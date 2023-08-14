The It List: 'Blue Beetle' makes theatrical debut as DC's first live-action Latino superhero, Hozier drops first full album since 2019, 'Dune' photography book takes you inside the stunning movie and all the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 14, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Aug. 14-20, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Blue Beetle brings Latino comic book superhero to life

Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña trades a karate gi for a superhero suit to play the first solo Latino superhero in DC's latest offering. It's the story of Jaime Reyes, who's chosen by an alien relic to wear a powerful suit of armor that gives him extraordinary powers — ones he doesn't always expect. The highly anticipated movie was shot specifically for IMAX, so expect Maridueña's moves to look particularly good on a very big screen. And about those moves, the actor gained some sword skills in preparation for the role of a lifetime. "I definitely thought that having six years of martial arts training under my belt would prepare me well for this movie," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But honestly, I was doing a lot of things for the first time that I hadn't done before, primarily with wire work and whatnot. So, that was a really fun experience, to get to work with people at the highest level of their craft." Maridueña leads a cast that includes familiar faces Susan Sarandon and George Lopez. — Raechal Shewfelt

Blue Beetle premieres Friday, Aug. 18 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Get the cyber-scoop on a Billion Dollar Heist

Bank robbers are so 20th century. The next 100 years will be all about cybercrime as high-tech thievery grows increasingly sophisticated. The new documentary Billion Dollar Heist recounts one of the biggest cyber heists in recent history — the 2016 Bangladesh Bank robbery where the perpetrators scored an $81 million payday. This exclusive clip from the film features experts discussing how cybercrimes like ransomware attacks are likely here to stay, and how they're already being felt in such international incidents as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. — Ethan Alter

Billion Dollar Heist premieres Tuesday, Aug. 15 on most VOD services.

ATTEND IT: Mickey and co. are throwing some extra love to their littlest fans with the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse on Disney Junior. (Business Wire)

Disney Junior's biggest names, including staples like Mickey, Minnie and Donald, but also more recent stars such as Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First and Elena of Avalor, headline a three-day celebration of young fans and their families this weekend at the company's storied resort in Anaheim, Calif. At Disney California Adventure Park, the characters will appear in the all-star Playdate Party Parade. Kids can also take in the action at a "Disney Junior Live! Playdate" stage, watch the world premiere of the new short-form series Playdate With Winnie the Pooh and decorate a cupcake at "Alice's Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party." At Downtown Disney, fans will find yummy sounding treats — a Honey Pot Caramel Apple and a Tigger Marshmallow Tail, anyone? — via Marceline's Confectionary. Parks also are offering a "find-and-seek activity" and special opportunities for photos. The whole thing promises enough activity to leave the smallest Disney fanatics snoozing in their strollers. — R.S.

Disney Junior & Friends Playdate will be held Friday, Aug. 18 at Disney California Adventure Park, and Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 at Downtown Disney District, both in Anaheim, Calif.

READ IT: This new Dune photo book is as mind-blowing as the movie

(Chiabella James/Legendary Pictures/Courtesy of Insight Editions)

Denis Villeneuve’s first cinematic installment of his epic Dune adaptation was arguably the most visually striking film of 2021. This new collection of behind-the-scenes images by unit photographer Chiabella James matches the movie’s splendor, capturing both candid, intimate moments of its starry cast — Timothée Chalamet! Oscar Isaac! Josh Brolin! Zendaya! Jason Momoa! Rebecca Ferguson! Javier Bardem! — along with jaw-dropping locations from Norway to the Jordan deserts standing in for extraterrestrial landscapes. A perfect diversion for fans counting down the days until Dune: Part Two arrives. — Marcus Errico

Dune: Part One — The Photography is available Tuesday, Aug. 15. at Amazon and other booksellers.

Photo credit

(Photos: Chiabella James/Legendary Pictures/Courtesy of Insight Editions)

HEAR IT: Jon Batiste’s World domination continues

On World Music Radio, a travel-themed concept album that takes listeners around the world at the speed of light, jazz-crossover wunderkind Jon Batiste is joined on his magical, mystical journey by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, Jon Bellion and Kenny G. It’s an ambitious project, but one would expect nothing else from the man whose recent achievements have included a seven-year run as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s bandleader/musical director, an Album of the Year Grammy for We Are and an Oscar and Golden Globe for his work on the score for Pixar’s Soul — all by the age of 36. It seems like Batiste’s journey is only beginning. — Lyndsey Parker

World Music Radio by Jon Batiste is available Friday, Aug. 18 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: This Craig Robinson comedy is totally Killing It in Season 2

Your favorite python-hunter is back for round 2 in the next chapter of the surprising underdog sitcom, Killing It. After squeezing some success out of his snake hunting abilities, Craig is on to his next entrepreneurial pursuit: farming palmetto berries. But between the swamp mafia and, well, the swamp itself, Craig’s bootstrap success may be short-lived. Craig Robinson and Claudia O’Doherty return for Season 2 of this silly capitalist comedy. —Danica Creahan

Killing It Season 2 premieres Thursday, Aug. 17 on Peacock.

HEAR IT: Hozier goes from 'Church' to the ninth circle of Hell and back

Almost a decade after he took us all to church, Grammy-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, aka Hozier, is back and ready to testify on Unreal Unearth, his first full album since 2019. The ambitious record was inspired by Dante's epic poem Inferno — which Hozier read during the COVID-19 pandemic — and that Italian poet’s concept of the nine circles of Hell. Hozier will celebrate his post-pandemic return to the live scene with an already sold-out show at a decidedly non-hellish circular venue, the legendary Hollywood Bowl, this November. — L.P.

Unreal Unearth by Hozier is available Friday, Aug. 18 to download/stream on Apple Music .

HEAR IT: Idina Menzel lets it go on the dance floor

Idina Menzel is really “letting it go” and getting her groove on with her cleverly titled disco album, Drama Queen. With the help of beyond-credible collaborators like Chic’s Nile Rodgers, superstar songwriter Justin Tranter and Scissor Sisters’s Jake Shears, the powerhouse vocalist channels iconic dance-floor divas like Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer, Cher and Kylie Minogue. It’s the role the Tony Award-winner was seemingly born to play! — L.P.

Drama Queen by Idina Menzel is available Friday, Aug. 18 to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: Battle of the Decades serves up gourmet nostalgia

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett hosts this food competition in which teams of two — from two different generations — compete by combining retro ingredients and modern, even viral, foods. In the debut episode, Bennett will challenge contestants to cook up a dish that features the curious combination of a bologna sandwich (unclear if it's served in one of those old school paper lunch sacks), Hamburger Helper and canned pineapple. Hungry yet? The show has also teased a revisit of grocery store items such as Dunkaroos, Frosted Flakes and Fruit Roll-Ups. — R.S.

Battle of the Decades premieres Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. on Food Network.