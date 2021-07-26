Issa Rae shares photos from surprise wedding ceremony

Issa Rae surprised fans with a life update on Monday, sharing that she got married with a private and "impromptu" ceremony.

The Insecure actress took to her Instagram to share glamorous photos of herself in a custom Vera Wang dress, joking that she was taking part in a photoshoot. "My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed," she wrote in the caption. Rae also shared photos of herself and new husband Louis Diame joking, "I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband."

The location of the Instagram photos was Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the south of France. Rae also tagged Dolce & Gabbana in a photo that featured Diame's velvet red suit.

"Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special," she wrote. The wedding planning company later also posted a photo of the couple, writing, "Thank you so much @issarae for trusting us and being the most wonderful bride! It has been such an honor to plan & design your wedding on the Riviera. You guys are the loveliest, beautiful inside and outside and we couldn’t be happier for you."

Rae's famous friends joined in sharing the love on her Instagram post, commenting with congratulations and well wishes for the couple.

"Issa why you gotta play all the time!?" one person wrote, while others noted, "This caption is so you and so everything!!!!"

While Rae has kept her relationship status quiet, her Insecure co-stars previously confirmed her engagement after the actress appeared on the cover of Essence magazine with a diamond on her ring finger.