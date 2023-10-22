Issa Rae, Hailey Bieber, More Show Love to Victoria Monét in Tour Video: 'Y'all Need to Come See the Show'

The R&B singer's new Instagram clip features footage of famous fans like Zendaya and Justin Bieber vibing out at her 'Jaguar Tour'

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty; Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Issa Rae, Victoria Monét, Hailey Bieber

Victoria Monét's "Moment" has certainly arrived.

The R&B star, who has generated plenty of acclaim this year with her new album Jaguar II and her ongoing "The Jaguar Tour," is earning some praise from a few of her famous fans — including Hailey Bieber, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland and Amber Riley.

In a new clip shared to Monét's social media pages, several notable names can be see jamming out to her setlist in Los Angeles earlier this month, from Zendaya to Justin Bieber. And she also earned some major praise from a few of her famous supporters.

"You can't sum up this greatness in one word," Rowland, 42, said in the LA concert recap in the video shared to X (formerly Twitter). "It's fun as f---. It's passion and the passion stems and bleeds from her. She is so brilliant. I love this girl so much."

Dana Jacobs/Getty Victoria Monét appears on stage during her 'Jaguar Tour' stop in San Francisco on Oct. 4, 2023

After Hailey, 26, took a moment to call Monét, 34, "the baddest b----," Rae, 38, also praised the "On My Mama" singer. "The dancers were amazing, the band was amazing," the Barbie actor said. "Y'all need to come see the show."

But even with all the love from her famous pals, nobody can top Riley's praise: "I think I'm like her No. 1 fan," she said at the end of the clip.

"AHHHH," Monét captioned the tour recap. "LA SHOWED OUT!!! So thankful for my community of friends in this musical ecosystem!!! Every day I wake up in complete euphoric gratitude that this is my life and I’m living my dream! The bow and arrow was drawn back for a LONG time but that thang is in the air now!!"

Udo Salters Photography/Getty Victoria Monet performs during her 'Jaguar Tour' stop at New York City's Terminal 5 on Oct. 16, 2023

The singer-songwriter, who has also found success as a songwriter for other artists including Ariana Grande and Chloe X Halle, caught up with PEOPLE earlier this year about her then-forthcoming album, calling it "timeless" and raving about performing some of her first solo shows at the time.

"When it's your show, it's just so many people that have been there from the beginning that are rooting for you, that want to see you win, and you're just absorbing all of that energy, everyone's facing you and giving you so much love and gratitude,” Monét said of her live performances.

“Then you give it back by performing your best for them. And it's just like this love language that's really, really cool," she added.

Monét welcomed her first child Hazel in February 2021, and explained in her conversation with PEOPLE that she already sees her "gifted" 2-year-old take up after her. But the themes of her music aren't only about the life changes that come with motherhood, she said.

“It’s not so linear,” she said. “After having a baby, maybe you would expect the project to be more about family, more about motherhood or positive, really clean things. But I go from heartbreak to being in love and enamored by a partner to wanting to go out and party. It's all of the feelings that I felt combined.”

“I feel like the project rounds up how women and people feel in general,” Monét added. “We can embody more than one emotion and be more than one type of person. You don't have to be so stereotypically one thing.”

Monét's "The Jaguar Tour" continues this weekend in Chicago, before making stops in Boston, Toronto, London and beyond.

