause with promises of achieving enlightenment. But the cult exploded in 2013 amid accusations of abuse and extortion. In this exclusive clip, Cohen describes how the devotion of his followers fostered intense feelings of his own importance: "It's dangerous for a young mind to be able to resist… buying into it can become a real problem." — E.A.

How I Created a Cult premieres Monday, May 17 on BBC Select.

STREAM IT: Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz steps behind the camera for true crime drama Georgetown

In 2011, the upper crust of Washington, D.C., society was scandalized by the violent death of one of its own: 91-year-old journalist and socialite Viola Drath. The ensuing investigation revealed that her much-younger second husband, German con artist Albrecht Muth, was responsible for the crime. Journalist Franklin Foer provided the definitive account of the true crime tale in the 2012 New York Times Magazine article "The Worst Marriage in Georgetown," which provides the basis for Christoph Waltz's lightly fictionalized directorial debut, Georgetown. In addition to directing the film, the German actor — who won Oscars for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained — plays Muth's stand-in, Ulrich Mott. Waltz stars opposite another Oscar winner, Vanessa Redgrave, as his wife and eventual victim, Elsa Brecht, whose decision to marry this ambitious interloper leads to an estrangement with her adult daughter, Amanda (Annette Bening). This exclusive clip from Georgetown spotlights Amanda's unhappiness with her mother's living arrangements and her suspicions of Ulrich — suspicions that are later proven to be correct. — E.A.

Georgetown premieres Tuesday, May 18 on most on demand platforms, including FandangoNow.

STREAM IT: Tomorrow's Hope reveals how a Chicago school is trying to change the education game

Founded on Chicago's South Side in 2000, the Educare Early Education Center has worked to close the achievement gap between the city's poorest neighborhoods and its wealthier enclaves. This new documentary, Tomorrow's Hope, explores the school's impact by checking in with three of its first graduates — all of whom were high school seniors when the movie was filmed. And Educare has grown along with its earliest students: the school now has 25 locations across the country, all of which take a community-based approach to learning and providing underprivileged students with a safe space to play and learn. This exclusive clip from the documentary reveals how parents are central to Educare's mission, with administrators and teachers ensuring that moms and dads are able to learn alongside their kids. — E.A.

Tomorrow's Hope premieres Friday, May 21 on virtual cinemas.

BUY IT: Beam aboard the animated hit Star Trek: Lower Decks on Blu-ray

The Star Trek franchise boldly — and successfully — explores the animated frontier with Lower Decks, a cartoon romp that's faithful to the franchise's spirit, even as it plays fast and loose (and funny) with Trek canon and characters. The first season of the Paramount+ series is beaming onto Blu-ray ahead of Season 2's debut in August. Set aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, the show makes stars out of the characters that other Star Trek shows ignore: everyone who isn't part of the bridge crew. Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid voice the ensign heroes of Lower Decks, who have to save their shipmates from all sorts of deep space perils as they seek out new worlds and civilizations. Luckily, they have a Holodeck aboard to blow off steam. The Lower Decks cast discusses the advantages of that virtual-reality chamber in this clip from one of the many bonus featurettes included on the Blu-ray. — E.A.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available Tuesday, May 18 at Amazon and most major retailers.

STREAM IT: Master of None returns with a new focus

Following a four-year absence, Netflix's Master of None is back. While viewers of Season 2 may want to know what happened with Dev and Francesca, the writers instead are turning their focus on Lena Waithe's Denise. The five-episode season, titled "Moments in Love," will center around Denise and her wife, Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie, as they navigate fertility and the ups and downs of marriage. While the shift comes after Ansari faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2018, he explained during Deadline's Contenders Television awards-season event that he and co-creator Alan Yang "didn't really want to do the show again if it was the same kind of show" as Season 2. "We kind of exhausted what we wanted to say about me being a guy in my 30s and single in New York and eating food and running around." — Alexis Shaw

Master of None is available Sunday, May 23 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: New Pink doc sees her juggle a record-breaking tour and two adorable road dogs

Nobody's doing all that much traveling these days, so not only do you get to virtually hit the road while you're streaming Pink: All I Know So Far, you do it with one of the most talented — and cool — performers of our time. The Amazon Studios doc goes behind the scenes of the singer's "Beautiful Trauma" tour, which took place between 2018 and 2019, with more than 156 shows in 18 countries. It was the second-highest-grossing tour of all time by a female solo artist, as well as the tenth highest-grossing tour in Billboard Boxscore's history. The film, directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, sees Pink soar and spin, doing her high-flying acrobatics above the crowd while belting out her hits with that booming voice. But making it extra special is footage she shares of her family — husband Carey Hart and kids Willow and Jameson — along for the ride. "I always wanted to be a rock star," she says in it. "I dreamed of being a mom." And she shows what it's like juggling it all, even when Willow's disappointed that she's not going to summer camp like other kids her age, instead joining her mom on the road. But Pink sees it as her kids having "more of an education than I got as a kid," and they are truly the most adorable road dogs, scoping out the venues by her side, participating in rehearsals and having fun in each unique city they stop in. After all, as she says, "I want it to be worth it to my family. It's a concert. It's a tour. But it's also the story of our life." — Suzy Byrne

P!NK: All I Know So Far streams Friday, May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

HEAR IT: Olivia Rodrigo kicks into high gear

Following the record-breaking, zeitgeist-capturing success of her breakout single, "Drivers License," the High School Musical: The Musical — The Series sensation finally drops her highly anticipated debut album, Sour. An ambitious mix of punk-pop, indie-pop, folk and alt-rock, the eclectic record is inspired by the discographies of Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves — with Rodrigo perfectly poised to become those trailblazing artists' Gen Z successor. — Lyndsey Parker

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo is available Friday, May 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: The stars align to defeat Asian hate on See Us Unite for Change special

In the wake of increased violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander community, celebs including Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn and Rihanna have individually condemned such actions. Now, Ken Jeong hosts a star-studded evening of speakers, music and comedy performances and short films offering more support. Jhene Aiko, Saweetie and Sting are among those scheduled to perform, while Daniel Dae Kim, Lisa Ling and others will make appearances. The goal is to inform viewers of how the AAPI community affects the United States, while inspiring them to help defeat hate in their own neighborhoods. The special is just one part of the “See Us Unite” initiative that the Asian American Campaign and a host of other nonprofits launched this month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, to combat this disturbing trend. — Raechal Shewfelt

See Us Unite for Change airs Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on ViacomCBS channels, including MTV, and on Facebook Watch.

HEAR IT: Blake Shelton sings the Body electric

The country star's 12th studio album (and first in four years), Body Language, features his No. 1 duet with his onscreen rival on The Voice and his offscreen fiancée, Gwen Stefani. "Happy Anywhere" just so happens to be co-penned by The Voice Season 2 contestant-turned-Nashville hitmaker Nicolle Galyon. The title track is also a collaboration with Team Blake finalists the Swon Brothers from the reality competition's fourth season. Conveniently, the album's release coincides with next week's Voice finale, which caps off the series' 10th-anniversary season. So expect some sort of full-circle celebration performance with the O.G. Voice coach on finale night, May 25. — L.P.

Body Language by Blake Shelton is available Friday, May 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: Twenty One Pilots return on a grand scale

The new Scaled and Icy was mostly written and produced by the multiplatinum-selling alt-rock duo's Tyler Joseph during the 2020 pandemic in his home studio, and remotely recorded cross-country with bandmate Josh Dun. The band's first studio album in three years taps into the more-relevant-than-ever themes that have always pervaded their music: anxiety, loneliness, self-doubt. Twenty One Pilots will celebrate this achievement on record release day with their first-ever global streaming event, "Twenty One Pilots — Livestream Experience," marking the new material's live debut. — L.P.

Scaled and Icy by Twenty One Pilots is available Friday, May 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.

BUY IT: Go home with your favorite Friends courtesy of Lego's newest playsets

Lego's new "Friends" playsets feature mini-replicas of the NBC gang's living spaces. (Photo: Lego)

Back in 2019, Lego was there for Friends fans with an awesome Central Perk playset. Now, those brilliant brick masters are expanding the Friends line with detailed replicas of the sextet's sweet apartment set-up. The Friends Apartment set lets you build Monica and Rachel and Joey and Chandler's neighboring units piece-by-piece, with such signature details as the boys' twin La-Z-Boys and Monica's picture-perfect kitchen intact. Your minifigs will have a comfy place to go when the rain starts to pour. — E.A.

The Friends Apartments Lego playsets are available Wednesday, May 19 for VIP Early Access on Lego.com, and Tuesday, June 1 in Lego stores nationwide.

WATCH IT: And your next American Idol winner is…

Will the winner of American Idol Season 19 be roots-rocker Chayce Beckham, gospel powerhouse Willie Spence or soul-pop diva Grace Kinstler? With one of the strongest top threes in show history, this competition is going to be a real nail-biter. But regardless of which contestant prevails, Sunday's Idol season finale will also give the Billboard Music Awards some stiff competition in the star-power department, with performances by Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Lindsey Buckingham, Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Leona Lewis, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy, Alessia Cara, and all three judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Kieran, dim the lights! — L.P.

The American Idol Season 19 finale airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

BUY IT: Raya and the Last Dragon saves the day on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD

There is a lot to love about Disney's latest animated adventure. One, the barrier-breaking film is the studio's first to introduce a Southeast Asian heroine, the eponymous warrior Raya, voiced by Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran. Two, the film might be the most action-stuffed Disney Animation entry to date, playing like an Indiana Jones adventure for families. And three, joining Tran's Raya as the titular dragon is Awkwafina, who brings a beastly barrage of laughs in a hilarious voice performance. Four — and we can keep going — it's absolutely visually stunning, with gorgeous, almost hyper-real animation. — K.P.

Raya and the Last Dragon is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, May 18.

WATCH IT: The Billboard Music Awards return

Awards season isn't over yet — and thankfully, it's no longer taking place on Zoom! This year's BBMAs, hosted by Nick Jonas, will feature performances by P!nk (who will receive the Icon Award), the Weeknd, DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos, BTS (premiering their new single "Butter") and, as a bit of a surprise, Duran Duran with Blur guitarist Graham Coxon (premiering their new single, rumored to be titled "Invisible," from their forthcoming album, which Coxon co-produced). Drake will also receive the Artist of the Decade Award. — L.P.

The 31st Annual Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

BUY IT: Speed up your gameplay with Funko Games' fast-paced Fast and Furious: Highway Heist tabletop adventure

The "Fast and Furious" franchise gets a tabletop adventure courtesy of Funko Games. (Photo: Funko)

Funko Games' latest licensed game, Fast and Furious: Highway Heist, brings all of the action of the feature film franchise to your tabletop. Suit up as Dom, Brian, Letty or Roman and leap into a souped-up vehicle for a daring three-part mission that includes robbing a semi-trailer truck, taking on a tank and taking down a chopper. You'll need to strategize with the rest of Team Toretto to make it to the other side of this high-stakes adventure with your car — and body — intact. It's a surefire way to make your next game night all about family. — E.A.

Fast and Furious: Highway Heist is available Thursday, May 20 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Lord Huron get lost in time

Sonically reminiscent of Ennio Morricone film scores, the indie-folk favorites' fourth studio album is a movie unto itself, creating a mythology around the band's famous studio, Whispering Pines. A concept album about a fictional band that haunts the studio, Long Lost's companion visuals borrow from the sepia- and pastel-toned variety shows of the '60s, the K-Tel commercials of the '70s, and VHS-quality, wee-hour public-access cable TV shows of the '80s and '90s, to create something both timeless and futureshockingly modern. — L.P.

Long Lost by Lord Huron is available Friday, May 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.

BUY IT: Kick it with (old school) with King Kong on Blu-ray

King Kong was back on the big screens this year, heroically doing his part to bring butts back into seats in late-March's (pandemic) hit Godzilla vs. Kong. If that film gave you an appetite for more of everyone's favorite enormous ape, there's very good news on the home video front: The 1976 version of King Kong — aka "the one with Jessica Lange" — gets a refresh with Shout! Factory's two-disc collector's edition. The release is stacked to Kong-like heights with new extras, including audio commentary with film historian Ray Morton, an audio interview with special makeup effects legend Rick Baker, and various other new Q&As with cast and crew. — K.P.

King Kong Collector's Edition on Blu-ray is available now at Amazon.

HEAR IT: Gary Numan comes down to Earth

The synthpop and post-punk pioneer continues his late-career resurgence with his dystopian 19th opus, Intruder. A uniquely perspective-flipped companion piece to his critically acclaimed, environmentally themed 2017 album, Savage (Songs From a Broken World), this harrowing concept album tackles the topic of climate change from Earth's point of view, with the planet "angry and hostile, and more than willing to fight back." — L.P.

Intruder by Gary Numan is available Friday, May 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: Micky Dolenz likes Mike

Coinciding with the news of the Monkees' farewell tour happening this fall, Dolenz pays tribute to his fellow surviving bandmate on Micky Dolenz Sings Nesmith. Dolenz reimagines a range of songs from the Michael Nesmith catalog, like "Different Drum" (made famous by Linda Ronstadt and the Stone Poneys), the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band-popularized "Propinquity (I've Just Begun to Care)," and Nesmith-penned Monkees deep cuts like "Carlisle Wheeling" and "Tapioca Tundra." A must for any diehard Monkees collector, the album was produced by Mike Nesmith's son, Christian Nesmith. — L.P.

Micky Dolenz Sings Nesmith by Micky Dolenz is available Friday, May 21 to download/stream on Apple Music.

BUY IT: New Masters of the Universe: Revelation toys preserve the power of Grayskull in action figure form

He-Man and Skeletor are back with Mattel's new line of "Masters of the Universe" action figures. (Photo: Mattel)

Kevin Smith is taking viewers back to Eternia when Masters of the Universe: Revelation hits Netflix this summer. And, naturally, Mattel has the action figures to match He-Man's latest animated incarnation. The new MOTU line includes a 7-inch version of Eternia's eternally buff champion, plus his nemesis Skeletor. Other favorites include Battle Cat, Evil-Lyn and Moss Man, all of whom come with accessories and swappable hands and heads. Now you'll have the power… to design your own epic battles. — E.A.

Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Revelation toys are available for pre-order on most major retailers including Amazon.

— Video produced by Jon San and edited by John Santo