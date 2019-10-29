The It List: Apple TV+ debuts, new Princess Di doc explores her relationship with her 'wicked' stepmother, Miranda Lambert drops 'Wildcard' and the best in pop culture the week of October 28, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: The Smithsonian Channel is spilling all the royal tea with a look back at Princess Diana’s frosty relationship with her stepmother

Long before Thomas Markle posed for staged paparazzi photos, Princess Diana’s stepmother was the problematic royal in-law du jour. As part of its new Private Lives of the Windsors series on the British royal family, the Smithsonian Channel is digging up the dirt on Raine Legge, the socialite and countess who married Diana’s father, the Earl of Spencer, in 1976. Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother features interviews with royal insiders dishing on the tense rivalry between the late princess and the woman she called “Acid Raine.”

Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week on the Smithsonian Channel; check local listings for air times.

STREAM IT: Apple TV+ joins the streaming wars with several new binge-worthy series including The Morning Show, For All Mankind and Dickinson

Back when network television was the only game in town, ABC, CBS and NBC were collectively known as the Big Three. For the past few years, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix have enjoyed the same status in the streaming realm. But those legacy streamers are about to get some serious competition as a pair of big-spending, deep-pocketed corporations — Apple and Disney — enter the battle for binge-watchers. First blood goes to Apple TV+, which launches on Nov. 1, two weeks ahead of the Mouse House’s Disney+ service. Where Disney is relying on a family-friendly mixture of big-name franchises, nostalgic favorites and cult oddities to attract subscribers, Apple is building a content library from the ground up without a lot of pre-existing IP.

Good thing they’ve got some famous friends to help them out: Apple TV+’s marquee launch series is The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as the hosts of a Today-esque AM chat show that recently parted ways with its male co-anchor (Steve Carell) after accusations of sexual improprieties. (Any resemblance to Matt Lauer is supposedly accidental, but sure feels intentional.) The supporting ensemble is equally star-heavy, featuring such actors as Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Martin Short, while creator Jay Carson previously helped get Netflix’s landmark series, House of Cards, off the ground. The first three episodes of The Morning Show aren’t as immediately addictive as those early years of Cards, though, lacking the propulsive plotting and winking villainy that made the Underwoods a premiere streaming TV power couple. But Witherspoon and Crudup are early candidates for next year’s Emmys, and with Succession off the air, The Morning Show scratches that itch for thinly-fictionalized versions of the New York media world.

Apple TV+ has three other original dramas available on Nov. 1 as well. (More shows, including M. Night Shyamalan’s, Servant, are coming later in the month.) Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld as the titular 18th century poet, but avoids the typical period piece trappings through 21st century humor and music. In that way, it’s closer in spirit to Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette than a traditional biopic. The post-apocalyptic See takes place in a far-off future where a virus has wiped out most of humanity, while robbing the survivors — including Jason Momoa’s warlord, Baba Voss — of their sight. Buyer beware: It’s also the kind of guilty pleasure sci-fi that asks an actor like Alfre Woodard to utter such lines as “That’s what the owls told me” without batting an eye.

Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind aims to be a guilt-free sci-fi pleasure, one that imagines an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union beat America to the moon. It’s a great idea for a show, but the first few episodes at least don’t take full advantage of the parallel reality premise. On the other hand, For All Mankind has already been renewed for a second year, (and Moore reportedly has seven seasons mapped out), so we’re prepared to boldly go with Apple TV+ as it launches into a new streaming future. — Ethan Alter