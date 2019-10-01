The It List: Ruby Rose makes debut as TV's first gay live-action superhero lead in 'Batwoman,' 'Joker' opens in theaters, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton launch 'Gutsy' book and the best in pop culture the week of September 30, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 30 - Oct. 6, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Ruby Rose is Gotham City’s newest champion in Batwoman

The CW's latest DC Comics-derived series doesn't premiere until Oct. 6, but it's already made TV history. For the first time, a superhero series will feature an openly gay hero played by an openly gay action star: Australia's own Ruby Rose. Set in a Gotham City that’s three years removed from the mysterious disappearance of the Dark Knight — and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne — the mantle of the Bat is inherited by the missing tycoon’s cousin, Kate Kane. After washing out of the military academy, and being jilted by her lover, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Kate wanders the world acquiring various fighting and detective skills, which come in handy when she returns to Gotham and discovers her older cousin’s secret life as a caped crusader. In the pilot, Rose does a fair amount of her in-suit stuntwork — though that may not be the case after she sustained on-set injuries that required emergency surgery. Regardless, she’s an effective center for a likable freshman series that’s striving to build a mythology separate from existing Bat-lore. — Ethan Alter

Batwoman premieres on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

WATCH IT: Decide for yourself if Joker is a work of genius or a menace to society

After weeks of pre-release controversy, Todd Phillips’s one-shot Joker origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix as Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime finally arrives on the big screen. While film festival audiences in Venice — where it won the prestigious Golden Lion award — and Toronto largely embraced the film, there’s been plenty of concerned speculation from both the press and even the U.S. military that Joker might inspire copycat crimes. Despite (or maybe because of) all the advanced attention, the movie is tracking to dominate the weekend box office with a possible $90 million opening. If that comes to pass, it’ll be another big win for DC Comics’s revitalized movie division, and a launching pad for other R-rated takes on the company’s well-known heroes and villains.

But enough with the preamble — how’s the movie? If you ask us, Joker is neither an unmitigated artistic triumph nor does it pose an active danger to global stability. Working with screenwriter Scott Silver, and heavily inspired by the movies of Martin Scorsese, Phillips has concocted a shaggy dog story that’s covered in fleas. The first hour and change is relentlessly grim, as viewers watch mentally troubled Gotham City citizen, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), contend with a variety of ugly abuses that are both self and societal-inflicted. When he finally does lash out, it’s by accident — albeit an accident that propels him down a path towards a more deliberate act of violence.

After an overlong and often unpleasant set-up, Joker picks up steam as it heads towards its final killing joke, allowing Phillips to lean into his comedy background instead of working overtime to mimic Taxi Driver. Phoenix’s performance similarly takes flight as he embraces full-fledged villainy, building to an extended sequence with Robert De Niro’s self-aggrandizing talk show host that owes as much to The Dark Knight Returns as it does The King of Comedy. And while allusions to Batman — as well as past Jokers ranging from Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger — are littered throughout the movie, this Joker works best as a closed-book narrative where Arthur exists as a disturbing urban legend rather than an ever-recurring supervillain. That’s the punchline Phoenix and Phillips deserve. — E.A.

Joker opens in theaters on Friday, Oct. 4; visit Fandango and Atom Tickets for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Mr. Robot returns to say, ‘Goodbye, friend’

After a two-year hiatus, it’s a tall order to ease back into the elaborate techno-conspiracy at the heart of Mr. Robot. And the premiere for the show’s fourth and final season doesn’t exactly provide a lot of catch-up for casual fans, instead throwing them right back into the deep end of the show’s labyrinthian plot, which pits hacker Elliot (Rami Malek) and his imaginary friend, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) against the legions of E Corp and White Rose (BD Wong). Fortunately, creator Sam Esmail’s stylistic chops didn’t get rusty while Malek was off shooting — and winning an Oscar for — Bohemian Rhapsody. The premiere is filled with intricately-designed, beautifully-executed shots that immerse viewers in Mr. Robot’s paranoia-filtered vision of New York City. And with the narrative now officially in its endgame, Esmail picks up the pace of the storytelling, with a few major shocks to the system. The middle section of Mr. Robot may not have entirely lived up to the promise of that mind-blowing first season, but this delayed farewell is shaping up to be worth the wait. — E.A.