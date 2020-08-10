The It List: Bear Grylls hosts 'World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,' Selena Gomez gets her own cooking show, pandemic thriller 'Before the Fire' debuts and the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 10, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for Aug. 10-16, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Bear Grylls runs wild as the host of Amazon Prime’s World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

He’s eaten bear-chewed salmon with President Barack Obama, ran from crocodiles alongside Brie Larson and narrowly escaped death by bee stings. For his latest adventure, famed survivalist Bear Grylls is hosting the world’s toughest race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. The latest installment of the long-running competition — started by reality TV pioneer, Mark Burnett, in the early ‘90s — makes its Amazon Prime debut and the drama is intense from the jump. Filmed last fall before the pandemic put the world on lockdown, Eco-Challenge Fiji sends 66 teams from 30 countries on an 11-day, 400-mile journey through the Fijian wilderness. One character stands out from the crowded pack: Mark Macy, a veteran Eco-Challenger who is running this edition with his son Travis, despite having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He discloses that fact midway through the series premiere — an emotional moment that’s nearly topped by Travis’s tearful interview about being by his father’s side. Here’s how you know that Eco-Challenge Fiji will put you through the wringer: Even tough guy Grylls has ‘fessed up to tearing up while watching the race unfold. — Ethan Alter

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji premieres Friday, Aug. 14 on Amazon Prime.

STREAM IT: Pandemic thriller Before the Fire feels all too real (plus exclusive clip)

Given the uptick in streams for films like Contagion and Outbreak, Americans have proven the coronavirus hasn’t exactly sent them searching for escapist entertainment in recent months. That bodes well for Before the Fire, a new pandemic thriller directed by Charlie Buhler and written by Jenna Lyng Adams (The Kominsky Method), who also stars. Adams plays — appropriately — a rising TV star forced to flee Los Angeles when a devastating disease rips through the city and return to her rural hometown. OK, yeah, that might feel too real for some. — Kevin Polowy

Before the Fire is available on demand Friday, Aug. 14 on FandangoNOW.

STREAM IT: Vote for the Earth issues a call to action

With the country in turmoil and the presidential election less than three months away, there’s a lot on the line. In an effort to show up for Planet Earth and mobilize young Black and indigenous voters, Future Coalition has teamed up with Earth Guardians, We Stand United, Hip Hop Caucus and the International Indigenous Youth Council for Vote for the Earth, a three-part event being live-streamed on Future Live, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Featuring musical performances and appearances from the likes of “frontliners, movement builders and artists” like Jaden Smith and CNN’s Van Jones, the series aims to help get out the vote by encouraging registration and absentee ballots among young people of color. As its name suggests, the event will also serve as a platform for the diverse voices advocating for sustainability and environmental reform — because protecting “communities from systemic racism and violence, and the climate emergency go hand in hand.” — Erin Donnelly

The first Vote for the Earth livestream series kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.; sign up here to view. More livestreams will follow on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14.

STREAM IT: Host makes quarantine Zoom meetings even more terrifying

The idea of an unseen, yet terrifying presence stalking a group of friends forced to socially distance due to the pandemic might be a tad on the nose, but the execution is spot-on in the first horror movie inspired by the coronavirus crisis. Host, available on the streaming horror service Shudder, features a group of friends (played by newcomers using their real names to contribute to the cinéma vérité vibe) connecting over Zoom for a séance session to break up the boredom of quarantine. Unfortunately, one of the participants decides to mock the astral realm and things get freaky from there. According to Shudder, the actors shot all the footage themselves, including stunts and practical effects, with filmmaker Rob Savage directing everything remotely. The conceit works perfectly — the entire movie plays out on digital screens (à la Unfriended and Searching) featuring appropriately janky A/V from spotty WiFi, natch, with the runtime limited to a single Zoom session (the free 40-minute variety). Be warned: If you didn’t find teleconferences scary already, after watching Host, you might have second thoughts about ever Zoom-ing in again. — Marcus Errico

