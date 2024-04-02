ISU student exhibition reception Thursday

Apr. 2—Indiana State University will hold the reception for its Annual Juried Student Exhibition from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Yang Family University Art Gallery.

Awards will be given at 4:30 p.m. at the reception.

The show celebrates the juror's selection of ISU student artworks from a wide range of mediums, the university said in a release. The juror for the event is Robert G La France, the director and chief curator of the David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State University.

The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

The Yang Family University Art Gallery is located in the Landini Center for Fine and Performing Arts at 300 N. Seventh St. and is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and until 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Artwork for this exhibition will be on display through April 12.