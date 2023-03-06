The It List: Hollywood's notorious fixer is the subject of the latest installment of 'New York Times Presents,' Netflix doc explores mystery of the disappearance of flight MH370, Miley Cyrus drops 'Endless Summer Vacation' album and all the best in pop culture the week of March 6, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 6-12, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Trace the story of notorious Hollywood fixer Anthony Pellicano in The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater

He was known as the person the famous could turn to in a crisis. But Pellicano's methods became a problem, a legal one. He was convicted of crimes connected to having harassed and intimidated his victims in ways such as wiretapping Sylvester Stallone's phone and leaving a dead fish as a threat to an entertainment reporter, all in pursuit of accomplishing the goals of his high-profile clients, who reportedly included Chris Rock and Courtney Love. The newspaper that brought us the doc Framing Britney Spears, which galvanized support for the “Toxic” singer, obtained most of Pellicano's FBI case file for this one. The footage includes "audio recordings of Hollywood stars and powerbrokers that have never aired publicly," as well as previously confidential documents that paint a picture of Pellicano's case, as well as "how the rich and powerful in Hollywood got an edge over the legal system and faced few consequences when Pellicano was exposed," Hulu says. — Raechal Shewfelt

The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater airs Friday, March 10 at 10 p.m. on FX and Hulu.

STREAM IT: Relieve the case of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight in Netflix's new docuseries

Nine years ago on March 8, 2014, 227 passengers joined 12 crew members aboard Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, bound from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Early on in the journey, the plane stopped communicating with air traffic control and completely vanished off of any and all radars an hour later, never to re-appear. Years later, debris from the aircraft was found in the Indian Ocean, but the mystery of why the plane disappeared — and what caused it to crash — continues to this day. Nearly a decade later, Netflix's new three-part docuseries tries to piece together what might have happened to Flight 370 via interviews with aviation experts, investigators and re-enactments. — Ethan Alter

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared premieres Wednesday, March 8 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Peacock's new true crime documentary asks Who Killed Robert Wone?

The unsolved murder of Washington D.C. lawyer Robert Wone continues to perplex investigators and true crime fans alike. Enter Peacock's new documentary Who Killed Robert Wone?, which revisits the facts of the 2006 case. While staying overnight with friends, the 32-year-old Wone was stabbed to death in a guest room. Police suspected the three men in the house, but they blamed an unknown intruder for the murder. Believe it or not, the story only gets wilder from there. This exclusive clip from the film features one of the investigating officers recounting what he saw when he first arrived at the crime scene. — E.A.

Who Killed Robert Wone? premieres Tuesday, March 7 on Peacock.

WATCH IT: Harry Potter meets Mozart in The Magic Flute

Never thought we’d say this, but you know what we don’t get enough of from Hollywood? Mozart movies. The Magic Flute is a good start. This musical fantasy adventure follows a teen (Shadow and Bone’s Jack Wolfe) at the prestigious Mozart All Boys Music School who escapes his hostile headmaster (F. Murray Abraham, the Amadeus Oscar winner who knows a thing or two about the intersection of film and classical music) when he discovers a mystical gateway into the eponymous Mozart opera. Check out an exclusive clip from the film above. — Kevin Polowy

The Magic Flute opens in theaters Friday, March 10; get tickets on Fandango.

HEAR IT: Miley Cyrus gets her flowers

She’s just being Miley! The artist formerly known as Hannah Montana has given up her pixie-chopped hip-hop Bangerz era, psych-rock Dead Petz collaboration with the Flaming Lips, introspective singer-songwriter effort Younger Now and rocker-chick record Plastic Hearts… and now pop’s princess of reinvention is the queen of the charts with “Flowers.” That post-divorce empowerment anthem has held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and gone to No. 1 in 30 countries, and it perfectly sets up Cyrus’s eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The record, which is sure to be everyone’s 2023 party soundtrack well into fall/winter and Cyrus’s biggest yet, features duets with Sia and Brandi Carlile and production/songwriting from heavy-hitters like Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike Will Made It and Justin Tranter. — Lyndsey Parker

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus is available Friday, March 10 to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: Raise your glass — and a fork — for the 20th anniversary of Top Chef

The latest iteration of the long-running culinary competition pits Top Chef winners from around the world against one another. This time, in addition to inevitably racing around the grocery store and complaining about the selection of ingredients, they're cooking up incredible looking foods in London. Host Padma Lakshmi, as well as judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, will be there to try them all. Too bad we can't try them from home! What fans can add to their own cooking routine is a new, limited edition line of hot sauces celebrating the big 2-0 milestone. Created in partnership with hot sauce experts Heatonist, the sauce was developed with guidance from Top Chef Season 12 winner Mei Lin, and it comes in three flavors: herbs, peppercorn and garlic. Hungry yet? — R.S.

The new season of Top Chef premieres Thursday, March 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

PLAY IT: Take flight with a new RC-operated Avatar toy banshee from Zing

Zing's Avatar RC Deluxe Banshee (Photo: Zing/Walmart)

Why fly an ordinary drone when you can send one of Pandora's famous Banshees into the air? The aerial experts at Zing have crafted remote-controlled replicas of Jake Sully's favorite mode of transportation as seen in James Cameron's Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both the Classic ($49.99) and Deluxe ($59.99) Banshees come with a wireless controller and rechargeable battery, and the Deluxe creature also includes built-in sound effects and two different flying modes. Unobtanium not included. — E.A.

Zing's Avatar RC Classic Banshee and RC Deluxe Banshee are available now at Amazon and Walmart.

HEAR IT: Lana Del Rey is on a roll

Lana has gotta be the hardest-working woman in indie-pop, having released a whopping nine studio albums since 2010 — three in the past two years alone! Her ninth and latest, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, follows 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, and it features collabs with producer Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, SYML, Riopy and Tommy Genesis. — L.P.

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard by Lana Del Rey is available Friday, March 10 to download/stream on Apple Music .

PLAY IT: Win Mandalorian-themed Xbox merch, you must

The Mandalorian and Xbox join forces for new Grogu-themed merch. (Photo: Courtesy of Microsoft)

When they're not busy navigating the many perils of that far, far away galaxy, you just know that Mando and Grogu like to kick back with a Halo campaign or two. So it's no surprise that Xbox is teaming up with Disney+ for a new line of Mandalorian-themed merch that coincides with the launch of the his Star Wars show's third season. Between March 1 and May 11, visit the official Xbox site and enter sweepstakes to win a limited edition Series S & X bundle with the images of our favorite lone wolf and cub, as well as a Baby Yoda-themed controller. You can also enter to win a replica of Grogu's pram, which doubles as a full-on gaming station. This is the way... we like to game. — E.A.

Visit the official Xbox site to learn more about The Mandalorian merchandise and sweepstakes.